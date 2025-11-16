The Best Christmas Stockings of 2025? This Curated Edit Captures the Best Looks and Biggest Trends of the Year

Each year, when my family brings the decorations down from the attic, five festive Christmas stockings wait to be hung. Instinctively, we all reach for our respective stockings, which at this point almost resemble us (or, at least, our respective styles). My sister's is adorned with stars, my brother's colorful pom-poms, and mine, a classic Christmas tree. It's that great sense of pride over your stocking that's made me realize, the style you choose can actually say a lot about you.

Are you someone who celebrates the holiday with a feverish tie to tradition? Do you like to add a little unconventional flair to your Christmas decorating ideas? Who cares about the stocking stuffers — I'm after a decorative sock that will trim my interior with character and personality.

Christmas stockings tend to stick around for years (if not lifetimes). My advice is to choose wisely with longevity in mind, but making a style statement, of course. So, if you've found yourself without, or feel your current design is dragging down your style, I've found where and what I'd shop today, if I didn't already have my own, of course.

Where to Buy Christmas Stockings

West Elm : for cozy Christmas stockings with a contemporary twist

: for cozy Christmas stockings with a contemporary twist Selfridges : for the best personalized Christmas stockings

: for the best personalized Christmas stockings Free People : for cozy, cottage-core styles with a sprinkle of glitter

: for cozy, cottage-core styles with a sprinkle of glitter Harrods : for luxury Christmas stockings that bring the glitz and glamour

: for luxury Christmas stockings that bring the glitz and glamour Zara Home : for chic Christmas stockings (and for your pets!)

: for chic Christmas stockings (and for your pets!) Anthropologie: for all-out color and something trendy

Our Favorite Christmas Stockings to Shop

Where to Buy the Best Christmas Stockings

West Elm

A cohesive row of West Elm's fuzzy stockings would create a warm and welcoming holiday home. (Image credit: West Elm)

In my search for mantel top decor, West Elm proved to have some of the best Christmas stockings in stock. Each piece is a blend of cozy, contemporary, and traditional Christmas. Think red and green colorways, motifs of figure skaters, and a few knit and plush fur pieces.

Most of the selection is new for the season, along with a couple of the brand's classic best sellers, like the Bouclé stocking.

If you want a more playful, unique style, the Brooklyn Bridge stocking may work, but otherwise, I'd suggest browsing a brand with more daring designs. For instance, Anthropologie's Christmas stockings are full of pink and teal hues, and Harrods' Christmas stockings are all out glitz and glamour.

Selfridges

From miniature to regular-sized, Selfridges has the best personalized stockings. (Image credit: Selfridges)

As we well know, Christmas stockings are meant to be personalized. And for that reason, you may want to actually personalize your stocking. Selfridges is one step ahead of you.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Admittedly, the iconic, luxury department store has a limited selection of original and branded stockings. However, I was more taken with Selfridges' edit of alphabet wool stockings. They are red with an off-white trim, complete with pom-poms and a white bubble letter — simple, classic, and festive.

Plus, you can make your house look a little more Christmassy with Selfridges' miniature personalized stocking range. They are small enough to hang on the tree or dot along a stairwell garland.

Free People

It's simple, yet sparkling with holiday cheer — just as all Christmas decor should be. (Image credit: Free People)

I was surprised to find that Free People's Christmas stockings were some of my favorites on the market. True to the brand's 'free-spirited' ethos, its stockings diverge from the typical red and green colorway, offering something more out-of-the-box (but just as festive).

The styles are true to the brand and are dotted with sparkles, sequins, and patchwork. You can expect varying shades of winter blues in the Navy Star stocking, colorful hand-knotted designs in the Sedona Fairisle stocking, or a taste of minimalism in the Confetti Star stocking.

There may only be five stockings to browse, but each has its own definitive sense of character.

FAQs

What is the Best Material for Christmas Stockings?

Material matters when choosing a stocking because... well, a stocking typically hangs above a fireplace. If you plan to place your stocking about the crackle of a warm flame, steer clear of any super synthetic materials and opt for a stocking without unusually long embellishments or fur.

Durability of the fabric will always contribute to how many Christmases your stocking can be a part of. Wool and medium-weight cottons are both popular stocking materials and will boost your decor's longevity.

However, if style is your main priority, you may want to consider materials like velvet, linen, fleece, or fur-lined trim for your Christmas stocking. These soft, tactile choices will add a touch of luxury and warmth.

What's the Best Way to Hang a Christmas Stocking?

Stocking holders are the obvious choice when it comes to the best way to hang your Christmas stocking. Why? Not only are they practical (most are weighted for increased sturdiness and to account for the extra weight once filled), but many homeware brands have stylish festive stocking holders to shop.

They add another subtle touch of attention to detail, increasing the wow-factor of your holiday mantel. However, you can also hang stockings with a tried-and-true nail. This might not be the best option for apartment-dwellers (as it's a permanent hole), but if you have an extravagant garland Christmas stair idea in the works, nails are much easier to conceal.



Christmas stockings have become a staple amongst holiday decor. Will ol' Saint Nick pay a visit if the stockings are not hung by the chimney with care? They may not be as essential as sourcing the most stylish Christmas wreath, but a good stocking will carry you through many Christmases to come.