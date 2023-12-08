I've Left My Hannukah Decor to the Last Minute - Here Are 15 Eternally Chic Buys If You Have, Too
I scoured the internet for the most elevated Hanukkah decor items in existence - these are my top picks
Chag sameach (happy holiday) and happy Hanukkah everyone! The time has come for the Festival of Lights - a storied tradition filled with love, luminosity, and some pretty incredible food (I’m partial to latkes).
From coordinating with family to decorating your home, there is much to do in anticipation for this beautiful occasion. If you tend to get a late start like myself, I thought it fitting to curate an edit of last-minute Hanukkah decor ideas - better late than never!
Sourced from the best home decor stores, each of the following items can not only be used next year, but for generations to come - making them a wise investment. Celebrate your eight day long extravaganza in style with this roundup of the chicest Hanukkah home decor.
Continuing your homeware search? Peruse my editor's favorite Anthropologie home decor.
Best Hanukkah Home Decor
Price: $9.07
Was: $12.95
Blue is a classic Hanukkah color. These stunning blue plates are fit for the occasion with their glossy finish, rich cobalt hue, and compelling tonal variations.
Price: $19.96
Was: $29.95
One of the oldest toys on record, the dreidel stands to benefit from a little update. Realizing this, CB2 put a modern twist on the timeless classic with this gorgeous contemporary design.
Price: $340
This candelabra by Arteriors is brutalist design at its finest. A series of dramatic twists, it's amazing that the piece is made entirely of hammered iron.
Price: $24
Paper garland has an undeniably nostalgic feel. This one, featuring charming blue stars, is the perfect addition to a mantle or doorway, offering a cozy, festive feel.
Price: $259
Exuding elegant fluidity, Georg Jensen’s Cobra collection is one of the brand’s best ever - an example being this striking stainless steel menorah. Its timeless design promises to be cherished for many Hanukkahs to come.
Price: $54.60
Was: $78
Add a touch of celestial charm to your home with this star-shaped pillar candle holder. This one in particular is in large, but consider purchasing multiple in various sizes for an elegant candlescape.
Price: $129
A table runner is a relatively easy way of achieving maximum visual impact. Featuring a tasteful and harmonious design, this one by Pottery Barn is among my top Hanukkah picks this year.
Price: $69
Unlike most spinning tops, this dreidel remains perfectly slanted no matter which side it's situated on. With its woven rattan appearance and gold leaf accents, this is a piece destined for center stage.
Price: $6.36
Was: $7.95
Light is a central Hanukkah theme, making this a wonderful time to elevate your candle game. The fluted details on this glass tealight are simple but stunning, making them perfect for the holiday and beyond.
Price: $281.25
Was: $375
Jonathan Adler really outdid himself with this mesmerizing mod menorah. Hand-poured for a marble finish, its truly a work of art.
Price: $78
This cheese board is one of Anthropologie’s best-sellers. Made of blue agate, its gemstone material is believed to possess calming qualities. Elegant and earthy, this statement piece is sure to elevate any hor d'oeuvres.
Price: $11.96 - $15.96
Was: $14.95 - $19.95
These gold serving bowls feel quite surreal with their titled appearance. Offered in small and large, we recommend pairing each next to one another for a chic, nested look.
Price: $18
Featuring classic blue and white stripes, this woven dish towel adds a novel texture to your kitchen. With its delicate fringing, it's a functional item that you’ll use well past the holiday is over.
Price: $71.96
Although blue and white is quintessentially Hanukkah, the combination of silver and gold also feels quite festive. Boasting eye-catching contrast details, this serving dish is elegant as can be.
Hosting? Discover the designer secret for the perfect table centerpiece.
