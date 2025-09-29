ICYMI: 10 Hot, New Homeware Collections and Collaborations That Launched in September and Should Definitely Be on Your Radar

The autumn equinox was about a week ago now, and that means one thing: plenty of newness. When it comes to homewares, the time for mourning the summer sun is officially over, and in its place, we have already started preparing our living spaces for the cozier months spent indoors.

Where August's homewares releases began slowly transitioning into autumnal influences with seasonal color palettes and back-to-school-inspired decor, September feels like a full and fresh step into a brand-new season of interiors. One common thread throughout most new collections was a bold use of color. From deep burgundies to cool mints and rich mocha browns, color is materializing in sultry saturations.

In the list below, you'll find all the best new homeware releases from this month that should be on your radar. Lamps, wallpapers, designer mugs? It's all there — and exactly what you need to make your home feel a little cozier (and a whole lot more stylish).

1. Swyft's New Lighting Collection

This lamp is sophisticated yet still adds a little unexpected style to any space. (Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft has been dropping some seriously cool stuff lately. From its Morris & Co. collaboration to two new Swyft sofa bed styles, it's become one of my most-watched.

And while formerly known for its sofas and large furniture pieces, this month, Swyft made a fashionable step into lighting. The collection features everything from sleek, chrome mushroom lamps to globe lights with marble bases.

There is a little something for everyone. And the best part? This is just the beginning of the brand's lighting venture — part two drops in October.

2. RAINS Introduces Homewares

You can count on timeless, minimalist style just like with the apparel you've come to know and love. (Image credit: RAINS)

That's right, everyone's favorite waterproof apparel brand has officially entered the homewares chat. RAINS Home Away collection is inspired by contemporary Scandinavian aesthetics and designed to be fluid and flexible. What does that mean? Stainless steel dining sets, travel flasks, water bottles, and lunch boxes.

Keeping in line with the ethos of the brand, you can style these homeware pieces as stylish chrome decor for your interiors or pack them up and take them with you to explore the outdoors. We love a decor piece that can do it all!

3. Wedgwood x JW Anderson Collaboration

Any colorway you choose is sure to spice up your coffee corner. (Image credit: JW Anderson)

JW Anderson, renowned designer and former creative director of Loewe, could make just about anything, and I would love it. His latest? A JW Anderson collaboration with Wedgwood.

Okay, being the coffee snob that I am, it's no surprise that I was obsessed with these colorful mugs from the moment I saw them. Each set comes in a tonal colorway of either butter yellow, sky blue, and chocolate brown (all very in touch with current color trends, might I add).

It's fashion meets interior design in all the best ways. What better way to romanticize those everyday moments? I must warn you, though, each pair of mugs will set you back £300. But what did you really expect from the designer?

4. Porta Romana's Autumn Collection

The pieces shine alone or styled all together for an even more luxurious look. (Image credit: Porta Romana)

If you are looking for that one amazing piece to add a touch of opulence and character to your home this season, look no further than Porta Romana's new Autumn collection. It's one of those moments where every piece is better than the last.

However, the stand-out to me was the lighting. From scallop shell scone lights to hand‑sculpted lily pad wall lights, each piece oozes with artisanal design and high-end luxury.

5. Graham & Brown New Wallpapers

2026 is shaping up to be a year of moody and sophisticated style. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

Graham & Brown's color and design of the year is one of the best collections to have dropped this month thus far. Rather than just a single color, the paint brand also released a stunning, hand-painted wallpaper and mural.

The designs are inspired by Jaipur artistry and motifs with highly saturated color palettes. It's the perfect collection to set a moody tone going into 2026 and to embrace more color and pattern in a sophisticated way.

6. Feldspar's All-New Furniture Range

The pieces in this collection bring a whimsical, yet refined aesthetic to the home. (Image credit: Feldspar Studio)

Normally a staple brand for luxury, 'made in England' kitchen and tableware brand Feldspar has made its move into furniture. And after viewing the collection, all I have to say is: Thank goodness.

Each piece is crafted from techniques and materials that explain both the elusive pricing and the whimsical design. Expect to see things made from materials like storm-felled Yew, fine bone china, and glass-like polish finishes.

7. Bed Threads' New Cotton Towel Collection

Add a pop of color to your guest bathroom with Bed Threads' new cotton towel range. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

Australian bedding brand Bed Threads is known for its luxe linen bedding sets, but recently released a new cotton collection. Well, the newness is still rolling, with the brand adding 100percent cotton bath towels to the Bed Threads range this month.

Woven from long-staple, ring-spun cotton in a plush 650GSM terry, the range is available in the same curated palette as its vibrant cotton bedding, allowing tonal, tactile layering you can style throughout the home. Who says Autumn has to mean pumpkin orange and leafy browns? Add a bright magenta or teal instead.

8. Love Your Home Launches New Bed Styles

Upgrading your bed frame can completely reinvent your bedroom. (Image credit: Love Your Home)

Bedding may be more fun to shop for, but without a chic bed to put it on, the styling can't begin. If you've been settling for your boring, tired bed frame for too long, then Love Your Home has you covered.

The furniture brand just released two new upholstered bedframes to get your bedroom ready for the cozy season. The Wilfred bed, pictured above, combines a tall, straight-lined headboard with a slim upholstered frame and soft, rich blue velvet.

If you want something a little more minimalist (but just as stylish), then the Matilda bed is another fabulous choice.

9. The MADE x USP Collaboration

Every room needs a fabulous side table and lamp pairing, if you ask me. (Image credit: MADE)

It was love at first sight when I discovered Made's 15th anniversary collaboration with color trend forecasting brand USP.

Color is the design detail of the season, and the bolder the better. Mocha brown's have recently taken over my wardrobe, and my interiors are quickly following suit. However, this unexpected mint pairing is the perfect way to brighten up the deep, rich colors like brown and make them a little more exciting. This collection has mastered that idea.

10. The John Lewis x Deliciously Ella Collaboration

Whether vegetable-shaped or embroidered, this collection is sure to add style. (Image credit: John Lewis)

The John Lewis x Deliciously Ella collaboration is a massive win for cabbageware lovers like me. It's full of delightfully delicious vegetable motifs without feeling too summery or seasonal.

Dot these character-rich tables and homewares into your existing collection or opt for a full-on vegetable-themed dinner party. Either way, these pieces are sure to be conversation starters at any dinner party.

See you next month! And in the meantime, be sure to check out Livingetc's Zeitgeist Edit to keep up with all the latest must-haves and musings.