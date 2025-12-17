12 Creative Place Settings You Can Still Buy for Your 2025 Christmas Table — Because You Don't Want to Leave It Until the Very Last Minute
Make your guests feel extra special (and avoid arguments!) by leaving place settings on each seat
Obviously, the slap-up roast dinner is the undisputed headliner of Christmas Day, but a beautifully dressed table is often the quiet scene-stealer. Think napkins folded origami-like into evergreen trees, flickering candlelight, statement runners, a found-foliage centerpiece, and berries and baubles galore. It all comes together to transform your ordinary dining table into a stage worthy of the delicious feast you’ve been dreaming about tucking into for weeks (even months).
But an oft-overlooked addition to the table? Festive place settings. They’re one of the easiest yet most effective Christmas table decor ideas to have in your back pocket to really wow guests without breaking a sweat. Not only do they effortlessly elevate the look of the table, but they also add that personalized, considered touch that makes every guest feel important.
Before you start rifling through the printer paper in a panic, I have to say I’ve become rather obsessed with how creative you can get with festive place settings. Below, I’ve gathered my favourite options — all still in stock, all still able to land on your doorstep before the big day.
For an effortlessly festive option, these Nutcracker place cards are a charming win. One classic soldier appears on the front, with a trio marching across the back for good measure. All that’s left is to unleash your finest handwriting — or, in an easy-breezy turn of events, leave Papier to do the heavy lifting (read: printing) for you at the checkout.
Bows are everywhere this season, so I love these on-trend place settings, which elevate the classic cardstock with a scalloped edge and a green ribbon. Pair it with foliage like eucalyptus and fir on each guest’s charger plate for a unified, stylish aesthetic when they enter the dining room. And since they offer a bit more writing space, you can slip in a personalized note for each guest — a thoughtful finishing touch.
For a more timeless place setting, these pomegranate-shaped place card holders from The White Company are a reliable classic. With a burnished dark silver exterior, they bring an unexpectedly charming touch to a more minimal or refined Christmas tablescape.
If you’d prefer a little extra sparkle, these shimmering glass bauble holders from Cox & Cox strike an ideal balance. With a bronze cap and shimmering white finish, they’re versatile enough to anchor a maximalist display or elevate something more pared back. Order by 20 December to ensure they reach you in time.
This place setting turned keepsake would make a really lovely addition to any festive table, but especially one championing foliage. Featuring a base crafted with Norwegian birch wood and engraved with your names, this mini evergreen tree is dusted with a subtle frosted finish, as though just hauled in from the winter woods.
If the idea of writing out names in your lacklustre handwriting fills you with mild dread but you still want that handwritten touch, Etsy is your secret weapon. Here, countless artisans whip out their calligraphy skills and their very best pens to elevate all of our Christmas tables — and these on-trend pink and cherry place cards are the perfect example. Available flat or folded, they’re stylish, contemporary, and most of all fuss-free.
Hosting little ones this year? These cartoon Santa place cards deliver instant delight, with Father Christmas himself presenting each child’s name. For bonus points (and a guaranteed moment of calm), pair them with Hootyballoo’s DIY cracker kits for a crafty pre-lunch activity.
For an adults-only Christmas, this hand drawn Santa design, this hand-drawn Santa tumbling into a martini glass brings just the right amount of cheek. Printed on high-quality cardstock, they have the added benefit of being personalized for wonderfully playful place settings — and can easily double as gift tags once the plates are cleared.
Speaking of place card holders you can reuse beyond the festive season, this option from Nkuku could also perfectly translate to your Christmas table. The warm tones of the brass help to bring that cozy feel that we're looking for in this festive season.
With these unique place settings locked in, you are officially the hostess with the mostess. And if you’d like to take your hosting to the next level, here are more Christmas hosting dos and don’ts you might not have thought about. Now is the time to scrub up!
Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.