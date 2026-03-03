A Hidden Gem! This Designer-Look Side Table, That's Actually Also a Chess Board and Storage, Is From a Store You Might Never Expect

With 'analogue' rooms on the rise, games are becoming ever-so grown up, and this take is the perfect example

By
published
in Features
Dunelm Harmon Games Side Table
(Image credit: Dunelm)

It's official: the days of designing a living room around a TV are over. I'm all for the growing pivot away from an awkward 'audience' of seating, towards analogue spaces that invite real connection instead. Conversation pits, vinyl-filled listening rooms, and dedicated 'games' corners are enjoying a revival as screen-fatigue sets in — and furniture (like Dunelm's Harmon Games Side Table) is following suit.

Interior designer Rebecca Hughes has noticed the trend first-hand. "Games rooms are having a real renaissance right now as people fall back in love with analogue activities and consciously try to limit their screen time," she tells me. "We just designed a games barn — a dedicated space for hosting and entertaining, complete with a fully bespoke bar — and it perfectly captures this shift towards more tactile, social forms of leisure."

But you don't need to dedicate a whole room to it. And that's where clever furniture design, like Dunelm's Harmon Games Side Table, works best: the striped ash and walnut veneer taps into style trends, while the chequerboard top actually doubles as a chessboard. Clever, huh?

"The key to keeping a games space feeling sophisticated is in the materiality and detailing," interior designer Rebecca Hughes explains. "Beautiful joinery, considered, warm lighting, quality upholstery, and a restrained palette elevate the room, while subtle references to heritage — such as leather, timber, or brass accents — add depth."

And, as I said, it doesn't have to be a completely separate room. "Increasingly, we’re designing flexible, dual-purpose spaces that can shift between lounging, socializing, and play," says Rebecca. "This adaptability makes the room feel more relevant to modern living."

Whether you are planning a dedicated games room or simply introducing a note of tactile playfulness, "cohesion is essential," Rebecca shares. "We always ensure the games room speaks the same design language as the rest of the home, whether that’s through color, finishes, or architectural details, so it feels like a natural continuation of the overall scheme rather than a stylistic outlier."

And that's where the chequered and striped marquetry really sets the Harmon Games Side Table. But, if you're not sure it'll work in your space, there are other options out there. I've found some super stylish ones to shop for below.

Eliminating tech is one thing, but we humans are wired for stimulation. But in 2026, instead of centering our spaces around tech, why not try something else? A listening room, book nook, or even just a few chic games can change everything, a moonlight as decor if you do it right.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.