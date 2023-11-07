'These are such great deals!' Our style editor handpicks 12 of the best decor pieces at Wayfair right now

When it comes to shopping elevated design but on a budget, Wayfair just might have the market cornered. The online retailer is bound to have something you like (and can easily afford) among its many product selections, though shopping there can, at times, feel as though you're trying to find a needle in a haystack.

So to better assist in your odyssey toward a stylish home, I've taken a good, long look at page after page of what I'd assume are Wayfair's most popular product categories (couches, rugs, etc.) and distilled my favorites into a handy edit you can review below; some selections are even part of Wayfair's Black Friday sale. Happy shopping!

The best lighting at Wayfair

Rosamund 3 dimmable drum chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $174.99 (15% off) The iron drum shade circling this ceiling light is unique and elevated. Would look undoubtedly fabulous above your dining room table. It might be my favorite piece in this edit! 66.5" golden tree floor lamp View at Wayfair Price: $89.99 (30% off) I think lamps like this will always have a place in the collective design mind. This stylish addition to the pile features 3 warm-light globes and an anti-rust steel pole. Concrete table lamp View at Wayfair Price: $129.99 (35% off) Doesn't this lamp look so crisp and clean, especially when paired with white bedding? If neutral tones are more your thing, this modern piece is a must-have.

The best couches at Wayfair

89" leather sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1739.99 (46% off) It's certainly not the cheapest thing on here, but it's currently available at quite a steep discount — this three-seat, 89" leather sofa is upholstered in genuine leather and is beloved by reviewers on Wayfair's site. 86" upholstered sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1139.99 (22% off) Wayfair is always a great place to shop for a couch and this gorgeous piece is only further proof of that fact. I just know the pleats in the fabric would add an extra degree of comfort for anyone looking to lounge. 4-piece modular sectional with ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $2149.99 (5% off) Of course, I had to include a boucle piece in this round-up, considering it is the fabric of the moment. But I liked this large sectional regardless, especially because of its wide, fluffy cushions and its modularity.

The best rugs at Wayfair

Multi-colored geometric rug, 6' x 9' View at Wayfair Price: $247.99 (71% off) This handmade rug is bold and loud in the best way. It also looks soft and plush, perfect for high-traffic areas like the living room. Joss & Main indoor/outdoor runner View at Wayfair Price: $72 (4% off) This stunning runner is just fun enough to add some contrast to your small entryway without overpowering anything you already have. And the colors should match brilliantly with basically anything. Chris Loves Julia x Loloi ivory/natural rug, 8' x 10' View at Wayfair Price: $358.46 (44% off) I love the slight checkerboard design in this neutral rug. It takes what could be just a plain piece up a notch!

The best throw pillows at Wayfair