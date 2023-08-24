I’ve found the 12 best minimalist throw pillows - make your home calm but comfortable

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We all love a good throw pillow. They never fail to make your bed or sofa setup feel more considered, and whether you’re a fan of subtle or more out-there designs, there’s an accent pillow out there for you. But this article focuses on the more muted styles – classic pieces in soft tones that won’t stand out in a minimalistic scheme, but can be layered up to achieve an undeniably elegant finish.

If you’re not a fan of the bright colors and patterns that usually make accent pillows stand out, you can still bring dimension to these more muted pieces through contrasting textures, interesting shapes and subtle pops of color – because minimal doesn’t have to mean boring! The best home decor stores are absolutely full of beautiful accent pillows, so I’ve rounded up my top picks for you below. From velvet to boucle in material, and square to orb-like in shape, here are the best stackable pillows that you can shop right now.

OUR TOP 9 MINIMALIST THROW PILLOWS

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST SQUARE PILLOWS

Washed linen pillow cover $9.99 at H&M Start your collection off strong with this washed linen pillow cover in an on-trend burnt orange shade. It comes in 14 colors which you can mix and match to create the ideal base for your carefully-curated pile of pillows. Checker velvet pillow $138 at Lulu and Georgia If you prefer to offer contrast through texture rather than color, this checkered velvet pillow makes the ideal addition to a tonal pillow stack. great for stacking Beige pillow covers $31.99 for a set of three at H&M And this super affordable set of pillow covers does all the hard contrasting and stacking work for you! It consists of three woven beige covers featuring different striped patterns which make them look far more expensive than it actually are.

BEST RECTANGULAR PILLOWS

Marseille pillow $78 at Lulu and Georgia Speaking of stripes, I adore the widely-spaced pattern on this chic gray pillow. Layered up with square styles, it'll add a difference in height making for a visually appealing ensemble. so luxe! Marci velvet pillow $314 at MATCHES Included in Sister by Studio Ashby's new homeware drop, this gorgeous velvet throw pillow is subtle yet stylish. I adore the trim detail which offers an eye-catching contrast in color, making the style feel both minimalistic and playful. Studioilse Crawford tufted pillow $98 at Anthropologie And this pillow features a bold tufted design which adds a unique feel to the piece while maintaining a muted tone. As a result, it's perfect for layering!

BEST BALL PILLOWS

cozy-yet-elevated Mochi ball boucle pillow $373 at MATCHES I'm a huge fan of boucle decor pieces (they somehow manage to feel both cozy and elevated!), and this ball pillow is no exception. The soft cornflower blue shade and slightly slouchy style will make your pillow collection feel even more comforting. Striped velvet ball pillow $128 at Lulu and Georgia Ball pillows will add a unique shape to your pillow stack – the cherry on top of your design, if you will. It's a great trick for making a statement while keeping the overall look quite muted. The chic striped design of this pillow feels effortlessly elegant. Velvet disk pillow $78 at Lulu and Georgia Okay, this final pillow isn't quite a ball, but if you prefer a flatter design and still want some variety in shape, this disk style is perfect! It's a bit less elaborate than a luxe-looking pintucked pillow and comes in a stunning range of velvet color options.