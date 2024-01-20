12 Best Floor-to-Ceiling Bookshelves — Minimalist, Maximalist and Everything in Between

If you have an empty wall in your office, bedroom, or living room, nothing quickly and seamlessly fills up that space better than a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf. In one fell swoop, a once-lifeless void becomes a well-designed command center, complete with storage for your books (academic, coffee table, and more), plus extra trinkets you've collected over the years.

Finding one, however, is where the trouble begins. To make things infinitely easier, I spent hours trawling the websites of the best home decor brands for the chicest, most practical, and best bookshelves I could, all so you could track down the perfect floor-to-ceiling buy in an instant.

Just note, though, that everyone's walls are a different height — what might be a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf for you might look more like a floor-to-almost-ceiling bookshelf for someone else. I strove to be as universal as possible in that aspect, but definitely bear with me as you scroll through this edit.

Now ... off you go!

12 of the best floor-to-ceiling bookshelves

Do floor-to-ceiling bookshelves make a room look bigger?

As it turns out, whether floor-to-ceiling bookshelves make a room look bigger or smaller depends a lot on how the unit is styled. 'If you go for a seamless floor-to-ceiling look, matching the shelves with the wall color and keeping things uncluttered, [floor-to-ceiling bookshelves] can give the illusion of height and make the room feel more spacious,' Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D, told me. 'But be careful – dark shelves or too many items can make things feel a bit cramped.'

But let's say it's too late — your unit is installed and your room is getting smaller right before your eyes. Thankfully, Alice has some tricks to 'open things up again,' she said. 'Light colors are your best friend here — go for bright shelves and keep your items on the airy side.' Be selective with decor, as well; you'll want to 'leave some breathing room.' And lastly, 'if you're feeling bold, throw in some mirrors or glass elements to add that extra touch of openness,' she advised.