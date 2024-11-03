Chris Loves Julia Has Just Dropped A New Collection with Loloi Rugs, but There is Only One Style You Actually Need to Know About

Choosing a rug can be an intimidating task. Which style you pick says a lot about you and the aesthetic of the room. Not to mention, it can easily become expensive making them more of an investment piece. The trick is to find a style that can transition from room to room, while still adding style and cozy comfort to whatever space it lives in.

Loloi Rugs has just released new styles as part of their ever-evolving collaboration with interiors experts Julia and Chris Marcum, the creatives behind Chris Loves Julia. The latest collection (available at Wayfair) features 36 different styles across six collections, meaning you'll be sure to find the best rug for your style and space.

But according to Chris Loves Julia, there is one style in particular that stands out amongst the rest. "[The Scottie rug] may just be one of my favorites from our new collection with Loloi. I want to put one in every room!" they shared in a post on Instagram. So what makes a rug perfect for every room? And how does this collection work within the home?

(Image credit: Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rugs)

Shop the Scottie Collection

So, what makes this rug perfect for every room?

Statement and out-of-the-box abstract rugs are perfect for anyone trying to add a little pizzazz to their space. But the neutral colors and subtle pattern (coupled with the sweet scalloped edge) that makes the Scottie collection work from room to room. It can anchor a dining room, soften up a bedroom, or add a sense of liveliness to a living room without overwhelming or overpowering a space.

But while it's certainly a standout, it's not the only one in the collection that can achieve this. For instance, the Fletcher Collection sports a large-scale grid pattern that brings chunky texture to a room and touches on more modern rug trends. However, the jute material and thin lines "are the refined details that Chris Loves Julia is known for, and the rug's natural palette allows for easy styling in any room," says the team at Loloi.

You do not have to give up pattern, texture, and color completely to have a rug that flows harmoniously from room to room. It is more about considering the color palettes and interior design trends existing currently within your home and finding a rug that supports your style rather than overpowering it. This new collection offers everything from outdoor rugs to plush bedroom rugs and styles for the dining room. The beauty of it is that there is no rules for which one must go where.

A post shared by JULIA MARCUM · CLJ 🏡 (@chrislovesjulia) A photo posted by on

The Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rugs collection is full of elegant neutrals mixed with playful designs, making them perfect for any room. As the weather cools and hosting season begins, a rug refresh is the perfect way to get your home ready for the cozy season.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Loloi describes the range as "a tasteful balance of on-trend geometric motifs and versatile warm colorways made to blend seamlessly into your space." Our homes are ever-evolving and changing, and a good rug should be able to complement any space.

Our Favorites From the Collaboration

How to Style the Collection

(Image credit: Loloi Rugs)

While these rugs all sport a neutral palette that is easy to style, there are some tips on what to look for as you shuffle through the collection.

For example, Loloi highlights that the vintage-inspired Ida collection is best for your well-loved areas of the home. "The rug’s gentle distressing creates a timeless look, while its durability and earthy colorways make it a great choice for the busiest rooms of the home, especially living rooms, kitchens, and hallways," says Loloi.

Fluffier rugs and the best wool rugs are better saved for places like the bedroom where you want the promise of a soft place for your feet to land.

As you get ready for the hosting season ahead, a good rug can do wonders for your cozy living room ideas. Once you tire of it in the living room, just swap it out in the dining room orbedroomm for an easy home refresh.