I wasn't expecting to find all the lighting for my apartment on Wayfair but these on-sale options are perfect

Way Day 2023 has arrived, bringing with it plenty of deals on everything from couches to candles to chandeliers. If you're looking to make a major upgrade to your home (perhaps you'd like to elevate your living room or de-clutter your kitchen) now is the time to strike. Your next chance won't come until Black Friday.

Speaking of chandeliers, however, I was pleasantly surprised by the selection of lighting options in the Way Day sale, especially for apartments. I've been eyeing a new and easy overhead ceiling fixture for my unit for some time now, and have wanted a lamp for my living room coffee table since a bevy of construction outside my window gobbled up all my natural light. After trawling page after page, I was able to find a number of solid lighting options for anyone looking to make some similar upgrades.

Browse my selections below, but be sure to shop the full Way Day sale when you're done.

Best ceiling fixtures

Abbey Glass Flush Mount View at Wayfair Price: $65

Was: $108.99 This gold ceiling mount looks like a proper antique - and is also 40% off. The pleated mount and frosted white glass are so perfectly old-school! 6-light sputnik chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $49.99

Was: $195 You really can't go wrong with a sputnik chandelier, especially if your goal is to modernize your room. It's fresh and funky without being overbearing - and this one has been discounted by a whopping 74%. Davyn flush mount View at Wayfair Price: $80.99

Was: $107.99 Though more practical than flashy, this simple ceiling mount would nonetheless be a sleek upgrade for anyone in need.

Best floor lamps

Column floor lamp with shelves View at Wayfair Price: $108.99

Was: $142.99 If you're in need of both a floor lamp and a set of shelves, might I suggest this combination of the two? Proudly display your photos or decor while simultaneously lighting up the room.

Traditional gold floor lamp View at Wayfair Price: $96.99

Was: $226.63 Keep it simple and traditional with this chic gold lamp, currently marked down by 57%. Tyrol novelty floor lamp View at Wayfair Price: $149

Was: $579 I'll admit I was a bit skeptical of this fixture at first - but if the sale price didn't fully pull me in, the customer reviews certainly did. You could use this as an accent piece against simple or traditional furnishings.

Best table lamps