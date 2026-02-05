I'm a Big Fan of This Flexible, Banquette-Style Dining Bench Set — It's Space-Saving, Can Work With Your Existing Pedestal Table, and Dining Has Never Looked So Comfortable
If you're looking for sophisticated seating that's as functional as it is stylish, then look no further
Banquettes and banquette-style seating are having a major comeback in the design world. Not that they ever fell out of favor, though — in fact, quite the opposite, this style of seating has increasingly gained popularity in recent years as we lean toward spaces that prioritize cozy comfort and conversation. They also happen to be fabulously space-saving, making them a firm favorite with designers for stylish, yet practical seating solutions.
But when traditional banquette seating is not an option, either because of the layout of the space you're working with, or the custom job would be too costly to do (or both), then how about a design that gives the look and feel of a banquette, but flips it on its head? Flexible, movable, modular — I'm talking about Next's Soft Velvet Olive Green Curved Dining Bench, which I haven't stopped thinking about since I first came across it.
This dining bench set brings so much of what there is to love about banquette seating without needing to be fixed to a particular space, while also offering greater flexibility within the physical seating arrangement, too — no more domino-shuffling along a bench when someone needs to pop to the loo. While it's on the pricier side at £1,150, if you think of what you could pay for custom-designed bench seating that offers this level of flexibility and style, I'd argue that it's actually rather reasonable.
Size: H70cm x W108cm x D58.5cm
Next's Hyde Round Bench Set includes four individual back-quilted benches in soft velvet olive green, seating four diners in ultimate comfort and style. Olive green is a timeless favorite, but it is also available in Monza Faux Leather Dark Gray at a slightly higher price of £1,199.
The curved bench seating is ideal for pairing with a pedestal table, and if you don't already have one, the Hyde Pedestal Table is an ideal partner, available in Light Natural, Dark Natural, and Black and has a solid 3-star rating across its three reviews to date.
Plus, you can save 10% when you buy two or more items priced at £150 or over.
Appealing to lovers of a minimalist design aesthetic, this bench seating set is sophisticated and space-saving, with curves sure to embrace you as you take a seat.
And with each diner having their own bench seat to move in and out as they please — much like a standard dining chair, but far more comfortable — the flexibility extends to a personal level rather than just within the space. The bench seats also tuck in tight to the table, creating a great deal more room when not in use.
Modular furniture is certainly having a moment — from seating to storage — and this is not a fleeting trend. Versatility in design is key, especially when prioritizing comfort, and this set does just that and more. Not only does it save space, but it also encourages conversation and togetherness, and all while looking pretty darn good, too.
More Space-Saving Options
If you like the idea of Next's curved dining bench design but want to see what other options are out there, then I've got you covered — here are six other space-saving alternatives that also deliver on style and function.
Size: H 76, W 100, L 100cm
With an impressive 4.7-star rating from 124 reviews, Homary's Wooden Nesting Dining Table Set comes with four chairs upholstered in velvet and is also available in gray, black, and white colorways. Customers comment on the style and quality of the set as well as the comfort of the dining chairs.
Size: H 49, W 80, D 80cm
While not for dining, this new-to-Habitat, solid wood Harriet Coffee Table with Poufs offers a similar space-saving design that houses three cleverly designed poufs that can be pulled out for additional seating or as footrests, making it ideal for a small living room layout.
Size: H 70, W 90, D 90cm
If you prefer stools to chairs, then this space-saving dining set is for you. With 4.5 stars after almost 250 reviews, this versatile design is perfect for small dining rooms or kitchen diners. It does, however, require some assembly, but customers note how easy it is to put together, and one customer shares, "It’s the perfect size for our compact flat, it was really easy to put together, and is great quality."
Size: Table: W: 87.5 x D: 87.5 x H: 74cm / Chair: W: 50 x D: 60 x H: 75cm
If you prefer a square dining table shape, the stylish Ava Space Saver 4-Seater Dining Table and Chairs has a near-perfect rating and is currently available in Cappuccino and Black/Stone options, with two further colorways currently sold out. Perfect for a small kitchen, the style is both streamlined and modern, and at a very reasonable price point.
Size: H 82, W 120.5, D 56cm
Add this Bastian Velvet Dining Bench from Habitat to your current setup for further space-saving style. Fully upholstered in velvet, it's plush from top to bottom, bringing both comfort and elegance to your space. Rated five stars from its one review, the customer shared that they were "Very pleased with comfort and fabric." Not bad for the price, too.
Size: H 88, W 240, D 129cm
Taking things up a notch, Next's Relaxed Linen Look Pebble Bexley Curved Dining Bench will add instant class to your space while seamlessly wrapping around the curve of your table. Go all out and buy two for a chic booth-like setting, or partner it with some dining chairs for a more relaxed look. It's only had one review to date, but it's a solid 5 stars, and I can see why.
If you're keen on the more traditional banquette seating style, Next also has a corner dining bench with hidden storage that looks so custom.
