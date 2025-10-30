The Payday Edit — 15 Picks I've Added Straight to Cart (or at Least, My Christmas Wish List) This Month

Payday is the perfect time to reset, relax, and if you've played your (credit) cards right this month, treat yourself to a little reward

a collage or a raffia table runner, colorful bubble plate, swan-shaped ice bucket, red table lamp, headphones, shell-shaped tongs, greetings card, and kit kemp spode colorful plate
(Image credit: Various in article)
Emma Breislin's avatar
By
published
in Features

As the days continue to roll by at an increasingly rapid rate, if there is one thing we can always look forward to, it's payday. Like a sigh of relief, it's the perfect time to reset, relax, and maybe, if you've played your (credit) cards right, treat yourself to a little well-earned reward.

But this time, it's not just a time to think about yourself. Yes, with Christmas all but eight weeks away, now is the time to start planning, if not purchasing, your Christmas presents for family and friends. Let this be your sign to make a list, check it twice, and hopefully, find something nice in this edit below.

If not, make sure to check my previous Payday Edits, overflowing with gifts and goodies that you can't quite justify on a whim (all markers of the best kind of gifts, if you ask me). I should officially be the easiest person to buy presents for this year... Here's what's on my list this month.

Looking for more things to shop? (And why not — you deserve it.) Make sure you check out The Fifty, this season's most stylish edit of homewares, hand-selected by yours truly.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.