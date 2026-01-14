It's a special kind of feeling when you've been out and about all day in the bitter winter cold, with frost-bitten fingers and an icicle for a nose, to then arrive at a restaurant to a much-needed enveloping hug of warmth to transport you from the Arctic straight onto a tropical beach.

And so now, every time I leave my house, I find myself craving the same level of comfort to greet me when I return, and, as I've just discovered, it's not just restaurant magic, it's actually a very simple (and relatively affordable) heater. Who knew? It's called an air curtain (very different from a thermal door curtain, might I add, if that's what you now have in mind), and although the ones we encounter at restaurants are typically industrial models reserved for businesses, after a bit of sleuthing, I've come across the Mylek Glass Overdoor Air Curtain Heater Fan.

It's super powerful and offers a practically identical effect to those found in restaurants and shops, and is available for less than £100. That's a no-brainer, in my books; it's no longer a want, it's a need. This is how it works.

What Is an 'Air Curtain'?

You've most likely encountered an 'air curtain' at any of the coziest and best restaurants in London, though they can also often be found in shops and even some office buildings. They are what provide that warm gust of air you encounter upon entrance, the one that immediately makes you forget how numb your ears were just moments before.

An 'air curtain' is also the same device that, in the summer months, will greet you with the same feeling as being given a cold glass of water after an eight-hour hike.

They work by blowing either cool or warm air directly over an opening, acting as an impenetrable wall, and preventing the outdoor air from entering and affecting the interior environment. Keeping the space warm in winter and efficiently cooling down the room in the summer. So, no matter the time of year, an air curtain works against the outside conditions to keep you at your most comfortable temperature.

MYLEK Mylek Glass Overdoor Air Curtain Heater Fan £78.94 at Amazon UK Yes, this sleek overdoor heater is not only affordable, but it will offer you that all-encompassing warmth when you return home from braving the cold outdoors — it's the perfect marriage of style and functionality. Available in both black and white, the glass-fronted design makes it look far more expensive than it is. Plus, unlike other high-tech heaters, this machine is simple to use. Thanks to the app-controlled system, you can have complete control over the temperature of your home, wherever you are. (Though if that doesn't suit you, it can also be adjusted via remote control or the LED panel.) One of my biggest concerns with making my house feel warm throughout winter is my energy bills — I want to feel cozy without it costing a fortune. And this machine is perfect for that. With PTC heating technology and an eco-friendly thermostat, the machine will self-regulate, and it will even turn itself off when it detects an open window to prevent unnecessary energy loss — that's what I'm talking about.

