Cobalt blue is the color trend that brings energy to your home – here are 12 decor buys to snap up now
Our shopping editor is obsessed with the electric blue color trend for decor – here's her shopping picks to snap up now
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Cobalt is a very specific tone of blue that carries so much energy and power. Used in interiors, a dash of cobalt blue goes a long way to invigorate an otherwise neutral space, bringing a jolt of energy to a scheme.
'In all its thousands of hues, hints, tints and tones, blue is still officially the world’s favorite color,' says the creative director at Dulux Paint, Marianne Shillingford. 'Electric blues are a new dimension to this much-loved favorite for our homes. Clean, crisp, vibrant, and impossible to ignore, these are the digitally inspired switched-on members of the blue family and they are perfect for making a fresh statement in bright modern interiors.'
Using this shade for decorative items is something I keep noticing designers using in their interiors time and time again, and I love the look. I've had a search online, looking at some of my favorite home decor websites, and found these 9 decorative pieces to snap up now.
Material: Murano glass
Price: $350
I love Murano glass, and this will just catch the light perfectly, creating a dazzling blue light. I love how it is paired with a yellow rim, transporting us to La Dolce Vita in just one small vase.
Material: Polycarbonate, steel
Price: $315
I’m obsessed with these little flowerpot lights. They're super cute and will look great on a bookshelf or bedside table. These are on backorder so not available until later this month, but definitely one to pop in the basket!
Material: Acrylic
Price: $34
Who knew a tissue box could be some aesthetically pleasing? This simple blue acrylic box makes for a joyous piece of coffee table decor.
Price: $105
Never underestimate a good coffee table book as a quality piece of decor. I know you're not supposed to judge a book by it's cover, but this front cover is so beautiful, featuring pops of that dreamy bright blue and transporting us to sunny climes.
Material: Glass
Price: $34
If you want to go subtle with your color pop, this curved vase has just the right amount of blue, etched into the glass. Pair with yellow single stem flowers for a dainty addition to your interiors.
Price: $1,036
Wall art is a great way to inject some drama into a room, and this splash of cobalt blue certainly will make an impression. I can see it in a neutral living room above a marble fireplace. The white frame adds a dose of drama too.
Material: Glass
Price: $23.98
I have a habit of saving beautiful glass bottles and have one in this vivid shade of blue that is my favorite. It catches the light, makes a lovely candle holder or bud vase. These from Amazon are pretty similar and are a steal!
Material: Acrylic
Price: From $14.00 – $39.00
One for the entryway, this cute little shelf is a great addition to a wall, giving you a space to place your keys when you're heading out, and a touch of bright color to brighten your day.
Material: Powder coated steel
Price: $172
Get your guests to look up with this statement colored lamp available at HAY. The elegant scalloped silhouette would look beautiful in a neutral kitchen, used as a pendant above an island or dining table.
Materials: Painted wood and MDF
Price: $190
I love the playful, jaunty shape of this blue table, available at Burke Decor. It's full of joy, and its bright blue coloring will make a statement as a coffee table.
Material: Pure wool
Price: $108
Use soft furnishings to introduce this vibrant shade. This pure wool throw can be elegantly draped over your sofa. It's twill weave has a distinctive diagonal pattern that makes it look super delicate, and the fringed edges are a great finishing touch.
How to use bright blue for paint
Decor aside, be brave and try an electric shade of blue as a paint idea for walls.
'You have to invest in this color and use it with confidence,' advises Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux Paints. 'Try it out in blocks on the walls and on painted furniture and cabinetry, then throw in some accessories in contrasting bold yellow or orange to enhance the look. Try colors like Striking Cyan or Electric Storm for maximum impact or Cobalt Embrace of you want a little less visual voltage.'
‘Blues are always inherently soothing, even energetic tones like cobalt,’ adds Charlotte Cosby, creative director at Farrow & Ball. ‘Consider shades like Stone Blue, or Pitch Blue, which will resonate effortlessly with soft whites.’
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
Sarah Sherman-Samuel has gone all in on this big outdoor wellness trend - but is it worth the investment?
Committing to this wellness trend is a big ask for a backyard, but it could change how you live your life
By Amy McArdle Published
-
How to decide what color to paint the inside of your front door
According to experts, this is where to start when it comes to deciding on what color to paint the inside of your front door
By Becks Shepherd Published