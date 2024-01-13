'They're Not Going Out of Style Any Time Soon!' 5 Interior Trends Designers Say They're Going to Keep Using for 2024

This time of year provides the perfect opportunity (or excuse) to turn everything around and start afresh on all levels. The design world is no different and I’ve been looking forward to getting inspired by new ideas to bring into my home and start the year strong. And while there is a plethora of new, shiny trends to watch out for, designers say there are still some trends so loved in 2023, that are still going strong in the new year due to their versatility and ability to make a home look and feel just right for now.

Some design aesthetics come and go but the experts tell me this year is all about warmth, optimism, and interiors that make you feel good. Stick to the colors and textures that elevate neutral schemes to create a more characterful look and keep going bolder on those wall (and ceiling) treatments – they’re here to stay. Sharp edges are still best left out for now but do make space for those beautifully curved and rounded shapes we seem to not be getting enough of.

With recycling and repurposing more stylish than ever, there’s no need to undergo a full redesign of your home in the new year. Here are the five interior design trends designers urge you to confidently carry on into your 2024 aesthetic.

1. Plaster pinks take lead

(Image credit: John Merkl . Design: Jon de la Cruz)

Pink has been around for a while, slowly integrating itself with the neutral tones that are so popular right now. If you've only ever considered decorating with neutrals before, maybe it's time to add plaster pink into your arsenal. It’s only gaining momentum and it will be looking warmer and more inviting than ever, with these plaster tones taking lead.

‘Making way for more characterful tones, in 2024 we will see less neutrals such as white, beige and grey being used which can sometimes feel flat and perhaps a little bland,’ designer Matthew Williamson tells me.

‘The popularity of warm tones will continue growing – pink, tan, clay, terracotta and peach are just some of the shades which we’ll see more of. They instantly warm up and modernize a space, whether used individually or combined in one scheme. I am using a soft plaster pink on the walls at home at the moment as it feels like a new neutral - it’s warmer than grey and more interesting than beige,’ he explains.

This all links to a new movement in design where the focus is on how our homes make us feel, aiming to create dopamine boosting interiors with a sense of joy. The new modern space delivers more than just design that’s pleasant to the eye. It needs to uplift and support, and the warmth of pink plaster tones are the perfect foundation to build upon.

2. Strong colors for kitchen cabinets

(Image credit: Old Brand New. Design by Dabito)

We’re not over kitchens with character, and bold kitchen color ideas will still be going strong in 2024. Long gone are the days of grey, white, or heavy dark wood, and we’re no longer scared to have fun with a kitchen design.

Color whiz and interior designer Dabito has showed us that green is now a neutral (and used it to great effect in his kitchen designs), yellow instantly uplifts a space, and pink takes joy levels up to new heights. ‘Green is one of the colors that I think is so easy and natural. There’s so much versatility. You can go dark for a rich effect, or lighter with a pistachio,’ he says.

Architects agree. ‘As a response to the classic white beaded inset and walnut island we initially moved to grey to be different, but now we’re doing kitchen cabinets in strong colors like dark navy, dark teal, and French blue,’ says Seth Ballard, Principal at Ballard + Mensua Architecture. Follow the experts’ lead and don’t be afraid to experiment with your favourite bold colors in the kitchen. Treat it like any other room where you’d want to let your personality shine through.

3. Textured walls are here to stay

(Image credit: Kristian van der Beek. Furniture design: Tim Neve)

It started with a step up from plain wallpaper – patterned, textured, metallic, in bold colors, in 2023 we tried it all, taking it even further with designers experimenting with creative ways of bringing even more character through texture on walls. This year we’re sticking to our commitment to making our walls stand out and creating a more inviting look.

Interior designer Ami McKay tells me that ‘with limewash and texture on walls we’re moving away from greys to warmer browns and earthy hues.’ Seth thinks textured walls are here to stay too.

‘We’re using wood slat walls, wallpaper, reveals, venetian plaster, slabs on walls, and rhythm of reveals within drywall for design, in the urge to be different and add pop. Instead of painted accent walls we are doing more and more designs going up walls,’ he says, echoing the spirit of 2023 that is carried on into the new year, with interiors that are unique, bursting with individuality and telling the story of the owners.

4. Curves that create flow

(Image credit: Christine Lemieux)

2023 was the year where our love for curved furniture and architectural details reached new peaks, and for good reason. Now a staple of Minimaluxe design, they create a much more welcoming atmosphere and a fresher look stepping away from sharp angles and edges. ‘Curved lines are comforting and organic, and they add a soft touch,’ Ami tells me, reinforcing our love of interiors that feel natural, and that contribute to a sense of ease.

Adding curved or arched details to your interior needn’t be complicated, and they will create a sense of flow and movement if used throughout several rooms. Start small, with accessories, if architectural details seem daunting to take on.

‘Find arched mirrors, curvy sofas, or lighting, or add an arch in your entrance doorway with drywall. If you are doing millwork, add arched details. Also, very simply, you can add arches with paint!’ she advises.

5. Outstanding ceiling design

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Martyn Lawrence Bullard.)

Your fifth wall has taken the spotlight. Gone are the days where we looked up only to see a plain white ceiling. Evolving from colorful paint and jewel-like lighting, ceiling design was ‘elevated’ last year to create a real wow moment and feast for the eyes when we look up. In 2024 we’re taking with us metallic paint that makes the room feel taller, and we’re adding wallpaper, textures, and architectural details into the mix.

‘I have talked about wallpaper on ceiling for years, and now I see it’s catching on!’, says Ami. ‘A good way to change the feel of a living room in a big way is to wallpaper the ceiling with a captivating design. Trust me, this will have an amazing effect on the whole main floor,’ adds the designer. Seth tells me that in his recent projects he’s been adding beams, textures, and shapes, for more design on all surfaces to make spaces more special than ever.

Don’t let the ceiling be an afterthought in your design and try to think beyond white or neutral tones. Give your ceiling the same importance that you give to your walls (after all, it’s called the fifth wall for a reason). Your space will look much more cohesive, and have that elevated, thought-through, designer look.