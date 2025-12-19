Okay, This Genius Pot Hack Is the Cutest Way to Gift Wrap — It Cuts Down on Waste, Saves Time, and It's Perfect for Anyone Who Loves Plants
It's the gift (wrap) that keeps on giving
While we all love exchanging presents with loved ones over the festive period, there’s one element of gift-giving that can be a real source of stress: wrapping. Do you know how to wrap gifts well? Do you opt for paper and ribbons, gift bags, or how do you approach an awkwardly shaped gift? And then there's the aftermath... where it all goes straight in the bin. Well, say goodbye to ripped paper, endless reams of tape, and late-night wrapping. Using a plant pot and saucer set to hold gifts eliminates waste, looks good, and even doubles as an extra gift. Win-win-win!
Instead of measuring wrapping paper or blowing half your budget on boxes, simply fill the planter with gifts, place the saucer on top as a lid, and tie a ribbon around it to hold it in place. It looks stunning and is an effective, time-saving way to wrap your presents when you’re already far too busy perfecting your mince pie recipe.
Not only does it cut down on waste (I try not to think about how much wrapping paper gets shoved in the bin at the end of Christmas), but the recipient can then use the planter in their home or garden. All types of planters work, and look great finished with a velvet ribbon — I can't believe I haven't thought of it sooner.
This stoneware planter with a matching saucer is hand-glazed, giving it a unique, hand-crafted touch. The rich, amber color would pair nicely with a black velvet ribbon (try this one from Amazon), and you could also line it with black tissue paper before putting the gifts in for a personal touch. Perfect for indoor use, this item would also serve as a great gift for someone who loves their houseplants — and it comes in a larger size, too, if you’ve gone overboard with the presents this year.
This glazed green terracotta plant pot would pair beautifully with a cream ribbon — or, if you prefer a traditional Christmas vibe, go with a red bow (like these from Amazon). With a drainage hole and matching saucer, this is practical as well as stylish. Measuring 16cm tall with a diameter of 17cm, it is a solid size for filling with presents, but there is also a smaller version of the pot, as well as a wider one to suit your gifting needs.
This glazed porcelain plant pot comes with a cheerful sage green and white striped pattern. The waved rim of the saucer adds a touch of whimsy to the design, which would look beautiful in any room of the house. Pair this pot with a black, white, or burlap ribbon to create a gorgeous gift box that is sure to stand out under the Christmas tree.
This glazed stoneware planter in a brilliant green comes with a hole in the bottom and a high-rim saucer to collect excess water — or to use as a lid for storage gifts. A black ribbon would pair beautifully, or perhaps try a pink shade, such as magenta, for a bold contrast, or a baby pink for a more toned-down look.
For friends or family members in your life with a love of color, this pot is the perfect vessel for presenting gifts. After its life under the Christmas tree, it can be used to hold plants both indoors and outdoors, with a handy drainage hole for practical use. If the smaller size isn’t quite big enough, there are two larger ones to choose from.
The texture of this plant pot, made from recycled sandstone, gives it a luxurious appearance. Highlighting the raw aesthetic of the design are the irregular lines, making this the perfect gift for anyone with a love of neutral interiors or someone looking for something traditional to pair with a brighter color scheme. The pot, which is glazed on the inside and watertight, can be jazzed up as a Christmas gift container with a ribbon in a bold hue — think deep reds or an emerald green.
If you’re buying for someone who loves outdoor gardening, this frost-resistant plant pot is a great choice, as it can be kept outside at temperatures below zero. Drainage holes in the bottom mean you can plant directly into the pot, and with a diameter of 15cm, it’s a great size for gifting. The rich, dark blue would pop against a white or cream ribbon (available on Amazon) — or consider a silver color scheme for a festive touch.
This speckled planter and matching saucer would add a rustic look to your home, while the shiny glaze brings a touch of elegance and class. Once you’ve placed your presents inside, you could wrap some burlap ribbon (like this one on Amazon) around this planter to lean into the neutral color scheme, or even opt for a green for an unexpected contrast.
For smaller gifts, like jewellery or some luxurious chocolates, these mini pots would be perfect. The unique planters come in rich brown and have an uneven surface and rim, adding a touch of character to any shelf they’re placed on, while the reactive glaze brings a hand-crafted feel and tactile element. This set of two comes in a wooden box, which can be incorporated into the gift, or dressed in a ribbon and used to hold another present entirely.
So now you’ve got the wrapping sorted, it’s time to think about the presents to go inside. If you're still stuck, the 'Four Gift' rule is a great way to find presents that are both creative and useful, and are guaranteed to spark joy in the recipient.
