Net-A-Porter is all over the big interiors color trend of the moment - here are the pieces that are most calming and uplifting

Pistachio is one of our favorite colors at the moment. Lending a sense of tranquility to the home, it's fresh, muted, and gently brings a comfort associated with the natural world.

Embrace it with a lick of paint on the walls and it can create a soft space and relaxing ambiance. As a color trend it's being used for decorative accents dotted around the room and on spare surfaces, and pistachio will bring a subtle pop of warm color.

'Pistachio's soft tones make it a great shade to experiment with,' says Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'I've seen designers like Brigette Romanek use it on dining chairs to soften a formal dining space, or YSG Studio cover a wall with it in a very soothing living room. It's a good color to play around with as it goes with many things - deep red, eggplant or gold, for example.'

Pistachio! The name alone evokes all things lovely,' says designer, Ellen Hamilton. 'Pistachio gelato, 18th Century boiserie with those adorable gold putti, the Clinique 1970’s boutique and the enduring lipstick tubes, the color of Mexican glass. They all make me smile and happy. Pistachio is a buoyant color.'

We've noticed that the editors at Net-A-Porter are also quite keen on the shade, and have had a little scroll through the website to find its best home buys. They all add a touch of this soothing and nourishing tone to our homes. These are the top living room furniture and decor picks I've got in my shopping basket.

(Image credit: Katherine Lu. Design Carter Williamson)

Best pistachio picks for a calming interior from Net-A-Porter

(opens in new tab) Tuscany Marvel coffee table book View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) I find Assouline's coffee table books to be art as much as they are informative. They're are aesthetic and decorative as much as they are something to read, and are always beautifully illustrated. (opens in new tab) Glass cocktail coupe View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) This stunning curvaceous glassware will make quite a statement on your tablescape. Hand-crafted, its sculptural stem is in a soothing pistachio hue. (opens in new tab) Cucumber large scented candle View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) From LOEWE, this scented candle has a juicy and refreshing cucumber scent and the wax is housed in a pretty pistachio colored jar. (opens in new tab) Porcelain tea cups and saucers View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) This set of two gold-plated tea cups and saucers are works from L'Objet and would look great on any dining table. Inspired by the Californian landscape, this bold and colorful serveware would make a cute addition to any tea party. (opens in new tab) Pistachio prehnite cluster View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) Believed to be natural healers, crystal clusters are starting to be used as home decor as people enjoy the rugged aesthetic they bring to a surface. This soft green hue will add a calming feel to any space. (opens in new tab) Loewe taper scented candle View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) Elegant taper candles are a fantastic way to add to your dining room tablescape. This one by LOEWE Home Scents is infused with Patchouli, and made entirely of wax in the style of a traditional candlestick holder.

And for a nod of calming green

If you're a lover of pistachio, you're likely to enjoy green in all its hues. So aside from pistachio, and because the many shades of green are all colors that go with green, I also loving these buys that you can use to layer greens for a sumptuous effect, evoking nature in your interiors.

From forest greens to to pale mints, here are my favorite picks from the Net-A-Porter site which at this point I have to concede is definitely one of the best home decor stores if you want a characterful, modern space.