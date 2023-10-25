I’m a style editor and I wasn’t expecting it to be this easy to make my apartment look expensive with what I’ve found in the Wayfair sale
After a bit of time perusing the discounts for Way Day, I found the perfect area rug, a gorgeous bar cart, and more, all at an insanely good markdown
They say it's not nice to trick people - but in my opinion, that rule of thumb doesn't apply to home décor. In fact, I will happily make my apartment look more expensive than it is and you can too, especially with Wayfair's Way Day sale running from October 25 to October 26. At up-to-80% markdowns on everything from nightstands to placemats, I've found a mountain of pieces that are sure to elevate my home for a fraction of what it would have cost elsewhere. I've rounded up a few of the best sales I could find below - but if you want to see more, you'll have to head over to Wayfair to do it.
The Livingetc edit of affordably chic home decor from Wayfair
Price: $135.31 (7'6" x 9'6")
Was: $399
Area rugs can get quite expensive, so even better if you can get one on sale. This one is Loloi, so you know it's of good quality.
Price: $184.99 (queen)
Was: $732.99
Everyone wants a trendy and unique bed frame but they can be really hard to financially justify at times. At $185, I thought this curvy, metal number was just such a steal!
Price: $156.99
Was: $365
A well-stocked bar cart evokes luxury. Keep it in your living room as an accent piece (and for easy access, of course).
Price: $36.10
Was: $52.46
Make your apartment or bedroom smell like a five-star hotel with this beautiful jarred soy wax candle that's crafted from fragrances of gardenia, jasmine, lavender, and more.
Price: $152.99
Was: $197.99
A glass coffee table is not only gorgeous, but it helps visually declutter small spaces (a.k.a. apartments). While the discount on this one isn't enormous, the positive reviews are plentiful.
Price: $208
Was: $270
Sip a glass of wine or read a book on this upholstered chair that's cute enough for display but compact enough to fit in a small space.
