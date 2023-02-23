These 12 buys will help you perfect the mix of traditional and modern needed for a timeless, transitional-style kitchen

These transitional-style kitchen products will make the heart of the home the most charming, and high value space

A kitchen with vintage and modern elements
(Image credit: Nate Berkus Associates. Photo credit Christopher Dibble)
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
published

Melding traditional and modern design, transitional style kitchens are truly the easiest, fuss-free, bright, and relaxed spaces to cook and socialize in.

If you're looking to have a one-of-a-kind transitional style kitchen that looks striking yet warm, these products are the perfect building blocks for such a space. Take a look.

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari

Aditi is an experienced homes writer and editor. She has written hundreds of articles for various international titles helping readers make the best home design choice. For this piece she picked out the best products to help build a transitional style kitchen.

Top buys for the best transitional style kitchen 

Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Lighting

A kitchen with transitional style lighting

(Image credit: Spacecrafting Photography. Studio credit Jkath Design Build + Reinvent)

Want to add a traditional touch to a slightly modern kitchen? Consider antique or old-style kitchen pendant lighting or opt for lanterns.

'This home is a Modern Tudor while leaning into character true to the era of a Tudor home and modern enhancements,' says Katie Kath, partner, and interior designer at Jkath Design Build + Reinvent (opens in new tab). 'We found a unique blend of these two design elements with arched entrances, dark wood tones, and  traditional lighting paired with integrated appliances, and modern drywall.'

black chandelier$199.90

 (opens in new tab)
Black farmhouse chandelier

A chandelier is the perfect reference for a traditional-inspired space, but this one takes a more modern viewpoint with a sleek black finish. 

An industrial light in black$519-$669

 (opens in new tab)
Limoges pendant

This industrial-style pendant in all black makes a lovely style statement with its conical metal shade and 6-foot link chain and matching hardware. 

A lantern above the island $995
Openwork pendant 17"

This fixture reflects the functional architecture of 19th-century lighting with its glass panes and the candle's flame.

Color 

A kitchen with blue painted cabinets

(Image credit: Sean Litchfield. Photo credit Emily Tucker Design)

If your kitchen has a more traditional touch to it with fittings and other elements, consider adding some color for an on-trend flair. This blue kitchen is a good example of how to do it.

'This transitional style space opens up to the family room, and was designed to function as part of the overall room,' says Emily Tucker, founder of Emily Tucker Design (opens in new tab). 'We wanted to have some color in the kitchen for a modern touch, but not so much that it felt overpowering. In the end, we settled on this Farrow and Ball Light Blue which reads as a pale green.' 

A green-blue paint$6 per 100 ml

 (opens in new tab)
Light blue

Choose this silvery blue paint that works well in well-lit areas, and feels both peaceful and calming, especially when paired with a cool white. 

A grey blue tone$75 per 1 gallon

 (opens in new tab)
The early stuff

Pick up this green-certified, odorless, and low VOC paint that has a crisp, smart look with a hint of grey, ideal for a kitchen that lacks modernity.

A smokey blue$70 per 1 gallon

 (opens in new tab)
Blue 17 matt

This cool blue paint with grey undertones has a relaxed vibe and is perfect for smoothening out imperfections for a crisp, modern feel. 

Furniture 

A kitchen with wicker stools

(Image credit: Bea Interiors Design)

A great kitchen island idea with seating is with wooden, cane, or wicker chairs, that when paired with a modern countertop, look striking, both in shade and in materiality. Want to add more comfort? Instead of stools which are usually the norm, go for chairs with backrests. 

A bar stool$168

 (opens in new tab)
Cadrea Stool

Bring in this easy stool that is lightweight, yet durable, ideal for indoor and outdoor kitchens.

A cane stool$650

 (opens in new tab)
Eloise woven stool

This stool with its transitional form works well in traditional and modern spaces while adding texture alongside.

A leather chair$519

 (opens in new tab)
Leather strap stool

Choose this woven chair made in supple leather, wrapped around a natural mini wood frame, ideal for injecting a bit of warmth to a modern kitchen.

Hardware

A kitchen with vintage and modern elements

(Image credit: Nate Berkus Associates. Photo credit Christopher Dibble)

Within a wood-and-tile dominated kitchen that leans more on the traditional side, consider perking up the space with gold or bronze taps, handles, knobs, and more, that add a modern and glittery flair to the interior.  Make your kitchen sink among the heroes' of the room's decor, and experiment with different styles, designs, and colors of taps.

a brass kitchen tap$359

 (opens in new tab)
Brushed gold bridge kitchen faucet with pull down sprayer

This brass kitchen faucet has just enough traditional detailing to hint at a transitional scheme, while still having a modern sensibility. 

A gold toned handle and knob$36.99

 (opens in new tab)
Juvale 36 piece drawer pulls

Use these drawer pulls in the lightly brushed gold finish, for a modern touch to the kitchen cabinets.

Brass handles$24

 (opens in new tab)
Somerset pull

This cabinet or drawer pull, made in three different lengths and natural brass finish can work in eclectic and more traditional spaces. 

A transitional style kitchen

(Image credit: Avery Nicole Photography. Studio credit Ariel Bleich Design)

Wonderfully blending vintage and new designs, transitional-style kitchens have an unrivaled look and charm to them. These are one of the more popular styles of kitchens and will find relevance even in the years to come.

'We think transitional kitchens will always be in style because they don't follow the trends as much and they tend to incorporate classic elements interpreted in a more modern way,' says Ariel Bleich, interior designer and founder of Ariel Bleich Design (opens in new tab). 'Interiors that have a transitional design are spaces people can easily live with in the long term while still mixing in edgier pieces to personalize their space.'

One great way to identify this style of kitchen is its simple color palette (mostly white or soft tones) and cohesive design that eliminates visual distractions like patterns and clutter. It's also common to see Shaker kitchen cabinets here, and more earthy materiality of wood and natural stone. Range hoods are often built-in or covered to help them blend in rather than stand out.

The more modern transitional styles include black and brass finishes in faucets, appliances, and tile grouts. One can find geometric tiles in more contemporary spaces, that clash with the more traditional lights, counters, or woodwork. 

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast).  Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸