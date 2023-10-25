I wasn't expecting to find all the lighting for my apartment on Wayfair but these on-sale options are perfect
While shopping the Way Day sale, I realized I could totally upgrade the lighting in my apartment for a fraction of the expected cost
Way Day 2023 has arrived, bringing with it plenty of deals on everything from couches to candles to chandeliers. If you're looking to make a major upgrade to your home (perhaps you'd like to elevate your living room or de-clutter your kitchen) now is the time to strike. Your next chance won't come until Black Friday.
Speaking of chandeliers, however, I was pleasantly surprised by the selection of lighting options in the Way Day sale, especially for apartments. I've been eyeing a new and easy overhead ceiling fixture for my unit for some time now, and have wanted a lamp for my living room coffee table since a bevy of construction outside my window gobbled up all my natural light. After trawling page after page, I was able to find a number of solid lighting options for anyone looking to make some similar upgrades.
Browse my selections below, but be sure to shop the full Way Day sale when you're done.
Best ceiling fixtures
Price: $65
Was: $108.99
This gold ceiling mount looks like a proper antique - and is also 40% off. The pleated mount and frosted white glass are so perfectly old-school!
Price: $49.99
Was: $195
You really can't go wrong with a sputnik chandelier, especially if your goal is to modernize your room. It's fresh and funky without being overbearing - and this one has been discounted by a whopping 74%.
Best floor lamps
Price: $108.99
Was: $142.99
If you're in need of both a floor lamp and a set of shelves, might I suggest this combination of the two? Proudly display your photos or decor while simultaneously lighting up the room.
Price: $96.99
Was: $226.63
Keep it simple and traditional with this chic gold lamp, currently marked down by 57%.
Best table lamps
Price: $109
Was: $505
This concrete table lamp is a well-reviewed on Wayfair and now 78% off. If you're in the market for a quality, sturdy lamp for literally any room in your home, this could be a great option.
Price: $70
Was: $131
It's modern, metal, sleek, and not too big. If you're trying to illuminate a space where a lampshade might prove intrusive, this slender desk lamp might do the trick.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
-
-
I know good bedding when I see it, and these sets - currently on sale - tick all my boxes
These sets from Wayfair's Way Day sale are affordable, high quality, well-reviewed, and, of course, oh-so cute. But hurry - the major discounts only last through October 26!
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Winter is coming - I’ve found everything you need to turn your home into a cozy paradise and it's all on sale
Friends don't let friends miss out on cozy decor, especially when it's available at such a good markdown. But hurry! The sale only runs through October 26
By Brigid Kennedy Published