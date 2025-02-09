You Can Expect to See This Cool New 'Marquetry' Style in All the Most Luxe Homes This Year
Artisanally etched veneers are bringing joy and flair — this is so much more than just a surface-level trend
Stripes and checkerboard patterns have taken on a new life in design in recent years. Where once they were a more classic, stuffy way to introduce surface pattern, they've now taken on a role of the 'joy-maker', bringing a sense of fun and whimsy. This, in the wrong applications, can read child-like, but matched with materiality such as wood marquetry, it's pitch-perfect for our homes right now.
Marquetry is an ancient furniture-making technique that harks back all the way to the Romans, before reaching its peak popularity during 16th century France. It’s most commonly associated with King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette. It involves placing pieces of wood veneer to an object’s surface, allowing everyday furniture to play host to intricate designs without compromising their structural integrity.
Today, designers are bringing a modern take on marquetry to create playful patterns which still retain an elegance fit for the French court. In particular, this striped interior design trend has gripped marquetry makers and brings an understated flair to the design, with angular stripes and their contrasting tones making for a bold statement piece.
Here are some of our favorite examples to buy into right now.
Price: £495
You’ll be wanting to spend more time in front of the mirror with this curvaceous creation by London-based marquetry expert Kim Jordan. Gaining his experience in prestigious Parisian workshops, the talented artisan is bringing a playfulness to his work through unique colour combinations and unconventional shapes. This mirror is part of collaborative series with Fortnum & Mason which also includes other accessories such as tissue boxes and trays.
Price: £4,700.97
Blending age-old craft techniques with modern appeal, the Nusa coffee table by Dooq is a sleek and sophisticated choice. The juxtaposition of its circular form and angular marquetry featuring two distinctive woods brings the design to life and allows the beauty of the natural materials to shine. Handcrafted in Portugal, this piece is part of a wider collection that includes a side and dining table with matching veneer patterns.
Price: £2,980.72
Celebrating the art of straw marquetry, the Block side table by Ruda Studio is a superb example of how a traditional craft can be applied to contemporary design. With two color combinations available, the piece is made to order by the Ukrainian studio, which is helping to keep the craft alive. Place alongside a sofa or as a pair of bedside tables for that extra wow factor.
Price: £425
Soho Home's Anuel range is its current marquetry offering, though collections have come and gone before it. From dressers to bar cabinets to this striped table lamp, these designs pair ebonized wood and natural oak for a classic, but contemporary look.
It's clear to see that this style of marquetry still only really exists in the realms of luxury furniture and decor — it's not a process that lends itself particularly well to mass-production, and therefore more wallet-friendly prices.
However, there are small artists and craftspeople starting to embrace this craft in modern ways too, and while still likely an investment, can be a great way to buy into this trend on the ground floor.
Design Writer, presenter, panel host, consultant and journalist Roddy Clarke is a regular in the pages of Livingetc. He also writes frequently for FT Weekend and Forbes. Based in London, and with a breadth of skills and hands on industry experience, Roddy now offers an exclusive interior styling and design service.
