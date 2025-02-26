The Corner Conundrum, Solved — The Triangular Storage Ottoman Turns Awkward Spaces Into Built-In Seats

We all have that corner — that awkward, underutilized space where walls meet and furniture fears to tread. Too small for a sofa, too empty to ignore, and if you live in a city like New York, every wasted inch feels like a personal affront. But what if I told you there’s a way to transform that dead zone into something functional, beautiful, and — better yet — it's on sale for 51% off?

A quick round of applause for House of Hampton’s godsend of a storage ottoman. The concept itself isn’t groundbreaking, but the shape is what sets it apart. Most ottomans are square, circular, or rectangular — classic, yes, but not always the most spatially efficient. This one, however, is triangular — a shape that tucks neatly into corners, turning what was once a design dilemma into extra seating and discreet storage. No wasted space, no awkward gaps.

51% Off House of Hampton® Keyia Velvet Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $145.99, Was: $300 This angular storage ottoman by House of Hampton comes in six rich velvet colorways — black, brown, camel, cognac, cream, and saddle. While its standout feature is its ability to tuck neatly into corners, don’t let that limit you. Use it as a vanity stool, footrest, or let it shine solo.

Still, believe it or not, what caught my eye initially wasn’t the unusual shape or the sweet sale price: it was the fringe! The glorious, moodboard-worthy fringe. It had a major moment during NYFW S/S 2025 (you might recall the long, strapless gowns at Proenza Schouler), and in interiors, it’s part of the continued boho revival. But fringe can be tricky — lean too vintage, and suddenly, it’s giving grandma’s dusty parlor. That’s why the ottoman’s sharp, modern silhouette is key. The unexpected shape keeps it feeling fresh and design-forward, making it more statement piece than stuffy heirloom.

Speaking of heirlooms, this ottoman might just earn that title. With a perfect five-star rating, a sturdy wood frame, and a 350-pound weight capacity, this piece of fringe furniture is built to last. Coming in cool at less than $150, it’s one of those rare finds that grants you everything and more.

Finally, that formerly awkward corner is not only charming, but might just be your new favorite spot in the room.

Shop Triangular Storage Ottomans

Adna Triangular Upholstered Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $149, Was: $209 Fall for the soft, organic feel of this triangular ottoman, designed with gently rounded corners for a more inviting look. What it forgoes in storage, it makes up for it in comfort — featuring ultra-plush high-density foam and tear-resistant upholstery (a win for homes with kids or pets). Available in a range of hues and backed by glowing reviews (4.8/5 stars from 142 reviewers). Wowmax Softscape Triangle Ottomans, Set of 3 View at Wayfair Price: $159.99, Was: $495 Ever heard of a “softscape”? It’s essentially furniture that leans fully into comfort — no hard edges, no sharp lines (essentially, the adult version of a kids' Nugget sofa). You’ve likely seen the sofas, but this triangular trio brings the concept to new territory. Use them together as a coffee table, break them apart for small living room seating, or tuck one under a vanity. Jennifer Taylor Home Pebble Rounded Triangle Ottoman View at Amazon Price: $213.21 If you love the organic silhouette of the option on the far left but want something with a touch more polish, this Jennifer Taylor design is the answer. Upholstered in rich, top-grain leather (or an equally chic sartorially-inspired tweed), it’s elevated enough for a living room, but practical enough for high-traffic spaces.

Can't get enough? This viral fringe DIY makes furniture far more glamorous.