Cobalt blue is the color trend that brings energy to your home – here are 12 decor buys to snap up now

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cobalt is a very specific tone of blue that carries so much energy and power. Used in interiors, a dash of cobalt blue goes a long way to invigorate an otherwise neutral space, bringing a jolt of energy to a scheme.

'In all its thousands of hues, hints, tints and tones, blue is still officially the world’s favorite color,' says the creative director at Dulux Paint, Marianne Shillingford. 'Electric blues are a new dimension to this much-loved favorite for our homes. Clean, crisp, vibrant, and impossible to ignore, these are the digitally inspired switched-on members of the blue family and they are perfect for making a fresh statement in bright modern interiors.'

Using this shade for decorative items is something I keep noticing designers using in their interiors time and time again, and I love the look. I've had a search online, looking at some of my favorite home decor websites, and found these 9 decorative pieces to snap up now.