Trust us, Wayfair’s homeware sale is full of pieces to elevate your home – our editors have done the hard work for you

Elevate your living space for less with up to 79% off regal-looking mirrors, minimalist trays, elegant glassware and more

plant, vase, and pillow on a colorful background
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

We all love filling our homes with beautiful homeware pieces - especially when we can get them at a fraction of their usual price! Wayfair has some real gems in the decor department, which is currently nailing the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic that has been all over social media lately.

It’s why we consider Wayfair to be one of the best home decor stores out there! I, for one, love to utilize sale periods to get great deals on timeless home pieces, so I combed through their sale page to find 12 delectable deals I simply had to share with you.

View the full Wayfair sale here.

OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE WAYFAIR SALE

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

gold square wall mirror hanging above a white bathroom sink
Johannsen metal wall mirror

I'm honestly shocked by the affordable price of this accent wall mirror that's now an incredible 79% off! The window-style design has an on-trend feel but is actually pretty timeless.

two wooden trays on a coffee table
Diggins solid wood trays

These 64%-off trays are made of solid wood which, together with their thin metal handles, gives them a beautifully sleek finish. They can be used both for serving and as decorative trays.

four tonal vases sitting at different heights on a wooden surface
Rockton ceramic table vase set

This set of four mini vases are 42% off and come in tonal shades of blue, grey, and ivory. They'd look beautiful styled together on a coffee table or shelf.

green minimalist style vase witting on a flat surface
Kyoko metal table vase

This 51%-off vintage-style vase comes in a lush sage green color which will suit pretty much any style of decor. Fill it with fresh blooms for summer or neutral pampas plumes when the weather turns cozy.

an elaborate gold mirror sits atop a fireplace with a ceramic bust and vase filled with flowers
Ila arch wall mirror

There's 27% off this mirror which features elaborate detailing and a gold leaf-look finish for an expensive feel. It would be a brilliant statement piece to add to your vanity or over your fireplace.

grey square pillow with tassels around the edges sitting on a rattan sofa
Tassels throw pillow

The tassel detail on this throw pillow is a luxe addition that makes it look far more expensive than its 63%-off price tag! It would look elegant paired with other tonal shades of bedding.

a burnt orange velvet rectangle pillow
Montague throw pillow

There's a 56% discount on this classic velvet throw pillow. The burnt orange shade is warming enough to feel very on-trend, so it's a good idea to stock up on a few now it's discounted.

black rimmed arch mirror sitting on a fireplace with other accessories
Lilaram arch metal wall mirror

I adore the minimalist style of this arched mirror, and it's a bargain at 28% less! The medium size makes it ideal for hanging in your entryway or living room to bring more light into the space. 

four black candlesticks of different heights in a line
Adalai iron tabletop candlesticks

You'll get a set of four candlesticks for 47% less in this set! I adore the sleek matte black design that will really elevate your dinner table. They come in four different heights, so you can layer them together to add some dimension.

two ridged flat bottom wine glasses, one with white wine and one with red wine inside
Wine glass set

These wine glasses have a ribbed effect and flat base, both of which give them an elevated, contemporary feel. And if that wasn't enough, you'll get them for 19% less right now.

tall faux plant in a woven basket siting on the floor
Faux foliage tree

If you're not quite as green-fingered as you'd like but love the look of plants, this faux foliage tree comes in an elegant woven basket planter and is 31% off.

gold-edged trinket tray sits on a vanity with a pot of the same style and mirror nearby
Leland tray

There's 40% off this beautiful decorative tray that's perfect for displaying your jewellery, candles, perfumes, or other trinkets.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest