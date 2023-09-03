Cobalt blue is the color trend that brings energy to your home – here are 12 decor buys to snap up now

Our shopping editor is obsessed with the electric blue color trend for decor – here's her shopping picks to snap up now

A selection of cobalt blue picks
(Image credit: Future)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

Cobalt is a very specific tone of blue that carries so much energy and power. Used in interiors, a dash of cobalt blue goes a long way to invigorate an otherwise neutral space, bringing a jolt of energy to a scheme. 

'In all its thousands of hues, hints, tints and tones, blue is still officially the world’s favorite color,' says the creative director at Dulux Paint, Marianne Shillingford. 'Electric blues are a new dimension to this much-loved favorite for our homes. Clean, crisp, vibrant, and impossible to ignore, these are the digitally inspired switched-on members of the blue family and they are perfect for making a fresh statement in bright modern interiors.'

Using this shade for decorative items is something I keep noticing designers using in their interiors time and time again, and I love the look. I've had a search online, looking at some of my favorite home decor websites, and found these 9 decorative pieces to snap up now.

A striped blue murano glass vase
Ciccio striped Murano glass vase

Material: Murano glass
Price: $350

I love Murano glass, and this will just catch the light perfectly, creating a dazzling blue light. I love how it is paired with a yellow rim, transporting us to La Dolce Vita in just one small vase.

A mushroom cobalt blue lamp
Flowerpot rechargeable light

Material: Polycarbonate, steel
Price: $315

I’m obsessed with these little flowerpot lights. They're super cute and will look great on a bookshelf or bedside table. These are on backorder so not available until later this month, but definitely one to pop in the basket!

An acrylic tissue box
Acrylic blue tissue box

Material: Acrylic
Price: $34

Who knew a tissue box could be some aesthetically pleasing? This simple blue acrylic box makes for a joyous piece of coffee table decor.

A bright blue coffee table book
Mykonos Muse book

Price: $105

Never underestimate a good coffee table book as a quality piece of decor. I know you're not supposed to judge a book by it's cover, but this front cover is so beautiful, featuring pops of that dreamy bright blue and transporting us to sunny climes.

A cobalt blue striped glass vase
Striped glass vase

Material: Glass
Price: $34

If you want to go subtle with your color pop, this curved vase has just the right amount of blue, etched into the glass. Pair with yellow single stem flowers for a dainty addition to your interiors.

Cobalt blue artwork
Motherhood heartbeat art

Price: $1,036

Wall art is a great way to inject some drama into a room, and this splash of cobalt blue certainly will make an impression. I can see it in a neutral living room above a marble fireplace. The white frame adds a dose of drama too.

Five cobalt bottles
Cobalt flower bottle

Material: Glass
Price: $23.98

I have a habit of saving beautiful glass bottles and have one in this vivid shade of blue that is my favorite. It catches the light, makes a lovely candle holder or bud vase. These from Amazon are pretty similar and are a steal!

An acrylic blue shelf
Emory wall shelf

Material: Acrylic
Price: From $14.00 – $39.00

One for the entryway, this cute little shelf is a great addition to a wall, giving you a space to place your keys when you're heading out, and a touch of bright color to brighten your day.

A cobalt blue shade
Arcs shade

Material: Powder coated steel
Price: $172

Get your guests to look up with this statement colored lamp available at HAY. The elegant scalloped silhouette would look beautiful in a neutral kitchen, used as a pendant above an island or dining table.

A cobalt blue side table
Splat table

Materials: Painted wood and MDF
Price: $190

I love the playful, jaunty shape of this blue table, available at Burke Decor. It's full of joy, and its bright blue coloring will make a statement as a coffee table.

A blue wool throw
Mono blanket

Material: Pure wool
Price: $108

Use soft furnishings to introduce this vibrant shade. This pure wool throw can be elegantly draped over your sofa. It's twill weave has a distinctive diagonal pattern that makes it look super delicate, and the fringed edges are a great finishing touch.

A blue velvet cushion
PJ pillow

Material: Velvet
Price: $61

This bright blue cushion will help your sofa come to life. I love the texture of the chunky velvet knots, creating shadow and contrast that just looks so luxurious.

How to use bright blue for paint

Decor aside, be brave and try an electric shade of blue as a paint idea for walls

'You have to invest in this color and use it with confidence,' advises Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux Paints. 'Try it out in blocks on the walls and on painted furniture and cabinetry, then throw in some accessories in contrasting bold yellow or orange to enhance the look.  Try colors like Striking Cyan or Electric Storm for maximum impact or Cobalt Embrace of you want a little less visual voltage.'

‘Blues are always inherently soothing, even energetic tones like cobalt,’ adds Charlotte Cosby, creative director at Farrow & Ball. ‘Consider shades like Stone Blue, or Pitch Blue, which will resonate effortlessly with soft whites.’

Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

Latest