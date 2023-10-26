I know good bedding when I see it, and these sets - currently on sale - tick all my boxes

These sets from Wayfair's Way Day sale are affordable, high quality, well-reviewed, and, of course, oh-so cute. But hurry - the major discounts only last through October 26!

Collage of various bedding
(Image credit: Illustrated | Wayfair)
By Brigid Kennedy
published

We here at Livingetc know good bedding when we see it. And you should, too - bedding is an investment, part of the centerpiece around which your bedroom revolves. It should be treated as such! 

I just combed through all of the bedding on sale at Wayfair for Way Day and picked out the best deals and offers I could find. If you're hoping to refresh your bedroom (or better yet - make it look as luxurious and upscale as a hotel), this one's for you! 

Shop all of the on-sale bedding at Wayfair, and shop all of my picks below.

Livingetc's edit of the best bedding in the Way Day sale

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

tufted orange bedding set
Marilla cotton 5-piece comforter set

Price: $95.99
Was: $159.99

This voluptuous set looks tactile, fun, and high quality. If burnt orange isn't for you, there are other more neutral colors to choose from.

Duvet cover set
Bowen linen percale duvet cover set

Price: $119.99
Was: $379.99

This discount is insane. For just $120, you can own this linen duvet set that's available in 6 different colorways and typically runs upwards of $350. It's a simple and easy option that comes with one cover and two pillow shams.

patterned bedding set
Suniya comforter set

Price: $31.99
Was: $57.20

A basic white comforter, but a little bit more exciting in design. It's machine washable and comes with shams!

quilted bedding set
Maestas quilt set

Price: $37.99
Was: $46.99

If the quilted look is more your thing, try this affordable quilted set from Three Posts. The customer reviews on this one are really positive.

Patterned bedding set
Ellipse cotton jacquard comforter set

Price: $78.98
Was: $124.99

This neutral yet playful comforter would be a great way to add some texture to a bedroom. 

Ornate white bedding set
Susie 100% cotton comforter set

Price: $135.99
Was: $149.99

Don't let the raised chenille fabric fool you - this comforter set is also machine washable. I love the floral element, too. I could see it working well in a bedroom like in the image, one with a lot of white and gray.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor
Latest