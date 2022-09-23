Color trends for 2023 – 16 new ways your home can make you feel happy

For 2023 it's all about colors that make you feel good. Forget being on-trend really, the trend is to just go with what you love, create rooms filled with colors that reflect your personal style, and give you an uplift every time you enter them. Experiment with shades too, after all it's just paint, it's the easiest low-commitment update you can make to a home so don't hold back from trying something you've wanted to see in situ for years. 2023 is the time to do it.

'There is something inherently human in the colors that we are attracted to now,' says Joa Studholme, Farrow & Ball’s color curator. 'Décor is moving forward while drawing inspiration from the modest character of the world of folk and craft, using five significant shades that extol the virtues of a simple life and can be used in any combination and in any room.'

'They are an eclectic mix of the pure and the humble that evokes the warmth and harmony of a more innocent age while celebrating life today. Function goes hand in hand with ornament, using colors and finishes in unusual ways to celebrate the principles of utility, kindness, and honesty.'

And there's also a feeling that we aren't playing it as safe anymore. You'll see that grey and cream and white aren't as apparent as they once were, instead, there are more energetic shades like pinks and yellows and even red has recently made a renaissance in the world of interior design trends.

The biggest color trends for 2023

1. Jade

(Image credit: Bert and May)

Touches of this jewel tone are popping up in interiors across the world. Pale blues and greens inspired by the natural color of the gem itself are increasingly popular and can be applied to both tranquil and striking aesthetics depending on how it is used.

“Jade works well as the lead color in a modern bedroom or bathroom,” comments Ruth Webber, the Creative Director at Bert & May (opens in new tab). “It has an air of coastal chic and pairs well with neutrals and terracotta for an understated scheme.”

2. Honeyed Yellows

(Image credit: Bert and May)

“We have noticed a growing popularity for muted, pastel colors,” states Clara Ewart, interior designer, and Head of Design at Kitesgrove . “Soft pastels are versatile and easy to incorporate in a myriad of schemes. Earthy yellow and orange tones are not only easy to style but feel incredibly current.”

Injecting small pops of the color initially can help build confidence before adding it to the wall. In modern bathrooms and kitchens, matching tonal shades on the tiles and walls brings cohesion to the space.

3. Lavender

(Image credit: Mylands)

Our love for purple is back again, with Mylands (opens in new tab) claiming that searches for lilac is up by 33% on its website, not to mention WGSN’s prediction of Digital Lavender being the colorr of the year for 2023.

Seen across fashion and interiors, shades of purple have previously been associated with wealth and royalty and, while many might associate it with a traditional interior scheme, designers are incorporating it into fresh, contemporary aesthetics bringing a new dynamic to the color.

4. Fuchsia pink

(Image credit: Mylands)

Some are calling it ‘Barbiecore’, but hot pinks have been working their way back into homes for a while, with our love for maximalist interiors increasing and social media instilling confidence into homeowners to experiment more with their colour choices. “This shade makes a strong statement when used as the main colour in a room,” states Mylands’ CEO, Dominic Mylands.

“If you aren’t sure about using it on the walls, try it on smaller areas such as woodwork, kitchen cabinetry or even a front door to introduce characterful colour without dominating the space.”

When applying to woodwork, a gloss paint finish can add extra drama to the overall effect.

5. Green and Orange combined

(Image credit: Colors of Arley)

Green has been a firm favorite in the home for several years, however, there are certain shades which are increasing in popularity such as pine, pistachio, and all the colors that go with sage greens. While green works well on its own, pairing it with orange is bringing interior schemes to life and adding a playfully retro feel to the space.

As seen in this image, with fabrics by Colors of Arley (opens in new tab), this color combination injects energy and brings fun, happiness and vitality to the home. “Don’t forget to refer to the 60-30-10 rule when you’re decorating to ensure you achieve balance,” advises Louisa Tratalos, the founder of Colors of Arley. “For example, opt for 60% of the room in green, 30% in your chosen orange and 10% in an accent, such as a soft cream to allow the main colors to do the talking.”

6. Warm Beige

(Image credit: Lick x Soho Home)

Our love for neutrals has returned, especially in bedroom trends, as it helps create a restful ambiance and a sanctuary to escape in. Warm and earthy creams work well paired with soft terracotta or deep red tones, adding depth to the room.

Beige 03 by Lick x Soho Home is a great colour for this trend and has a rustic, yet refined, aesthetic. Remember, with neutral schemes, layers of texture bring tactility and interest to create a distinguished feel within the space.

7. Dark Chocolate Brown

(Image credit: Edward Bulmer)

Yes, brown is back. And it’s looking better than ever! With brown often perceived as drab or boring, designers and stylists are helping us to view the color in a new light. Bringing an earthy, yet sophisticated, tone to any interior, brown living rooms are full of drama.

“Being polychromatic, brown goes with everything but in deeper hues it is particularly good at flattering beautiful, well-drawn patterns. I would even suggest that more people will find how useful brown is as a wall paint in support of clever colours in the artworks and furnishings,” says Edward Bulmer when discussing the brands own color, London Brown (opens in new tab). “It puts everything else in a good light. It is strong and warm but somehow respectful to other colors regardless of weight or shade. I love its sophistication and I feel it might just be time for deep browns to enjoy a well-deserved resurgence!”

8. Deep Red

(Image credit: Graphenstone)

Deep, earthy reds are having a revival thanks to the intensity of hues from paint experts such as Graphenstone (opens in new tab). A brand new color for the brand, the Carnelian shade by Graphenstone has an opulence which elevates any interior and works exceptionally well with period features and detailing.

Paired here with two different colors: Old Lilac for a soothing and comforting atmosphere or Cerulean Blue for a bolder, vivid, and striking statement. When combined with complementing colours, reds such as this work well in a variety of spaces and rooms.

9. Paprika

(Image credit: Paint and Paper Library)

The terracotta trend morphs into paprika, and we are glad it’s here to stay. This year, think of vibrant versions of the color to really make your home stand out.

Blending different shades of paprika together creates a beautifully tonal look and, when set against neutral fabrics and linens, it comes together in a cohesive, sophisticated aesthetic. Caravan 453 by Paint & Paper Library is a gorgeous option for this style and brings the room to life.

10. Sunlit Yellows with Black Accents

(Image credit: Little Greene)

With yellows firmly on trend for 2023, pairing brighter tones of the color with black accents in a monochromatic style is a great way to embrace the look.

Colors such as yellow are helping to bring joy and happiness into the heart of the home. Matt black fixtures, fittings and furniture allows the color to pop, as shown here with Giallo 337 by Little Greene (opens in new tab).

11. Warm summery tones

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

There has been a rise in uplifting shades this year (unsurprisingly). Yellows, tangerines, pale purples and baby pinks, which once may have sounded a bit saccharine are all seeping into interiors in a very sophisticated, grown-up way. In their more muted forms there are in fact surprisingly liveable shades even when used on four walls.

'There are several colors that stand out to me, when I think of upcoming trends for 2022, and these include pinks, oranges, lavenders, purples, and greens.' says designer and master of color Yinka Ilori (opens in new tab). 'Many of us have struggled to experience a proper summer, or to go on holiday this year, so people are tending to opt for richer tones that inject positivity and warmth into their homes - bringing that summer feeling inside. As an artist, I’ve always loved color and I’m glad to see how people are using it more and more to enrich their home environments.'

12. Rich blues

(Image credit: Soho Management London Ltd)

Blue comes into color trends every year, just taking a slightly different form. It's such a grounding, a familiar color that there's so surprise we are drawn to it year after year, and this year it's deep blues that are looking to be the most on-trend. And it's about really embracing the darker shades, not just bringing it into a neutral space with furniture, or a feature wall but going all over with an inky shade to create a dramatic and cocooning room.

'The boldness and warmth found in blue will continue to be prominent in our homes. Darker colors form a much better background for paintings and artworks than white, which art galleries and museums have discovered.' says Martin Waller, Founder of Andrew Martin (opens in new tab). 'Having painted a room blue, it may take time to accustom yourself to the look. You're likely to be horrified. People find it difficult to cope with change. Leave it for a week and your feelings will alter. I suspect you won't hate it and if you do, repainting isn't that difficult. If you are still hesitant, start your transformation in a cloakroom or small bedroom, since richer colors work well in such spaces, despite the accepted wisdom that white paint makes a room seem larger.'

13. Deep jewel shades

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Dark and stormy is still up there when it comes to color trends. This time used

on staircases, feature windows or woodwork to bring elegant definition to a space. A deep plum or black with a red undertone makes for a warmer and more striking alternative to the popular deep charcoal greys and blue-blacks. It adds warmth to cooler palettes, and pairs beautifully with pink and nude tones.

14. Baby pinks paired with teal greens

Kitchen by deVOL (opens in new tab) (Image credit: deVOL)

The unusual color pairing that is hot pink and forest green is unmissable seen everywhere right now across walls, homeware and even daringly kitchens like this viral kitchen combination. Green and pink are complementary colors as they sit opposite each other on the traditional color wheel and enhance each other and are far less contrasting than green and red.

15. Neutral stone hues

(Image credit: Future/ Jake Curtis / Alyce Taylor)

'The neutral trend continues subtly away from cold greys and traditional creams, towards warmer neutral stone tones. This trend is all about creating warm cocooning spaces that feel intimate, inviting and familiar with consumers embracing warmer, more natural colors.' explains Ruth Mottershead, Creative Director at Little Greene.

'Earthy, stonier tones alongside soft welcoming greens are becoming increasingly popular, providing a restful alternative to cooler choices. These gentle neutrals can be used in all areas of the home adding warmth as well as a sophisticated, complementary canvas for fabrics, wallcoverings, and furnishings from all genres.'

16. Bold hued furniture

(Image credit: Future / Damien Russel)

If bright colors spark joy for you - but going bold on the walls feels too much - choose strong colors on furniture pieces instead. This is a really easy way to create impact without color overpowering the space.

A color that we love right now, and is back a sure comeback this year, is a primary red. It's bright but the clean notes in the red makes it feel vintage and therefore timeless amongst modern interiors.