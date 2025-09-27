To Hide the Sockets in This Kitchen's Backsplash, Its Designer Hired a Muralist Who Could Camouflage Them Into the Marble

When you're striving for a sleek, seamless look, even the smallest details can suddenly become a major eyesore. It's a phenomenon you've surely noticed before, where in a pristinely cared-for garden, an errant branch can stick out like a sore thumb, or after a fresh blow-dry, a stubborn curl has the power to ruin your look completely.

It's for this reason that we are constantly searching for new, clever hidden kitchen socket ideas, because nothing interrupts the flow of the room like a plastic, white square smiling out at you. They may seem like a small, insignificant aesthetic disruption. Still, in a wallpapered bedroom or even a marble-clad kitchen, this break in pattern can shatter the visual movement of the space.

Which is precisely why, when I came across this reel during my nightly scroll, my attention was immediately captured. Granted, this is hardly a low-effort fix, but sometimes, hard work pays off, and this is certainly one of those instances. I reached out to the minds behind the idea at Gunter & Co. so we can learn a little more about the process and determine whether we can replicate it at home.

The Idea

Irene Gunter, founder of Gunter & Co., was led to this idea from a place of aesthetic perfectionism. The studios' fully immersive approach to every aspect of your interiors, from architecture to accessories, allows for an extreme level of detail orientation, making space for the creation of elevated techniques, like this one. When, for the most part, kitchen renovations revolve around getting things done quickly, Gunter & Co. focuses on getting things done perfectly and will go to the extra lengths to do so.

Explaining the inspiration behind the design, Irene says, "I was keen to provide a practical solution, so sockets were easily reachable (I’m not a big fan of the clunkiness of pop-up sockets) without being a deterrent to the beautiful marble on the splashback."

In a marble kitchen, the beauty of the natural stone should always be the centerpiece, serving as the focal point of the design. Everything else you add serves as the supporting act for the natural stone, complementing and emphasizing it. So, practical matters, like light switches and plug sockets, can become a problem area.

With a fine brush, the muralist was able to recreate the exact veining of the marble onto the plug sockets. (Image credit: Gunter & Co.)

"We considered (as many of our American counterparts do) installing the sockets underneath the wall-hung cabinets. The challenge with those is that you then see the cable for any small worktop appliances that remain plugged in long-term," Irene says.

While hiding plug sockets in cabinets does allow for a more seamless look, this sleekness is ultimately detrimental to the functionality of the space.

Irene continues, saying, "We considered using normal primed (rectangular) sockets — which we’d also have painted — but it would have been less discreet."

In the hunt for a way to hide power outlets that was both supremely functional and super discreet, Irene came up with the idea of using a muralist to hand-paint each plug socket to blend in with the marble backsplash they're embedded in.

The result? A completely seamless, practically invisible plug socket. Expertly and painstakingly matched to the veining of the natural stone behind it, so that it looks as if your plug is carved out of marble.

Irene Gunter Social Links Navigation Founder of Gunter & Co. Having worked at a host of London’s top interior design studios, Irene Gunter founded Gunter & Co in 2014 to share her passion for interior design that honours history, location and architecture, paired with a love of modernity, organic forms and materials. Joined by Ian Hazard and Tabitha Pethick-Money, they have grown Gunter & Co into a leading design studio, providing a fully immersive approach in all aspects of interior architecture and furnishings. With an eye for a more playful and understated style, Gunter & Co make luxury design feel personal, considered and packed with energy.

How to Get this Look At Home

The best thing about this genius design idea? There's absolutely no reason you can't try to recreate the look at home.

For the most realistic results, Irene said she began by "trusting one of the leading industry artisans for this exact type of work, Henry van der Vijver."

But while we may not all be able to work with Henry himself, finding a talented and willing artisan is undoubtedly the best place to start. It's essential to recognize that this is unlikely to be a fun and easy kitchen DIY project for you to experiment with over the weekend. This is a precise process, and requires a steady hand and an experienced eye, so look out for artists and muralists you can trust.

While this design requires a considerable amount of detail and focus, it is only small, so it shouldn't take too long to complete. Irene estimates, "It took about half a day to complete the work. For the painting work, the price would be on application."

Although it doesn't take too long, it doesn't mean it's a simple process. The biggest challenge? "Lining up the cut–outs as perfectly as possible," says Irene.

She continues, explaining, "Normally, a standard socket hides any discrepancies in the cut-outs; in this case, it’s all on show, so accurate craftsmanship is key!"

Hide Away Your Sockets in Style

Pooky Lighting Lucian Perspex Double Socket £32 at Pooky Pooky doesn't just make some of our favorite light fittings; the brand is also supplying some super clever perspex plug sockets that work perfectly against a wallpapered room. EVOline Evoline Backflip 2 £142.94 at Amazon UK The Evoline backflip charging socket is brilliant because it can sit flush on your counter, completely concealed, before revealing three different charging opportunities at a single flip. Dyke and Dean Square Porcelain Wall Socket Uk Brick Red £82 at dykeanddean.com If you can't hide your sockets, you may as well make a statement with them instead. These bright red porcelain, puffy-style sockets would definitely do the trick.

In the pursuit of the most elegant, modern kitchen possible, this idea has come as a welcome, shining light. But don't worry, I'm always on the lookout for more fresh, inspiring ideas.