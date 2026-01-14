This 'Air Curtain' Trick Is How Restaurants Keep Things Cozy and Keep Cold Air Out in Winter — I'm Tempted to Try It Around My Doors, too

I've taken inspiration from my favorite restaurants during this cold season and found the best overdoor heater to greet me with a warm hug when I get home

(Image credit: Courtesy of Il Gattopardo)

It's a special kind of feeling when you've been out and about all day in the bitter winter cold, with frost-bitten fingers and an icicle for a nose, to then arrive at a restaurant to a much-needed enveloping hug of warmth to transport you from the Arctic straight onto a tropical beach.

And so now, every time I leave my house, I find myself craving the same level of comfort to greet me when I return, and, as I've just discovered, it's not just restaurant magic, it's actually a very simple (and relatively affordable) heater. Who knew? It's called an air curtain (very different from a thermal door curtain, might I add, if that's what you now have in mind), and although the ones we encounter at restaurants are typically industrial models reserved for businesses, after a bit of sleuthing, I've come across the Mylek Glass Overdoor Air Curtain Heater Fan.

It's super powerful and offers a practically identical effect to those found in restaurants and shops, and is available for less than £100. That's a no-brainer, in my books; it's no longer a want, it's a need. This is how it works.

What Is an 'Air Curtain'?

You've most likely encountered an 'air curtain' at any of the coziest and best restaurants in London, though they can also often be found in shops and even some office buildings. They are what provide that warm gust of air you encounter upon entrance, the one that immediately makes you forget how numb your ears were just moments before.

An 'air curtain' is also the same device that, in the summer months, will greet you with the same feeling as being given a cold glass of water after an eight-hour hike.

They work by blowing either cool or warm air directly over an opening, acting as an impenetrable wall, and preventing the outdoor air from entering and affecting the interior environment. Keeping the space warm in winter and efficiently cooling down the room in the summer. So, no matter the time of year, an air curtain works against the outside conditions to keep you at your most comfortable temperature.

This cold season is tough, but that doesn't mean there aren't things you can do to make it a bit easier. I've been swearing by the Lumie Halo Lamp, but you might also want to ensure that you're not making one of these design mistakes that's making your heating less effective.

