I've Found the Smartest Way to Light Up My Balcony, No Electrician Required — And It Costs Less Than £20
Eco-friendly, chic, and affordable... What more could you look for in a balcony light?
There's a lot to love about living in a home with a balcony. It makes it very easy to romanticize your life when you have a private spot to sip your coffee and watch the world go by. However, that serenity does not seem to persist into the evening.
As gorgeous as my little balcony is during the sunlight hours, by nighttime, there's a definitive... spookiness. As we head into Autumn, the hours of sunlight are dwindling, and with them, my time spent on my balcony. Dinner taken al fresco doesn't have the same feel when you're sat in the pitch black, to be honest.
I know what you're thinking: get some lights, but so many of the popular outdoor lighting trends just don't work on balconies. They have a whole different set of requirements, many of which just aren't met by typical outdoor lights. But I've found an exception to the rule. And, at less than £20, these Solpex Solar Fence Lights from Amazon are a must-have, and here's why.
There's a lot to love about these clever solar-powered fence lights. Unlike other garden lighting options, these have a warm, illuminating light, not the harsh, bright glare you'll find from other similar options. The result is a comfortable glow, making for a highly welcoming and cozy setting.
These outdoor solar-powered lights can reach full charge in as little as four hours and, thanks to their clever insulation tab mechanism, they'll automatically turn on once the sun goes down, and turn back off to conserve energy come dawn. They're also impressively easy to install, with a simple two screw attachment.
And I'm not the only one singing their praises. With over 1000 5-star reviews, you can feel comfortable knowing you're buying a trusted product.
"I’m really impressed with these solar lights. We have had all our fencing done with country gate and posts. The lights were simple to screw on and look great for such a low price," writes one reviewer.
Of course, they don't exclusively have to be used on balconies either. These clever lights would bring a nice, warm glow to any of your outdoor areas.
Meet the Sleek Alternatives
If you have a slightly smaller balcony, just two of these wall lights should be more than enough to keep your garden well-lit through the night.
If you're looking for a completely install-free option, these chic color-changing lanterns have a cool Japandi minimalist look.
We all love a bit of chrome decor, and this galvanized steel outdoor light is a perfect way to bring the trend outdoors. It's super durable, making it a great option for areas that experience harsher weather conditions.
This creative spin on the typical sparkly string lights brings a real fairy-tale garden feel to your balcony. Just drape them across your railing and relish in the gentle glimmers of light.
A beautiful balcony goes far beyond some good lighting, though, as I'm sure you already know. These balcony ideas help you to get the most out of your outside space, no matter the size. And, to take it to the next level, be sure to invest in some good balcony furniture, too.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.