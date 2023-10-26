I know good bedding when I see it, and these sets - currently on sale - tick all my boxes
These sets from Wayfair's Way Day sale are affordable, high quality, well-reviewed, and, of course, oh-so cute. But hurry - the major discounts only last through October 26!
We here at Livingetc know good bedding when we see it. And you should, too - bedding is an investment, part of the centerpiece around which your bedroom revolves. It should be treated as such!
I just combed through all of the bedding on sale at Wayfair for Way Day and picked out the best deals and offers I could find. If you're hoping to refresh your bedroom (or better yet - make it look as luxurious and upscale as a hotel), this one's for you!
Shop all of the on-sale bedding at Wayfair, and shop all of my picks below.
Livingetc's edit of the best bedding in the Way Day sale
Price: $95.99
Was: $159.99
This voluptuous set looks tactile, fun, and high quality. If burnt orange isn't for you, there are other more neutral colors to choose from.
Price: $119.99
Was: $379.99
This discount is insane. For just $120, you can own this linen duvet set that's available in 6 different colorways and typically runs upwards of $350. It's a simple and easy option that comes with one cover and two pillow shams.
Price: $31.99
Was: $57.20
A basic white comforter, but a little bit more exciting in design. It's machine washable and comes with shams!
Price: $37.99
Was: $46.99
If the quilted look is more your thing, try this affordable quilted set from Three Posts. The customer reviews on this one are really positive.
Price: $78.98
Was: $124.99
This neutral yet playful comforter would be a great way to add some texture to a bedroom.
