'Harvest Baskets' Are the Autumn-Coded Organizer That'll Make Your Kitchen Look Charming This Season
Autumnal decorations don't have to all be twee pumpkins and useless knick-knacks — these organizers are equal parts fun and functional
I know I'm not the only person who's excitedly welcoming the arrival of Autumn with open arms. And I'm ready for my home to reflect my love for the coming season — without the cringey gimmicks of pumpkin-spiced decor.
As much as we all love the free-flowing fun of the summer months, there's something special about the fresh start that September offers. Even after you've outgrown the school aspect of the back-to-school season, the promise of new beginnings and a turning of chapters doesn't quite lose its appeal.
And what better way to begin this new chapter than by getting on top of your organization? After months of comings and goings, my kitchen is in a less-than-ideal state, and I'd like to head into the new season feeling a bit more in order. So, of course, I've been looking out for some stylish ways to organize a kitchen, and these Amazon Wicker Foraging Baskets give my kitchen that idyllic, apple-picking, pumpkin-patch hopping vibe, in a laid-back, effortless way.
So if you want a cozy but clean autumn feel in your kitchen, you're going to want to invest in a couple of these baskets, and even better yet, they're less than £40.
Do you see the vision? A couple of these baskets, dotted around your kitchen, filled up with all the supplies you may need for your seasonal bakes. These woven baskets are the perfect storage solutions for small kitchens with limited cupboard space. Sturdy, practical, and not to mention, easy on the eye, too.
While, of course, these would work as a year-round kitchen staple, their design does lend itself well to my bucolic fantasy of the upcoming months. These baskets have a modern farmhouse quality to them, somewhere between rustic and refined, and clearly as practical as they are pretty.
.Plus, there's no need to confine these to your kitchen area; they'd be equally great as toy baskets in your kids' rooms or as magazine storage in your living room.
Must-Have Alternatives
If you want to achieve a similar feel in your modern bedroom, these fabric-lined rattan boxes would look gorgeous stacked up in the corner of your room, or on top of your dresser.
And if you're really short on space, these stacked jute baskets are an especially clever space-saving storage solution. Perfect for small bathrooms and kitchens alike, just hang them on the back of your door and fill them up to your heart's delight.
These baskets, in my mind, are a perfect example of subtle autumnal design, done right. But if you need more than a few baskets to get you in the spirit, we've got plenty more fall decor ideas for you to explore.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.