I've Found the Smartest Way to Light Up My Balcony, No Electrician Required — And It Costs Less Than £20

There's a lot to love about living in a home with a balcony. It makes it very easy to romanticize your life when you have a private spot to sip your coffee and watch the world go by. However, that serenity does not seem to persist into the evening.

As gorgeous as my little balcony is during the sunlight hours, by nighttime, there's a definitive... spookiness. As we head into Autumn, the hours of sunlight are dwindling, and with them, my time spent on my balcony. Dinner taken al fresco doesn't have the same feel when you're sat in the pitch black, to be honest.

I know what you're thinking: get some lights, but so many of the popular outdoor lighting trends just don't work on balconies. They have a whole different set of requirements, many of which just aren't met by typical outdoor lights. But I've found an exception to the rule. And, at less than £20, these Solpex Solar Fence Lights from Amazon are a must-have, and here's why.

Solpex Solpex Solar Fence Lights £15.29 at Amazon UK There's a lot to love about these clever solar-powered fence lights. Unlike other garden lighting options, these have a warm, illuminating light, not the harsh, bright glare you'll find from other similar options. The result is a comfortable glow, making for a highly welcoming and cozy setting. These outdoor solar-powered lights can reach full charge in as little as four hours and, thanks to their clever insulation tab mechanism, they'll automatically turn on once the sun goes down, and turn back off to conserve energy come dawn. They're also impressively easy to install, with a simple two screw attachment. And I'm not the only one singing their praises. With over 1000 5-star reviews, you can feel comfortable knowing you're buying a trusted product. "I’m really impressed with these solar lights. We have had all our fencing done with country gate and posts. The lights were simple to screw on and look great for such a low price," writes one reviewer. Of course, they don't exclusively have to be used on balconies either. These clever lights would bring a nice, warm glow to any of your outdoor areas.

Meet the Sleek Alternatives

