12 Creative Place Settings You Can Still Buy for Your 2025 Christmas Table — Because You Don't Want to Leave It Until the Very Last Minute

Obviously, the slap-up roast dinner is the undisputed headliner of Christmas Day, but a beautifully dressed table is often the quiet scene-stealer. Think napkins folded origami-like into evergreen trees, flickering candlelight, statement runners, a found-foliage centerpiece, and berries and baubles galore. It all comes together to transform your ordinary dining table into a stage worthy of the delicious feast you’ve been dreaming about tucking into for weeks (even months).

But an oft-overlooked addition to the table? Festive place settings. They’re one of the easiest yet most effective Christmas table decor ideas to have in your back pocket to really wow guests without breaking a sweat. Not only do they effortlessly elevate the look of the table, but they also add that personalized, considered touch that makes every guest feel important.

Before you start rifling through the printer paper in a panic, I have to say I’ve become rather obsessed with how creative you can get with festive place settings. Below, I’ve gathered my favourite options — all still in stock, all still able to land on your doorstep before the big day.

With these unique place settings locked in, you are officially the hostess with the mostess. And if you’d like to take your hosting to the next level, here are more Christmas hosting dos and don’ts you might not have thought about. Now is the time to scrub up!