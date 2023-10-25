I’m a style editor and I wasn’t expecting it to be this easy to make my apartment look expensive with what I’ve found in the Wayfair sale

They say it's not nice to trick people - but in my opinion, that rule of thumb doesn't apply to home décor. In fact, I will happily make my apartment look more expensive than it is and you can too, especially with Wayfair's Way Day sale running from October 25 to October 26. At up-to-80% markdowns on everything from nightstands to placemats, I've found a mountain of pieces that are sure to elevate my home for a fraction of what it would have cost elsewhere. I've rounded up a few of the best sales I could find below - but if you want to see more, you'll have to head over to Wayfair to do it.

The Livingetc edit of affordably chic home decor from Wayfair

Area rug
Natural / Ocean Loloi area rug

Price: $135.31 (7'6" x 9'6")
Was: $399

Area rugs can get quite expensive, so even better if you can get one on sale. This one is Loloi, so you know it's of good quality. 

metallic bed frame
Arnasia metal platform bed

Price: $184.99 (queen)
Was: $732.99

Everyone wants a trendy and unique bed frame but they can be really hard to financially justify at times. At $185, I thought this curvy, metal number was just such a steal!

gold bar cart
Bray metal bar cart

Price: $156.99
Was: $365

A well-stocked bar cart evokes luxury. Keep it in your living room as an accent piece (and for easy access, of course).

Candle
La Jolie Muse candle

Price: $36.10
Was: $52.46

Make your apartment or bedroom smell like a five-star hotel with this beautiful jarred soy wax candle that's crafted from fragrances of gardenia, jasmine, lavender, and more.

Glass coffee table.
Donique coffee table

Price: $152.99
Was: $197.99

A glass coffee table is not only gorgeous, but it helps visually declutter small spaces (a.k.a. apartments). While the discount on this one isn't enormous, the positive reviews are plentiful.

Armchair
Marzi Upholstered Barrel Chair

Price: $208
Was: $270

Sip a glass of wine or read a book on this upholstered chair that's cute enough for display but compact enough to fit in a small space.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor
