While we all love exchanging presents with loved ones over the festive period, there’s one element of gift-giving that can be a real source of stress: wrapping. Do you know how to wrap gifts well? Do you opt for paper and ribbons, gift bags, or how do you approach an awkwardly shaped gift? And then there's the aftermath... where it all goes straight in the bin. Well, say goodbye to ripped paper, endless reams of tape, and late-night wrapping. Using a plant pot and saucer set to hold gifts eliminates waste, looks good, and even doubles as an extra gift. Win-win-win!

Instead of measuring wrapping paper or blowing half your budget on boxes, simply fill the planter with gifts, place the saucer on top as a lid, and tie a ribbon around it to hold it in place. It looks stunning and is an effective, time-saving way to wrap your presents when you’re already far too busy perfecting your mince pie recipe.

Not only does it cut down on waste (I try not to think about how much wrapping paper gets shoved in the bin at the end of Christmas), but the recipient can then use the planter in their home or garden. All types of planters work, and look great finished with a velvet ribbon — I can't believe I haven't thought of it sooner.

A post shared by Lorri Zander (@lorrileezander) A photo posted by on

So now you’ve got the wrapping sorted, it’s time to think about the presents to go inside. If you're still stuck, the 'Four Gift' rule is a great way to find presents that are both creative and useful, and are guaranteed to spark joy in the recipient.