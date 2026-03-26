Just when you feel like you finally have your sleep routine down, the clocks change, and you're left figuring out how to tune your rest to the new season. I know it sounds a tad dramatic, but it can actually mess with your slumber. And, to me, every minute of sleep counts.

So, I learnt about this 'gradual adjustment' that acts as a formula to ease you into the spring forward and help you sleep better. This way, you don't lose an hour of rest, and all you need is a touch of effort to shift your routine around to accomodate for the clocks switching to British Summer Time.

Let's get into how exactly this works and the benefits that will follow.

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Spring Sleep Adjustment Schedule

Moving your meals and pushing the time your head hits the pillow by this little bit will help so much. (Image credit: Matt Gamble. Design: the Stylesmiths)

The gradual adjustment involves winding down and sleeping a half hour later on Friday, so you automatically wake up a half hour later on Saturday. Then, push your meals back by one hour on Saturday (08:30 AM breakfast becomes 09:30 AM, etc.).

By following this simple formula, you should naturally wake up an hour later on Sunday and be ready for the clocks to go forward.

Dr. Hana Patel, sleep expert at Time4Sleep, tells me that altering your bedtime routine in time for the spring forward is extremely beneficial. "When we lose an hour of sleep as a result of the clocks changing, our internal body clock experiences a sudden shift that can take time to get used to," she notes.

"This adjustment period can lead to increased fatigue, reduced alertness, and decreased sleep quality. As our bodies synchronize with the new schedule, disrupted sleep patterns can leave us feeling groggier and more irritable, sometimes even decreasing productivity and impacting mood."

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Hana also explains that the spring clock change can exacerbate any existing sleep problems, as people who already struggle to maintain a regular sleep schedule may find it particularly challenging to adjust to the sudden shift.

Not only will this efficient adjustment to your rest improve your sleep hygiene, but it'll also let you enjoy the seasonal shift without negatively affecting your state of mind.

Dr. Hana Patel Social Links Navigation Sleep Expert Alongside being Time4Sleep’s resident sleep expert, Dr. Hana Patel works as an NHS and private GP specialist in mental health and sleep and is passionate about supporting patients struggling with sleep-related health issues. After completing her medical training at the University College London in 2005, Dr. Hana Patel became a member of the Royal College of General Practitioners in 2010 and went on to achieve post graduate qualifications in Family Planning, Women’s Health, Elderly Medicine, ILM 5 Executive Business Coaching and Mentoring and a Masters' degree in Medical Education.

How Does It Help?

If you have existing issues with maintaining a sleep routine, this adjustment will make all the difference. (Image credit: Milagros Sánchez Azcona. Design: OHIO Estudio. Architecture: Fabrizio Pugliese Arquitectos)

By shifting your sleep schedule and the routine around it to accommodate the clocks moving forward, you will help your body get used to the new timings without having to waste a week to acclimate.

Not to mention, if your body is naturally tuned to waking up at a certain time without the blare of a morning alarm, then you can continue to rise from spring slumber the same way.

And, of course, without losing an hour of sleep during the change to British Summer Time, you won't have to go the day feeling unsatisfied with your night of inhibited rest. "Major changes to your routine are not necessary, but going to bed slightly earlier can prevent your sleep quality from suffering," Hana assures.

I also recommend bringing in some spring bedroom ideas to refresh the space and usher in the new season in style.

Things to Aid Spring Sleep

Once your routine is all adjusted to the clocks changing, I recommend looking out for any bedroom mistakes that disturb your sleep in spring. Amending these faux pas is just another way to curate the ultimate haven for cozy sleep.

And if you're looking for more advice on perfecting your rest routine and doing it in a bedroom that feels stylish and inviting, then sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.