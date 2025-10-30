The Payday Edit — 15 Picks I've Added Straight to Cart (or at Least, My Christmas Wish List) This Month
Payday is the perfect time to reset, relax, and if you've played your (credit) cards right this month, treat yourself to a little reward
As the days continue to roll by at an increasingly rapid rate, if there is one thing we can always look forward to, it's payday. Like a sigh of relief, it's the perfect time to reset, relax, and maybe, if you've played your (credit) cards right, treat yourself to a little well-earned reward.
But this time, it's not just a time to think about yourself. Yes, with Christmas all but eight weeks away, now is the time to start planning, if not purchasing, your Christmas presents for family and friends. Let this be your sign to make a list, check it twice, and hopefully, find something nice in this edit below.
If not, make sure to check my previous Payday Edits, overflowing with gifts and goodies that you can't quite justify on a whim (all markers of the best kind of gifts, if you ask me). I should officially be the easiest person to buy presents for this year... Here's what's on my list this month.
Piglet In Bed's best-selling quilted housecoats are back, and with the days drawing in and the temperatures dropping, you bet I wouldn't mind snuggling up in one of these. There are a few colorways to choose from (stylish enough for a coffee run? I think so).
Am I the only one who finds ear buds super uncomfortable? Anyway, I've been on the hunt for some new headphones, and then I came across this style that shows the inner workings, which feels pretty cool. Note, the charger is sold separately.
Do I need another lamp? No. Do I still want this zig-zagging new style from Habitat? Absolutely. Available in both red and timber, and with a modern brass base, it looks way more expensive than it is. The shade is also sold separately, so you can even choose a different style if you want.
Honestly, I've never really understood or liked the look of table runners. Until I saw this woven 'splat' style from Australian brand, TANORA, that was. Shipping may cost £18, and be on the longer side (it is coming across the world, after all), but I think it's absolutely worth it. And if you order now, it'll be here by Christmas.
Never underestimate good pots. And for once, my tendency to pick something based purely on looks has paid off, because this stylish steel set (a new release from Joseph Joseph) also delivers professional performance cooking, and the folding handles? Well, that's just genius.
Who else always forgets to buy a card until the last minute and gets stuck gifting something cheesy from the grocery store? Not me (this year, at least). I'm stocking up on actually stylish gift cards that really show you care ahead of the festive season, and these 'sundoodles' are so fun.
I saw these 'mussel' tongs in Norway earlier this year and haven't been able to stop thinking about them since. A bit ridiculous, sure, but the biggest table setting trends are all about conversation pieces, and these are bound to do that in spades.
I've been noticing traditional Korean Pojagi patchwork curtains popping up in interior projects for quite some time now, and while I appreciate the colorful styles, this white interpretation feels much more modern. Hang it across breezy doorways, or even as a work of art — it's more than just a curtain.
I ran out of seats at a dinner party I hosted the other week, and it made me realize I could really do with some extras, but I can't really justify having too many chairs in my small dining space every day. This surprisingly affordable ottoman feels like something I could style in my living room as a side table or foot rest for most of the time, and sub in around the table when I need it. Perfect.
With Pottery Barn officially in the UK now, I made my way down to the store to see these stunning ceramic vessels in person, and can report: they're so good. Weighty and with the perfect pre-patinaed finish, they feel like something you'd find in a French antique market, and come in two different colors and a range of sizes.
As much as we might not want to admit it, 2026 is just around the corner, and payday is the perfect time to treat yourself to a nice diary to start getting organized. This mustard style from Mark+Fold caught my eye, and I am weirdly obsessed with the triangle eraser that comes with this set.
A plate pretty enough to hang on the walls (and eat off of) feels like you're getting more bang for your buck, if you ask me. Better yet, these Kit Kemp-designed plates from Spode are currently heavily discounted (down from £114), so it feels like now is the time to invest.
DAMSON MADDER recently dropped its latest homewares collection, and apart from absolutely loving this color palette, I couldn't help but notice the bubble plate trend seems to still be going strong. Another plate that's pretty enough for the wall — #GirlMaths says that makes it half price.
Looking for more things to shop? (And why not — you deserve it.) Make sure you check out The Fifty, this season's most stylish edit of homewares, hand-selected by yours truly.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.