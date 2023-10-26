Winter is coming - I’ve found everything you need to turn your home into a cozy paradise and it's all on sale

Look, I'll say it - winter is just not for me. I despise being cold, I much prefer dresses to jeans, and I'd rather endure normal (not snowstorm-induced) airline chaos, thank you very much. If there is one bright spot, though, it's that winter means getting cozy and getting cozy means I do not have to justify spending an exorbitant amount of money on candles. Or blankets. Or even pillows. Basically, anything goes, so long as it's in the name of getting snug as a bug in a rug.

For anyone also looking to bulk up their snowy day arsenal, Wayfair's Way Day sale, running through October 26, has everything you need to survive the storm. Shop my picks below, then shop the full Way Day sale after.

Livingetc's edit of cozy picks from the Way Day sale