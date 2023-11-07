'These are such great deals!' Our style editor handpicks 12 of the best decor pieces at Wayfair right now
Style editor Brigid Kennedy has trawled page after page of products to find the best of Wayfair's home decor buys, some of which have been marked down by more than 50%
When it comes to shopping elevated design but on a budget, Wayfair just might have the market cornered. The online retailer is bound to have something you like (and can easily afford) among its many product selections, though shopping there can, at times, feel as though you're trying to find a needle in a haystack.
So to better assist in your odyssey toward a stylish home, I've taken a good, long look at page after page of what I'd assume are Wayfair's most popular product categories (couches, rugs, etc.) and distilled my favorites into a handy edit you can review below; some selections are even part of Wayfair's Black Friday sale. Happy shopping!
The best lighting at Wayfair
Price: $174.99 (15% off)
The iron drum shade circling this ceiling light is unique and elevated. Would look undoubtedly fabulous above your dining room table. It might be my favorite piece in this edit!
Price: $89.99 (30% off)
I think lamps like this will always have a place in the collective design mind. This stylish addition to the pile features 3 warm-light globes and an anti-rust steel pole.
The best couches at Wayfair
Price: $1739.99 (46% off)
It's certainly not the cheapest thing on here, but it's currently available at quite a steep discount — this three-seat, 89" leather sofa is upholstered in genuine leather and is beloved by reviewers on Wayfair's site.
Price: $1139.99 (22% off)
Wayfair is always a great place to shop for a couch and this gorgeous piece is only further proof of that fact. I just know the pleats in the fabric would add an extra degree of comfort for anyone looking to lounge.
The best rugs at Wayfair
Price: $247.99 (71% off)
This handmade rug is bold and loud in the best way. It also looks soft and plush, perfect for high-traffic areas like the living room.
Price: $72 (4% off)
This stunning runner is just fun enough to add some contrast to your small entryway without overpowering anything you already have. And the colors should match brilliantly with basically anything.
The best throw pillows at Wayfair
Price: $75
In my book, the best throw pillows count as "finishing touch decor" — something that takes an already good-looking room or space to the next level. This multi-textured, multi-colored throw pillow belongs on an armchair or a couch, where its abstract design would surely add some nice flair.
Price: $106 (5% off)
How sleek is this? Mix textures or keep things simple with an unexpected leather throw pillow; this particular one has a removable cover that reverses to a soft cotton side.
Price: $70 (39% off)
If you hadn't already noticed, I'm a sucker for tactile pillows — they just add more depth, in my opinion. And this striped pillow by Joss & Main only furthers my argument. All I want to do is lie down on its wool blend and binge-watch some movies.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
