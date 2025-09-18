'Harvest Baskets' Are the Autumn-Coded Organizer That'll Make Your Kitchen Look Charming This Season

Autumnal decorations don't have to all be twee pumpkins and useless knick-knacks — these organizers are equal parts fun and functional

a kitchen bench with pickling supplies and vegetable in a basket
(Image credit: IKEA)
Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features

I know I'm not the only person who's excitedly welcoming the arrival of Autumn with open arms. And I'm ready for my home to reflect my love for the coming season — without the cringey gimmicks of pumpkin-spiced decor.

As much as we all love the free-flowing fun of the summer months, there's something special about the fresh start that September offers. Even after you've outgrown the school aspect of the back-to-school season, the promise of new beginnings and a turning of chapters doesn't quite lose its appeal.

And what better way to begin this new chapter than by getting on top of your organization? After months of comings and goings, my kitchen is in a less-than-ideal state, and I'd like to head into the new season feeling a bit more in order. So, of course, I've been looking out for some stylish ways to organize a kitchen, and these Amazon Wicker Foraging Baskets give my kitchen that idyllic, apple-picking, pumpkin-patch hopping vibe, in a laid-back, effortless way.

So if you want a cozy but clean autumn feel in your kitchen, you're going to want to invest in a couple of these baskets, and even better yet, they're less than £40.

Must-Have Alternatives

These baskets, in my mind, are a perfect example of subtle autumnal design, done right. But if you need more than a few baskets to get you in the spirit, we've got plenty more fall decor ideas for you to explore.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.