The Wayfair Black Friday sale is on the horizon - here are 9 unmissable picks that are already marked down

Summer might still be visible in the rear-view mirror, but Black Friday - the biggest day of the year for deals - is just around the corner. As November creeps up on us, we're looking ahead to find the most unmissable offers across all your favorite brands, and of course, the Wayfair Black Friday sale will have plenty in store.

Black Friday 2023 doesn't actually roll around until November 24, but most brands begin to tease their sales in the run-up to the day itself, with even more products marked down over the following weekend into what's now known as Cyber Monday. And, as we edge closer to the biggest shopping event of the calendar, we're documenting all the best deals as they happen so that you don't miss out, including the wide range that Wayfair has to offer.

Whether you're looking for a new big-ticket furniture buy for your living room or simply some affordable decor inspiration that masters 2024's incoming trends, here's what to expect from the Black Friday home deals at Wayfair that you won't want to miss out on.