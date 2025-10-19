I Was Worried About Scratching My New Kitchen Sink — I Bought This Joseph Joseph Sink Protector, And Here's What I Really Think of It

If you're like me and you're a little bit high-maintenance when it comes to your kitchen, then you've come to the right place. I'm all about finding kitchen solutions, even for what may seem like the tiniest thing — in this case, I was on the search for a sink protector. But not just any sink protector, one that could also protect my glassware and cookware from any scratches, as well as my delicate white ceramic sink, which, unfortunately, is prone to a few marks and stains.

But not to worry, there's always a solution, and when it comes to those kitchen sink ideas, I'm all for keeping its design features clean and pristine. And after much research and a nudge from a Livingetc colleague, I got my hands on the Joseph Joseph Sink Saver Grey Adjustable Sink Mat, and of course, I'm here to give you an honest breakdown of what I really think of it.

From style to material and its protective properties, here's why this kitchen sink protector was worth every penny. Oh, and did I mention? It's only £16 — so if you ask me, it's a steal.

Joseph Joseph Sink Saver Grey Adjustable Sink Mat £16 at Joseph Joseph UK Size: H1.5 x W28.5 x D28.5cm (H½ x W11¼ x D11¼ inches)

Features:

• Two piece adjustable design

• Rubber service

• Non-slip features

• Easy to rinse and clean Available in grey, this sink protector from Joseph Joseph is ideal for small kitchens looking for some extra security. Ideal for protecting your sink, glassware, and delicate cookware.

I tested out this sink mat and here's what I really think about it. (Image credit: Future/ Faiza Saqib)

First impressions? I loved that there was a guide on how you can use the sink mat, according to the type of kitchen sink you have. It can easily be adjusted to fit different plug positions, so you don't have to worry about whether it will fit around your plug or not.

Once I opened the item, I adjusted it according to my needs and sink size, and I must admit, the process was super simple. The sink mat comes with an easy-to-use integrated locking system, so you can easily pop it out from its position and change it so that it fits onto your kitchen sink properly.

I no longer need to worry about my dishes and glassware getting damaged. (Image credit: Future/Faiza Saqib)

It also features a non-slip, raised surface to allow water to easily flow through without any blockage. I noticed that the rubber surface was quite soft to the touch, giving a cushion-like feel when you place your glassware and cookware on top.

To test this, I gave my favorite mug and espresso glasses a good wash and let them rest on top. There's an adequate amount of space to add a few things on top of the mat, and once I was done washing up, I let my glassware dry out and the water drain out completely.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, this product is easy to use and also looks quite sleek in design, although I do wish it came in a few extra colors.

So, do I really think this sink mat is worth the purchase? The answer is yes. Aside from its ease of use and seamless appearance, once I was done using the mat, I stored it away under my sink. That's a win-win in my book.

What Are the Benefits of a Kitchen Sink Protector?

So, are sink protectors really worth it, and what exactly are the benefits for your modern kitchen?

"The benefits of a sink protector depend largely on the material of the sink itself," Dino Rachiele, owner at Rachiele, LLC, a custom sink company, tells me. "Fireclay and cast iron sinks are prone to marking from pots and pans, so a protective grid can help prevent surface damage. Synthetic granite sinks can actually burn if a hot pan is placed inside the bowl, so a grid can protect the surface in that situation as well."

He continues, "Most stainless steel sinks are made of 304 stainless steel, which is more susceptible to scratching than higher-grade 316L stainless. A simple dinner plate can leave visible marks on a shiny brushed stainless finish, so using a grid can help prevent that."

That said, there are some drawbacks, according to Dino, "Bottom grids are notoriously difficult to clean and can harbor bacteria. Because bleach should never be used on most sink materials, sanitizing these grids is challenging. In addition, their size makes them difficult to fit in a dishwasher, so they usually have to be hand-washed, which often doesn’t happen as frequently as it should."

Which is why finding the right sink protector is key, and I personally think Joseph Josph Sink Saver™ Grey Adjustable Sink Mat hits the mark. But don't just take my word for it. Stacking over 100 reviews with almost 4/5 stars, many users love the design as well as the product's functionality.

Dino Rachiele Social Links Navigation Founder Dino Rachiele is the founder of Rachiele Custom Sinks, the only fully custom sink manufacturer in the U.S., crafting each piece by hand from domestic 316L surgical-grade stainless steel, copper, brass, or bronze. A former kitchen designer with over 20 years of experience, Dino pioneered the original workstation sink and holds more than a dozen patents—all focused on transforming how kitchens function at their core.

The Alternatives

Joseph Joseph Sinkshield™ Grey Sink Protector £15 at Joseph Joseph UK Another sleek find, this Sinkshield™ Grey Sink Protector from Joseph Joseph comes in a small and large size, making it easy for you to choose what fits and meets your needs. It comes with a removable plug for drainage and catching food debris as well as non slip feet, which of course, is ideal for when you're washing up. E-Greetshopping Sink Mat £12.99 at Amazon UK This two piece kitchen sink protector from Amazon is ideal for ceramic and stainless steel sinks. Adjustable in size, the mat is mat is 40 x 30 cm/12.5x15.7in and can be cut accordingly to fit your needs. FOSFUKEER Fosfukeer Silicone Sink Mat £17.99 at Amazon UK If you're looking for something a little more subtle, then this Fosfukeer Silicone Sink Mat from Amazon might just be the perfect fit. Made from silicone, this product is durable and easy to use and maintain. Best of all? It's dishwasher safe, so you won't have to worry about doing all the hard labor. Homebase Addis Premium Sink Liner £3.99 at Homebase Designed to protect your sink as well as your favorite dishes, this Addis Premium Sink Liner comes with drainage holes and fits in most standard-sized sinks in the UK. Measuring around 34 x 1 x 34cm and created from silicone, this mat is easy to clean and hide away once you're done using it. Addis Sink Mat £3.29 at Robert Dyas Quite the eye-catcher, this Sink Mat, available to purchase from Robert Dyas comes in a sleek linen color — making it a stylish addition to your kitchen sink. Measuring around 36cm x 24.5cm, this piece is ideal for keeping your cookware, utensils, and of course, sink in the best shape. Victorian Plumbing Stainless Steel Bottom Wire Drainer Grid £34.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This stainless stell bottom wire is known for it's high-quality properties, making it ideal for Belfast sinks. Measuring around 545 x 400mm, this product has been made to prevent glassware and fine china from coming into direct contact with the sink base. It's durable, and also resistant to rust and corrosion — so, what's not to love?

Now that I've hopefully convinced you to get your hands on a sink protector, how about we explore more in kitchen trends and find out what kitchen tap ideas are brewing in the world of design this year.