I'm an interiors editor - the luxe decor deals I've just found will make your home look so on trend for 2024
I cannot believe the sales I've found on boucle couches and chairs, funky mirrors, and fluffy, colorful pillows. Way Day only lasts until October 26, so take advantage!
As a style editor, I love a good sale ... especially when it's happening on Wayfair, where prices are already so affordable you don't necessarily need to wait for markdowns to justify a purchase. This Way Day, running from October 25 to 26, I'm stocking up on all the luxe decor I passed on throughout the year so that my home is fresh and fancy for the start of 2024. Below, you can shop all of my favorite picks, from on-trend broken checkered pillows to stoneware bowls.
These discounts are unbelievable -- the time to shop all Way Day sales is now!
Best Way Day couches
Price: $379.99
Was: $879.99
I audibly gasped when I saw the sale on this blue couch. At almost 60% off, this gorgeous velvet sofa - the back of which collapses, allowing it to act as a makeshift bed - is a must-buy for anyone looking to upgrade their space.
Price: $729.99
Was: $949.99
We're all in on boucle here at Livingetc, and this 3-seater sofa is no exception. The price on this is even better than the white boucle couch we found on Amazon Prime Day.
Best Way Day armchairs
Price: $159.99
Was: $181.99
This burnt orange wide-back chair would spice up a drab corner in your bedroom or living room with some mid-century modern vibes. It has great reviews, too!
Price: $339.99
Was: $414.99
If a boucle couch isn't your cup of tea, try this swivel boucle armchair. For any commitment phobes, this is a great way to get in on the trend without completely redoing the centerpiece of your sitting room, a.k.a. your sofa.
Best Way Day wall art
Price: $43.99
Was: $300
Yes, you're reading that right. This 2-piece Vincent Van Gogh print set, originally a $300 reproduction of his original acrylic paintings, is on sale for $44. Hang these above your couch or mantle for maximum clout.
Price: $119.99
Was: $112.99
Simple lines and curves like this would look great in a room that's in need of a little wall art but wants remain simple and clean. And if you have some walls to cover throughout the house, there's no need to keep the triptych together.
Best Way Day decor
Price: $126.99
Was: $475
This asymmetrical mirror is such a trendy steal at over 70% off. Buy now to complete the ultimate modern bedroom.
Price: $105
Was: $195
We think limestone is about to have a major moment. And while this decorative bowl, 46% off at $105, isn't exactly that, it does scratch somewhat of a similar itch. I'm particularly loving the understated blue hue.
Price: $32.72
Was: $39
Broken checkered patterns are the next big thing, so it's fitting, of course, to include something of the sort in the Way Day sale. Having scanned some customer reviews, I'm particularly partial to the yellow colorway of this throw pillow.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
-
-
I know good bedding when I see it, and these sets - currently on sale - tick all my boxes
These sets from Wayfair's Way Day sale are affordable, high quality, well-reviewed, and, of course, oh-so cute. But hurry - the major discounts only last through October 26!
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Winter is coming - I’ve found everything you need to turn your home into a cozy paradise and it's all on sale
Friends don't let friends miss out on cozy decor, especially when it's available at such a good markdown. But hurry! The sale only runs through October 26
By Brigid Kennedy Published