I'm an interiors editor - the luxe decor deals I've just found will make your home look so on trend for 2024

I cannot believe the sales I've found on boucle couches and chairs, funky mirrors, and fluffy, colorful pillows. Way Day only lasts until October 26, so take advantage!

By Brigid Kennedy
last updated

As a style editor, I love a good sale ... especially when it's happening on Wayfair, where prices are already so affordable you don't necessarily need to wait for markdowns to justify a purchase. This Way Day, running from October 25 to 26, I'm stocking up on all the luxe decor I passed on throughout the year so that my home is fresh and fancy for the start of 2024. Below, you can shop all of my favorite picks, from on-trend broken checkered pillows to stoneware bowls. 

These discounts are unbelievable -- the time to shop all Way Day sales is now!

Best Way Day couches

blue velvet couch
Blue velvet convertible sofa

Price: $379.99
Was: $879.99

I audibly gasped when I saw the sale on this blue couch. At almost 60% off, this gorgeous velvet sofa - the back of which collapses, allowing it to act as a makeshift bed - is a must-buy for anyone looking to upgrade their space.

White boucle couch
White boucle couch

Price: $729.99
Was: $949.99

We're all in on boucle here at Livingetc, and this 3-seater sofa is no exception. The price on this is even better than the white boucle couch we found on Amazon Prime Day.

Green velvet couch
Emerald velvet couch

Price: $479.99
Was: $589.99

If there is one thing more elegant to me than blue velvet, it is green velvet. For just $480, this emerald green couch could turn a starter apartment into a designer paradise.

Best Way Day armchairs

Burnt orange chair
Burnt orange contemporary chair

Price: $159.99
Was: $181.99

This burnt orange wide-back chair would spice up a drab corner in your bedroom or living room with some mid-century modern vibes. It has great reviews, too! 

white boucle armchair
White boucle swivel armchair

Price: $339.99
Was: $414.99

If a boucle couch isn't your cup of tea, try this swivel boucle armchair. For any commitment phobes, this is a great way to get in on the trend without completely redoing the centerpiece of your sitting room, a.k.a. your sofa.

green armchair
Green upholstered armchair

Price: $600
Was: $1,050

It's contemporary, structured, and oh, just a casual 43% off. This olive green armchair has the appeal of mid-century modern pieces but would likely fit well alongside a number of different styles.

Best Way Day wall art

Van Gogh-inspired wall art
Abstract Van Gogh prints

Price: $43.99
Was: $300

Yes, you're reading that right. This 2-piece Vincent Van Gogh print set, originally a $300 reproduction of his original acrylic paintings, is on sale for $44. Hang these above your couch or mantle for maximum clout.

3 pieces of wall art.
3-piece line wall art

Price: $119.99
Was: $112.99

Simple lines and curves like this would look great in a room that's in need of a little wall art but wants remain simple and clean. And if you have some walls to cover throughout the house, there's no need to keep the triptych together.

Print of a painting of rolling fields
'Fields of Gold' painting

Price: $46.99
Was: $66.99

You certainly don't need to love visiting wide open spaces to appreciate this charming painting print of rolling fields under the big blue sky. It's pretty neutral in tone and would look lovely over a dresser, in my opinion.

Best Way Day decor

Metal wall mirror
Asymmetrical metal wall mirror

Price: $126.99
Was: $475

This asymmetrical mirror is such a trendy steal at over 70% off. Buy now to complete the ultimate modern bedroom.

Blue decorative bowl.
Stoneware decorative bowl

Price: $105
Was: $195

We think limestone is about to have a major moment. And while this decorative bowl, 46% off at $105, isn't exactly that, it does scratch somewhat of a similar itch. I'm particularly loving the understated blue hue.

Yellow checkered pillow.
Geometric throw pillow

Price: $32.72
Was: $39

Broken checkered patterns are the next big thing, so it's fitting, of course, to include something of the sort in the Way Day sale. Having scanned some customer reviews, I'm particularly partial to the yellow colorway of this throw pillow.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor
