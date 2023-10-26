Winter is coming - I’ve found everything you need to turn your home into a cozy paradise and it's all on sale

Friends don't let friends miss out on cozy decor, especially when it's available at such a good markdown. But hurry! The sale only runs through October 26

A collage of cozy winter decor items from Wayfair
(Image credit: Illustrated | Wayfair)
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Look, I'll say it - winter is just not for me. I despise being cold, I much prefer dresses to jeans, and I'd rather endure normal (not snowstorm-induced) airline chaos, thank you very much. If there is one bright spot, though, it's that winter means getting cozy and getting cozy means I do not have to justify spending an exorbitant amount of money on candles. Or blankets. Or even pillows. Basically, anything goes, so long as it's in the name of getting snug as a bug in a rug.

For anyone also looking to bulk up their snowy day arsenal, Wayfair's Way Day sale, running through October 26, has everything you need to survive the storm. Shop my picks below, then shop the full Way Day sale after.

Livingetc's edit of cozy picks from the Way Day sale

Jarred candle
Winter white frosted glass candle, 40 oz.

Price: $16.20
Was: $32.99

A winter white candle for winter - seems appropriate, no? The jar on this one is pretty enough to display and the closeout discount quickly caught my eye.

Chunky knit blanket.
Madison handmade chunky knit throw

Price: $66.99
Was: $89.99

Maybe it's because they feel almost weighted, but a chunky knit blanket is a comfort to me like no other. This one looks sturdy and luxe for the price. Nine colorways available!

Blue mugs
Handmade stoneware coffee mug

Price: $35.15 for two
Was: $72

The color on these stoneware mugs reminds me of winter. Perfect for sipping on hot cocoa while the snow falls outside. Plus they're half off!

Diffuser
Plug-in essential oil diffuser

Price: $31.25
Was: $40.99

If a candle won't cut it, curate maximum spa vibes with your own essential oil diffuser. The wood design on the outside gives this one a slightly elevated look over other plug-in diffusers.

Orb lamp
Brainard metal globe lamp

Price: $59.99
Was: $79.99

For maximum coziness, soft light is always the way to go. This circular globe lamp is decorative yet functional, a modern and tasteful way of illuminating your room. 

Jarred candle
Woody jasmine scented jar candle

Price: $25.44
Was: $29.99

This scented jar candle from La Jolie Muse has top notes of violet and grapefruit but base notes of musk and wood. Get yourself a product that can do both.

White blanket.
Ultra plush Eddie Bauer blanket

Price: $35.45
Was: $80

If the 438 reviews are any indication, this Eddie Bauer blanket is a customer favorite. And for good reason, it seems - it's machine-washable, ultra-plush, and at the moment, 56% off.

Reed diffuser
My Way reed diffuser

Price: $29.98
Was: $49.95

Above all, a cozy space should smell good. So if both candles and plug-in diffusers aren't for you, let a reed diffuser do all the work. This one promises to be sophisticated and fresh, with notes of leather, cedarwood, and musk.

Large ivory floor pillow
Alexzandra Floor Pillow

Price: $89.99
Was: $98.44

Who needs a couch when you have a luxurious pillow on which you can nap, read, and watch romantic comedies? This floor pillow is available in multiple colors but it looks like you'll get the best deal on either the white or the silver.


Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor
Latest