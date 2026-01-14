This 'Air Curtain' Trick Is How Restaurants Keep Things Cozy and Keep Cold Air Out in Winter — I'm Tempted to Try It Around My Doors, too
I've taken inspiration from my favorite restaurants during this cold season and found the best overdoor heater to greet me with a warm hug when I get home
It's a special kind of feeling when you've been out and about all day in the bitter winter cold, with frost-bitten fingers and an icicle for a nose, to then arrive at a restaurant to a much-needed enveloping hug of warmth to transport you from the Arctic straight onto a tropical beach.
And so now, every time I leave my house, I find myself craving the same level of comfort to greet me when I return, and, as I've just discovered, it's not just restaurant magic, it's actually a very simple (and relatively affordable) heater. Who knew? It's called an air curtain (very different from a thermal door curtain, might I add, if that's what you now have in mind), and although the ones we encounter at restaurants are typically industrial models reserved for businesses, after a bit of sleuthing, I've come across the Mylek Glass Overdoor Air Curtain Heater Fan.
It's super powerful and offers a practically identical effect to those found in restaurants and shops, and is available for less than £100. That's a no-brainer, in my books; it's no longer a want, it's a need. This is how it works.
What Is an 'Air Curtain'?
You've most likely encountered an 'air curtain' at any of the coziest and best restaurants in London, though they can also often be found in shops and even some office buildings. They are what provide that warm gust of air you encounter upon entrance, the one that immediately makes you forget how numb your ears were just moments before.
An 'air curtain' is also the same device that, in the summer months, will greet you with the same feeling as being given a cold glass of water after an eight-hour hike.
They work by blowing either cool or warm air directly over an opening, acting as an impenetrable wall, and preventing the outdoor air from entering and affecting the interior environment. Keeping the space warm in winter and efficiently cooling down the room in the summer. So, no matter the time of year, an air curtain works against the outside conditions to keep you at your most comfortable temperature.
Yes, this sleek overdoor heater is not only affordable, but it will offer you that all-encompassing warmth when you return home from braving the cold outdoors — it's the perfect marriage of style and functionality.
Available in both black and white, the glass-fronted design makes it look far more expensive than it is. Plus, unlike other high-tech heaters, this machine is simple to use. Thanks to the app-controlled system, you can have complete control over the temperature of your home, wherever you are. (Though if that doesn't suit you, it can also be adjusted via remote control or the LED panel.)
One of my biggest concerns with making my house feel warm throughout winter is my energy bills — I want to feel cozy without it costing a fortune. And this machine is perfect for that. With PTC heating technology and an eco-friendly thermostat, the machine will self-regulate, and it will even turn itself off when it detects an open window to prevent unnecessary energy loss — that's what I'm talking about.
Alternative Overdoor Heaters
From the same brand as the first model, this version is slightly more affordable, while still maintaining the same sleek finish and easy-to-use system. It utilizes the same PTC tech, and the temperature can be adjusted easily via the remote control.
At only £56, this is one of the most affordable options on the list, but don't take that to mean you'll be losing out on quality. This heater uses the same self-regulating PTC heating tech as the Mylek models, and also benefits from the energy-conserving open window function, too.
If an overdoor heater still feels like too much of a disruption against your minimalist scheme, I've found the perfect solution for you. This infrared heating panel is designed to be installed on your ceiling, where it can warm up your room from above, without causing any visual disturbance.
This option from Devola uses radiant heat technology, which means it directly heats people and objects, as opposed to the air, making for a more efficient heating process. Bluetooth and wifi connectivity functions also mean this beautiful smart home device can be connected to your home system and controlled via your phone.
The Edge by Duux is designed to be mounted on the wall or placed on the floor with the aluminium floor stand, making it a great transportable option. It has a cool, modern, and minimalist design that would look seamless in any space, and the Duux app makes it easy to adjust no matter where you are. (Also available in white, which is currently on sale at Amazon.)
At under £50, you'll struggle to find a more affordable, high-quality option than this. This heater uses the same energy-efficient PTC heating system as many of the other models, and can be controlled via remote control for maximum ease. It has an impressively wide coverage, too, thanks to its oscillating mechanism. If you've got a chilly home office or large garage, this one's a must-have.
This cold season is tough, but that doesn't mean there aren't things you can do to make it a bit easier. I've been swearing by the Lumie Halo Lamp, but you might also want to ensure that you're not making one of these design mistakes that's making your heating less effective.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.