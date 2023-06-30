Trust us, Wayfair’s homeware sale is full of pieces to elevate your home – our editors have done the hard work for you
Elevate your living space for less with up to 79% off regal-looking mirrors, minimalist trays, elegant glassware and more
We all love filling our homes with beautiful homeware pieces - especially when we can get them at a fraction of their usual price! Wayfair has some real gems in the decor department, which is currently nailing the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic that has been all over social media lately.
It’s why we consider Wayfair to be one of the best home decor stores out there! I, for one, love to utilize sale periods to get great deals on timeless home pieces, so I combed through their sale page to find 12 delectable deals I simply had to share with you.
View the full Wayfair sale here.
OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE WAYFAIR SALE
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
I'm honestly shocked by the affordable price of this accent wall mirror that's now an incredible 79% off! The window-style design has an on-trend feel but is actually pretty timeless.
These 64%-off trays are made of solid wood which, together with their thin metal handles, gives them a beautifully sleek finish. They can be used both for serving and as decorative trays.
This set of four mini vases are 42% off and come in tonal shades of blue, grey, and ivory. They'd look beautiful styled together on a coffee table or shelf.
This 51%-off vintage-style vase comes in a lush sage green color which will suit pretty much any style of decor. Fill it with fresh blooms for summer or neutral pampas plumes when the weather turns cozy.
There's 27% off this mirror which features elaborate detailing and a gold leaf-look finish for an expensive feel. It would be a brilliant statement piece to add to your vanity or over your fireplace.
The tassel detail on this throw pillow is a luxe addition that makes it look far more expensive than its 63%-off price tag! It would look elegant paired with other tonal shades of bedding.
There's a 56% discount on this classic velvet throw pillow. The burnt orange shade is warming enough to feel very on-trend, so it's a good idea to stock up on a few now it's discounted.
I adore the minimalist style of this arched mirror, and it's a bargain at 28% less! The medium size makes it ideal for hanging in your entryway or living room to bring more light into the space.
You'll get a set of four candlesticks for 47% less in this set! I adore the sleek matte black design that will really elevate your dinner table. They come in four different heights, so you can layer them together to add some dimension.
These wine glasses have a ribbed effect and flat base, both of which give them an elevated, contemporary feel. And if that wasn't enough, you'll get them for 19% less right now.
If you're not quite as green-fingered as you'd like but love the look of plants, this faux foliage tree comes in an elegant woven basket planter and is 31% off.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
