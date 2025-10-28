Surprise, This Super Unexpected Piece of Bathroom Furniture Is My Secret to Keeping Extra Blankets to Hand in My Living Room This Winter

Have you ever considered using a freestanding towel rail for storing throws in your living room? Get cozy without the clutter

living room with stone fireplace and a towel rail with throws, a floor lamp, tan leather sofa, beige armchairs, and stone coffee table with books and decor
The stone fireplace from Cullifords might steal the show in this living room, but this blanket styling hack takes a close second place.
Storage has to be one of the biggest obstacles I face when it comes to styling my living room. Getting the balance right between having enough places to stash things away, without loads of clunky furniture, can be tricky. When it comes to storing throws in winter, layering them over the arm of your sofa looks great, but it has its limits.

Typically, you might store extra throws in footstools, baskets, or even a sideboard, but that's not always the best use of space (or easy to reach when you're already comfortable on the couch). And then it hit me: what about a freestanding towel rail, like this one from Habitat? It's essentially the same thing, and there are heaps of different styles to choose from, meaning it's easy to make this living room storage idea look expensive.

Like most interior design conundrums, the best solutions often involve thinking outside of the box (or in this case, the living room), and not being confined by the so-called ‘rules’. A freestanding towel rail looks sleek, can be moved around when needed, and keeps my living room looking tidier than ever — even with multiple throws on the go.


But the best thing about this ingenious 'towel storage idea' is that there are so many different styles and finishes to choose from, so you'll easily be able to find one that suits the aesthetic of your living room. Here are some of my other favorite styles below.

Storing your throws on a freestanding towel rail does more than just provide an easy-to-reach place in your living room; it introduces a whole new design element.

It’s such a shame to store them away out of sight, as they can offer a pop of color and introduce a new texture to your scheme. In fact, knowing how to layer fabrics in your living room is the easiest way to add a touch of cozy charm, and this is an affordable way to do it.

