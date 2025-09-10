I've Found the Smartest Way to Light Up My Balcony, No Electrician Required — And It Costs Less Than £20

Eco-friendly, chic, and affordable... What more could you look for in a balcony light?

a large balcony with a sofa and stylish outdoor accessories
(Image credit: Kendall McCaugherty. Design: Searl Lamaster Howe)
Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Advice

There's a lot to love about living in a home with a balcony. It makes it very easy to romanticize your life when you have a private spot to sip your coffee and watch the world go by. However, that serenity does not seem to persist into the evening.

As gorgeous as my little balcony is during the sunlight hours, by nighttime, there's a definitive... spookiness. As we head into Autumn, the hours of sunlight are dwindling, and with them, my time spent on my balcony. Dinner taken al fresco doesn't have the same feel when you're sat in the pitch black, to be honest.

I know what you're thinking: get some lights, but so many of the popular outdoor lighting trends just don't work on balconies. They have a whole different set of requirements, many of which just aren't met by typical outdoor lights. But I've found an exception to the rule. And, at less than £20, these Solpex Solar Fence Lights from Amazon are a must-have, and here's why.

Meet the Sleek Alternatives

A beautiful balcony goes far beyond some good lighting, though, as I'm sure you already know. These balcony ideas help you to get the most out of your outside space, no matter the size. And, to take it to the next level, be sure to invest in some good balcony furniture, too.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.