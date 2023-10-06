The Wayfair Black Friday sale is on the horizon - here are 9 unmissable picks that are already marked down
We're sure to find a wide range of deals in the Wayfair Black Friday sale that you won't want to miss - these are the best early discounts you'll find
Summer might still be visible in the rear-view mirror, but Black Friday - the biggest day of the year for deals - is just around the corner. As November creeps up on us, we're looking ahead to find the most unmissable offers across all your favorite brands, and of course, the Wayfair Black Friday sale will have plenty in store.
Black Friday 2023 doesn't actually roll around until November 24, but most brands begin to tease their sales in the run-up to the day itself, with even more products marked down over the following weekend into what's now known as Cyber Monday. And, as we edge closer to the biggest shopping event of the calendar, we're documenting all the best deals as they happen so that you don't miss out, including the wide range that Wayfair has to offer.
Whether you're looking for a new big-ticket furniture buy for your living room or simply some affordable decor inspiration that masters 2024's incoming trends, here's what to expect from the Black Friday home deals at Wayfair that you won't want to miss out on.
Price: $205
Was: $580
This gold-framed mirror will make a serious statement in your home, whether used in a powder room or above an entryway console table. We love the polygon shape too - it's like bringing a bit of sunshine to your walls - and with over 50% off, it's hard to say no.
Price: $29.99
Was: $52.15
There's nothing like a wooden accent to warm up a living room or kitchen, and this handmade bowl is just the ticket if you're after a rustic look. We think it's a great way to dip your toes into the Organic Modern Style if you're looking to add a few natural touches to the home.
Price: $176.99
Was: $499.00
Cane and rattan furniture is going nowhere in 2024, and we love the understated style it gives this side cabinet. It has tapered legs to lift it from the ground and add a hint of Mid-Century style, and the acorn-effect finish gives it a really subtle coloring that looks good in any space.
Price: $290
Was: $626
If you want to step the Mid-Century Modern charm up a notch, this armchair has a 50s-style club silhouette with a gently slanted back and four flared dowel legs. It's built with a solid poplar wood frame and upholstered in faux leather with button tufting to add a tailored touch.
Price: $290
Was: $720
Measuring at a generous 10' x 7'10", this neutral area rug looks right at home in a minimalist living room. The cream color promises to ground your space while the textured stripes and the tasseled edges give an artisan-inspired feel. We especially love how it's an easy way to add a subtle pattern to any room.
Price: $170
Was: $245
Combining functionality with Mid-Century Modern style, this nightstand’s sleek lines and storage spaces are sure to please. Crafted from solid wood, the finish highlights the natural beauty of the grains. This design also stands atop splayed legs for a contemporary twist on a retro look.
Price: $106
Was: $505
The soft curves and neutral colors of this concrete table lamp are a minimalist's dream. Crafted from a concrete base with a vase-like silhouette and marbled finish, it's a great understated accent to add to your living space, and at 79% off, it's hard to resist.
Price: $69
Was: $165
Sometimes, the smallest details can have the most impact, and these stone bookends are a great case in point. The slate stone with gold stripe accents brings a bold look to your bookcase or shelf with just the right touch of glam - and even if they're not used to flank your books, they'll certainly be a talking point.
Price: $115
Was: $146
This Art Deco-inspired coffee table will instantly elevate any living room for a luxe look. The geometric base is sure to make a statement, plus it features shelves of transparent tempered glass for extra functionality. We love the weightless, airy look that works with just about every color scheme and design style.
