I'm an interiors editor - the luxe decor deals I've just found will make your home look so on trend for 2024

As a style editor, I love a good sale ... especially when it's happening on Wayfair, where prices are already so affordable you don't necessarily need to wait for markdowns to justify a purchase. This Way Day, running from October 25 to 26, I'm stocking up on all the luxe decor I passed on throughout the year so that my home is fresh and fancy for the start of 2024. Below, you can shop all of my favorite picks, from on-trend broken checkered pillows to stoneware bowls.

These discounts are unbelievable -- the time to shop all Way Day sales is now!

Best Way Day couches

Blue velvet convertible sofa View at Wayfair Price: $379.99

Was: $879.99 I audibly gasped when I saw the sale on this blue couch. At almost 60% off, this gorgeous velvet sofa - the back of which collapses, allowing it to act as a makeshift bed - is a must-buy for anyone looking to upgrade their space. White boucle couch View at Wayfair Price: $729.99

Was: $949.99 We're all in on boucle here at Livingetc, and this 3-seater sofa is no exception. The price on this is even better than the white boucle couch we found on Amazon Prime Day. Emerald velvet couch View at Wayfair Price: $479.99

Was: $589.99 If there is one thing more elegant to me than blue velvet, it is green velvet. For just $480, this emerald green couch could turn a starter apartment into a designer paradise.

Best Way Day armchairs

Burnt orange contemporary chair View at Wayfair Price: $159.99

Was: $181.99 This burnt orange wide-back chair would spice up a drab corner in your bedroom or living room with some mid-century modern vibes. It has great reviews, too! White boucle swivel armchair View at Wayfair Price: $339.99

Was: $414.99 If a boucle couch isn't your cup of tea, try this swivel boucle armchair. For any commitment phobes, this is a great way to get in on the trend without completely redoing the centerpiece of your sitting room, a.k.a. your sofa. Green upholstered armchair View at Wayfair Price: $600

Was: $1,050 It's contemporary, structured, and oh, just a casual 43% off. This olive green armchair has the appeal of mid-century modern pieces but would likely fit well alongside a number of different styles.

Best Way Day wall art

Abstract Van Gogh prints View at Wayfair Price: $43.99

Was: $300 Yes, you're reading that right. This 2-piece Vincent Van Gogh print set, originally a $300 reproduction of his original acrylic paintings, is on sale for $44. Hang these above your couch or mantle for maximum clout. 3-piece line wall art View at Wayfair Price: $119.99

Was: $112.99 Simple lines and curves like this would look great in a room that's in need of a little wall art but wants remain simple and clean. And if you have some walls to cover throughout the house, there's no need to keep the triptych together. 'Fields of Gold' painting View at Wayfair Price: $46.99

Was: $66.99 You certainly don't need to love visiting wide open spaces to appreciate this charming painting print of rolling fields under the big blue sky. It's pretty neutral in tone and would look lovely over a dresser, in my opinion.

