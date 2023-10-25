I wasn't expecting to find all the lighting for my apartment on Wayfair but these on-sale options are perfect

While shopping the Way Day sale, I realized I could totally upgrade the lighting in my apartment for a fraction of the expected cost

By Brigid Kennedy
Way Day 2023 has arrived, bringing with it plenty of deals on everything from couches to candles to chandeliers. If you're looking to make a major upgrade to your home (perhaps you'd like to elevate your living room or de-clutter your kitchen) now is the time to strike. Your next chance won't come until Black Friday.

Speaking of chandeliers, however, I was pleasantly surprised by the selection of lighting options in the Way Day sale, especially for apartments. I've been eyeing a new and easy overhead ceiling fixture for my unit for some time now, and have wanted a lamp for my living room coffee table since a bevy of construction outside my window gobbled up all my natural light. After trawling page after page, I was able to find a number of solid lighting options for anyone looking to make some similar upgrades. 

Browse my selections below, but be sure to shop the full Way Day sale when you're done.

Best ceiling fixtures

Vintage glass ceiling mount
Abbey Glass Flush Mount

Price: $65
Was: $108.99

This gold ceiling mount looks like a proper antique - and is also 40% off. The pleated mount and frosted white glass are so perfectly old-school!

Sputnik chandelier
6-light sputnik chandelier

Price: $49.99
Was: $195

You really can't go wrong with a sputnik chandelier, especially if your goal is to modernize your room. It's fresh and funky without being overbearing - and this one has been discounted by a whopping 74%.

Black ceiling fixture
Davyn flush mount

Price: $80.99
Was: $107.99

Though more practical than flashy, this simple ceiling mount would nonetheless be a sleek upgrade for anyone in need.

Best floor lamps

Column shelves that double as a floor lamp
Column floor lamp with shelves

Price: $108.99
Was: $142.99

If you're in need of both a floor lamp and a set of shelves, might I suggest this combination of the two? Proudly display your photos or decor while simultaneously lighting up the room. 


Gold floor lamp
Traditional gold floor lamp

Price: $96.99
Was: $226.63

Keep it simple and traditional with this chic gold lamp, currently marked down by 57%.

modern floor lamp
Tyrol novelty floor lamp

Price: $149
Was: $579

I'll admit I was a bit skeptical of this fixture at first - but if the sale price didn't fully pull me in, the customer reviews certainly did. You could use this as an accent piece against simple or traditional furnishings.

Best table lamps

Neutral table lamp
Lockwood concrete table lamp

Price: $109
Was: $505

This concrete table lamp is a well-reviewed on Wayfair and now 78% off. If you're in the market for a quality, sturdy lamp for literally any room in your home, this could be a great option.

Gold desk lamp
Gareth metal arched lamp

Price: $70
Was: $131

It's modern, metal, sleek, and not too big. If you're trying to illuminate a space where a lampshade might prove intrusive, this slender desk lamp might do the trick.

Orange ceramic table lamp
Jeanette ceramic table lamp

Price: $77
Was: $480

You heard it here first (at least hopefully) - this orange ceramic lamp offering a potent pop of pigment is 84% off right now.

