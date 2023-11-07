'These are such great deals!' Our style editor handpicks 12 of the best decor pieces at Wayfair right now

Style editor Brigid Kennedy has trawled page after page of products to find the best of Wayfair's home decor buys, some of which have been marked down by more than 50%

By Brigid Kennedy
published

When it comes to shopping elevated design but on a budget, Wayfair just might have the market cornered. The online retailer is bound to have something you like (and can easily afford) among its many product selections, though shopping there can, at times, feel as though you're trying to find a needle in a haystack.

So to better assist in your odyssey toward a stylish home, I've taken a good, long look at page after page of what I'd assume are Wayfair's most popular product categories (couches, rugs, etc.) and distilled my favorites into a handy edit you can review below; some selections are even part of Wayfair's Black Friday sale. Happy shopping!

The best lighting at Wayfair

Brass drum light
Rosamund 3 dimmable drum chandelier

Price: $174.99 (15% off)

The iron drum shade circling this ceiling light is unique and elevated. Would look undoubtedly fabulous above your dining room table. It might be my favorite piece in this edit!

Modern floor lamp
66.5" golden tree floor lamp

Price: $89.99 (30% off)

I think lamps like this will always have a place in the collective design mind. This stylish addition to the pile features 3 warm-light globes and an anti-rust steel pole.

Concrete table lamp
Concrete table lamp

Price: $129.99 (35% off)

Doesn't this lamp look so crisp and clean, especially when paired with white bedding? If neutral tones are more your thing, this modern piece is a must-have.

The best couches at Wayfair

leather sofa
89" leather sofa

Price: $1739.99 (46% off)

It's certainly not the cheapest thing on here, but it's currently available at quite a steep discount — this three-seat, 89" leather sofa is upholstered in genuine leather and is beloved by reviewers on Wayfair's site.

Mustard-colored sofa
86" upholstered sofa

Price: $1139.99 (22% off)

Wayfair is always a great place to shop for a couch and this gorgeous piece is only further proof of that fact. I just know the pleats in the fabric would add an extra degree of comfort for anyone looking to lounge. 

White boucle sectional sofa
4-piece modular sectional with ottoman

Price: $2149.99 (5% off)

Of course, I had to include a boucle piece in this round-up, considering it is the fabric of the moment. But I liked this large sectional regardless, especially because of its wide, fluffy cushions and its modularity. 

The best rugs at Wayfair

Multi-colored geometric rug
Multi-colored geometric rug, 6' x 9'

Price: $247.99 (71% off)

This handmade rug is bold and loud in the best way. It also looks soft and plush, perfect for high-traffic areas like the living room.

Runner
Joss & Main indoor/outdoor runner

Price: $72 (4% off)

This stunning runner is just fun enough to add some contrast to your small entryway without overpowering anything you already have. And the colors should match brilliantly with basically anything.

Neutral-colored rug
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi ivory/natural rug, 8' x 10'

Price: $358.46 (44% off)

I love the slight checkerboard design in this neutral rug. It takes what could be just a plain piece up a notch!

The best throw pillows at Wayfair

Geometric throw pillow
Justina Blakeney x Loloi abstract throw pillow

Price: $75

In my book, the best throw pillows count as "finishing touch decor" — something that takes an already good-looking room or space to the next level. This multi-textured, multi-colored throw pillow belongs on an armchair or a couch, where its abstract design would surely add some nice flair.

black leather throw pillow
Leather/suede throw pillow

Price: $106 (5% off)

How sleek is this? Mix textures or keep things simple with an unexpected leather throw pillow; this particular one has a removable cover that reverses to a soft cotton side.

knit throw pillow
Striped wool blend throw pillow

Price: $70 (39% off)

If you hadn't already noticed, I'm a sucker for tactile pillows — they just add more depth, in my opinion. And this striped pillow by Joss & Main only furthers my argument. All I want to do is lie down on its wool blend and binge-watch some movies.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

