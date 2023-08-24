I’ve found the 12 best minimalist throw pillows - make your home calm but comfortable
If you want to add dimension to your sofa or bed, here are the best muted throw pillows that won’t distract from a minimalist scheme
For style leaders and design lovers.
We all love a good throw pillow. They never fail to make your bed or sofa setup feel more considered, and whether you’re a fan of subtle or more out-there designs, there’s an accent pillow out there for you. But this article focuses on the more muted styles – classic pieces in soft tones that won’t stand out in a minimalistic scheme, but can be layered up to achieve an undeniably elegant finish.
If you’re not a fan of the bright colors and patterns that usually make accent pillows stand out, you can still bring dimension to these more muted pieces through contrasting textures, interesting shapes and subtle pops of color – because minimal doesn’t have to mean boring! The best home decor stores are absolutely full of beautiful accent pillows, so I’ve rounded up my top picks for you below. From velvet to boucle in material, and square to orb-like in shape, here are the best stackable pillows that you can shop right now.
OUR TOP 9 MINIMALIST THROW PILLOWS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST SQUARE PILLOWS
Start your collection off strong with this washed linen pillow cover in an on-trend burnt orange shade. It comes in 14 colors which you can mix and match to create the ideal base for your carefully-curated pile of pillows.
If you prefer to offer contrast through texture rather than color, this checkered velvet pillow makes the ideal addition to a tonal pillow stack.
great for stacking
And this super affordable set of pillow covers does all the hard contrasting and stacking work for you! It consists of three woven beige covers featuring different striped patterns which make them look far more expensive than it actually are.
BEST RECTANGULAR PILLOWS
Speaking of stripes, I adore the widely-spaced pattern on this chic gray pillow. Layered up with square styles, it'll add a difference in height making for a visually appealing ensemble.
so luxe!
Included in Sister by Studio Ashby's new homeware drop, this gorgeous velvet throw pillow is subtle yet stylish. I adore the trim detail which offers an eye-catching contrast in color, making the style feel both minimalistic and playful.
BEST BALL PILLOWS
cozy-yet-elevated
I'm a huge fan of boucle decor pieces (they somehow manage to feel both cozy and elevated!), and this ball pillow is no exception. The soft cornflower blue shade and slightly slouchy style will make your pillow collection feel even more comforting.
Ball pillows will add a unique shape to your pillow stack – the cherry on top of your design, if you will. It's a great trick for making a statement while keeping the overall look quite muted. The chic striped design of this pillow feels effortlessly elegant.
WHICH THROW PILLOWS LAYER WELL TOGETHER?
We love a good throw pillow, here at Livingetc. Whether you’re shopping for subtle or statement styles, we’ve got your back – and there are a few simple rules to follow when it comes to styling them. If you’re sticking to a tonal or muted color scheme, you can still bring interest to the overall stacked look through the variety in texture, size and shape of the pillows used. Styling the round boucle pillow above together with a square linen option, for example, would round off your composition quite nicely.
If stacking pillows of different colors, try to avoid too many patterns (a block color is best, as with the burnt orange linen pillow above), and stick to the same family of shades – e.g. earthy, neutral and beige tones or black, white and gray for a monochromatic look. This allows you to experiment with color while not distracting from a minimalist scheme.
Of course, along with wall art, accent pillows are one of the areas where you’re able to experiment with more of a statement look! You can layer the pillows above to create a subtle-yet-stylish base then add a single pillow in a more eye-catching design to the center of your ensemble for an on-trend finish.
