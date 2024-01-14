5 Interior Design Trends we Predict Will go Viral in 2024 – and How to Make Them Work for Your Home

From the rise of minimaluxe to our obsession with all things chrome, almost every interiors trend we see – and use in our own homes – starts with designers. Each year, the pros set the tone for how we'll be decorating, styling and living in our spaces – and slowly but surely, everyone else gets in on the look.

Not every interior design trend we see from the top studios gets picked up and used en masse, but it's fun to look ahead and get designers' predictions for what will go stratospheric this year based on the mood of the moment. And 2024? It's all about interiors that feel individualistic, that nod to your personal taste, that feel curated and tasteful yet entirely you.

Is it a little counterintuitive to predict trends based on that? Maybe – but as you'll see, the design ideas we think will go mainstream this year cater to our need for more personal interiors, open as they are to interpretation. So go ahead and make these trends your own – we're excited to give them a try.

5 trends we predict will go viral in 2024

The mood for 2024, as we've mentioned, is all about breaking the mold and putting your own twist on interiors. 'It’s so hard to predict what is going to go viral, but I think people are after interiors that feel more collected vs straight out of a mainstream storefront these days,' says Austin, Texas-based designer Meredith Owen.

'I think you can see that in the way mainstream is trying to capture the vintage look or feel in the pieces they are pushing out to the public. It’s still very much earth tones, interesting folk prints, and I think heavily patterned wallpaper is something people are more in love with than ever too – you can expect to see more mural wallpaper installations in the future.'

1. Super-sculptural furniture

(Image credit: Abigail Jackson. Design by CAROLYNLEONA)

Sculptural furniture has been around for some time now – as evidenced by the popularity of curved everything – but the next iteration from designers, a penchant for almost conceptual pieces, will gain traction in people’s homes. There are some limits, however. We might not be reaching for these pieces for our seating, for example – a highly sculptural chair doesn’t make for a comfortable experience – but accent pieces like side tables and consoles, as well as accessories, will increasingly find a place in everyday interiors. ‘Sculptural (and functional!) furniture is a great way to make a space feel customized and memorable,’ says Liz Goldberg of Raleigh, North Carolina-based studio CarolynLeona . ‘We love using organic shapes with curves and interesting lines to bring a room to life!’

Set of Three Gold-Tone Candlesticks View at Net-a-Porter Brand: Fourth Street

Price: $655

2. Pale blue

(Image credit: Megan Taylor. Design by Cúpla Studio)

Airy, dusty light blues, with a hint of gray, are set to be big news in 2024 – and they pair perfectly with another entry on our list, burned amber. Just check out this bedroom scheme by London design studio cúpla. ‘They are stunning sunset and twilight colors, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they went viral this year,’ says Stacy Waggoner , founder of Studio Four NYC. ‘They’re so warm and beautiful – who wouldn’t want to live with these gorgeous colors? I love Australian brand Rouse Phillips’s Lotus wallpaper and fabric in Opal – it’s the perfect depiction of this trend.’

It’s also a great choice for kitchens if you want a twist on a classic color. ‘Pale blue is trending right now, but I don’t know why it hasn’t always been trending!’ says Jacksonville interior designer Nellie Howard Ossi . ‘It’s the perfect way to switch from a plain white kitchen without a big color commitment, because it’s such a flexible color to work with. Pale blue is calming which is great for kitchens and bars: no one wants a stressed out host!’

3. Handcrafted pattern

(Image credit: Élitis)

Perhaps it’s the allure of ‘collected’ interiors, as Meridith Owen explained above, that is seeing fabrics and patterns with a handmade quality becoming increasingly popular beyond designers. Often featuring embroidered or block-printed pattern inspired by folklore, crafts and traditional techniques from around the world – in the picture above, the sofas are clad in fabric inspired by Mexico from French brand Élitis – these patterns are set to take over in 2024.

For Stacy Waggoner, these patterns, and the techniques used to make them, are much more compelling than machine-made perfection. ‘They make the fabrics and wallpapers feel more personal and connected to a space,’ she says. ‘I actually love using textiles and rugs that don’t have an exact repeat or match because it makes you think harder when trying to figure out how to use it. For instance, handwoven natural fiber rugs will never seam invisibly, so you must play [it] up – bind panels and join them like a tatami mat, using a tape detail to camouflage seams in quirky fabrics that may be super narrow, hand blocked or batiked. At Studio Four NYC, we are jumping into a very modern take on block-printing, as seen with our fabrics by British designers Kate Loudoun-Shand and Christine Van Der Hurd.’

These patterns also lend themselves to another burgeoning trend. ‘They coincide with another trend I think will be big in 2024 – pattern play or mixing prints,’ says Los Angeles-based founder of Lone Fox Home, Drew Michael Scott . ‘Clashing patterns and colors can make the space feel more effortless, especially with different folk-inspired patterns and prints.’

4. Burnt amber

(Image credit: Emily Redfield. Design: Truss Interiors)

Terracotta accents were – and still are – big news in interiors, but the next shade to filter down to the mainstream will be burned amber – a richer, more luxe take on these deep orange-reds. 'The resurgence of amber tones is reshaping design landscapes, infusing warmth and luxury,’ says De'Lisa Stringer , a designer based in Raleigh, North Carolina. ‘These hues draw people in, create feelings of comfort, and are seamlessly versatile across many styles.’ In the scheme above by Truss Interiors, the chairs add warmth and depth to the dining space.

Drew Michael Scott agrees that red tones will continue to dominate interior schemes. ‘They’re bold colors, but still create a warming and cozy atmosphere,’ he says. ‘I used dark red paint last year when I created a movie room in my house. Since using the color, I’ve been incorporating different red accents/furniture pieces throughout my home, most recently, within my bathroom makeover. I painted the vanity cabinet a dark red and it was the perfect pop!’

Sofia Cashmere Trentino Cashmere Throw View at Saks Fifth Avenue Color: Dark orange

Price: $395

5. Murals

(Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design by Studio DB)

We saw a significant rise in designers using wall murals in their schemes in 2023 – and we think this idea will be used in more homes as decorators become braver with their pattern and color choices. They are, after all, an incredibly simple way to inject character into a space. ‘The current trend for murals is driven by offering a high-end design aesthetic at a cost comparable to traditional wallpaper,’ says Seattle-based designer Jessica Dorling . ‘Murals serve as visual narratives, presenting a captivating story on your wall in a soft and enticing manner. They add depth to your space and evoke a sense of something special and unique, while elevating the look and feel of your home.’

‘We expect to see a significant increase in mural wallcoverings this year,’ adds Stacy Waggoner. ‘Eskayel is doing amazing wallpaper murals based on watercolor sketches from the founders’ travels – like Palmeraie and its depiction of the rooftops of Marrakech. We also love the murals that we’re seeing from Barcelona-based brand Tres Tintas, based on architectural details and modernist stained glass in Barcelona. We love that murals are escaping the super traditional panoramic scenes – gorgeous though they are – and taking a walk on the wild side. And, there’s a huge price difference that makes these new murals not so precious that you’re afraid to ever replace them. They’re cool papers, not heirlooms.’