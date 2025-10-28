Storage has to be one of the biggest obstacles I face when it comes to styling my living room. Getting the balance right between having enough places to stash things away, without loads of clunky furniture, can be tricky. When it comes to storing throws in winter, layering them over the arm of your sofa looks great, but it has its limits.

Typically, you might store extra throws in footstools, baskets, or even a sideboard, but that's not always the best use of space (or easy to reach when you're already comfortable on the couch). And then it hit me: what about a freestanding towel rail, like this one from Habitat? It's essentially the same thing, and there are heaps of different styles to choose from, meaning it's easy to make this living room storage idea look expensive.

Like most interior design conundrums, the best solutions often involve thinking outside of the box (or in this case, the living room), and not being confined by the so-called ‘rules’. A freestanding towel rail looks sleek, can be moved around when needed, and keeps my living room looking tidier than ever — even with multiple throws on the go.

Habitat 2-Tier Freestanding Towel Rail in Black £30 at Habitat UK The piece that kick-started this idea for me was this streamlined two-tier freestanding towel rail from Habitat. I’m a huge fan of simple, understated designs and using this to store and display my throws has been a game changer. It’s made from steel with two height levels, which works great for texture and pattern clashing and it retails for just £30 — a total steal!



But the best thing about this ingenious 'towel storage idea' is that there are so many different styles and finishes to choose from, so you'll easily be able to find one that suits the aesthetic of your living room. Here are some of my other favorite styles below.

Ferm Living Dora Towel Rail in White £185 at madeindesign.co.uk I nearly squealed when I found this freestanding towel rail by Ferm Living. It's perfectly wide enough to store your throws and also has a built-in shelf at the bottom, which you could style up and use to display books and trinkets. Plus, it's available in three different colorways: cashmere (my favorite), black, and white. La Redoute Hiba Towel Rail £77.99 at La Redoute UK Get the best of both worlds and opt for this hybrid towel rail that has an industrial matte black frame with two rustic wooden rails. Place it in the corner of your living room that's closest to your sofa so you always have a blanket to hand. Next Black Double Freestanding Towel Rail £55 at Next UK This Scandi-inspired black towel rail would be best for storing smaller blankets and throws. Rather than two large rails, this design features four sections where you can hang your blankets from. It's small enough to fit in tight spaces, either beside a sofa or inside an alcove. Wireworks Yoku Freestanding Towel Rail £174 at Heal's There's no denying that this freestanding towel rail looks and feels expensive. It's made from sustainable American walnut or oak that has been hand-sanded and lacquered with a matte finish. Due to its length (70cm), it's ideal for displaying throws of all shapes and sizes. 17 Stories Guildhall Folding Free Standing Towel Rack £159.99 at Wayfair UK Add a natural element to your living room storage lineup with this wooden freestanding rail. Handmade and with a varnished finish, you won't need to worry about it getting damaged or scuffed. Use the handy shelf underneath for storing your favorite bits and pieces. John Lewis Freestanding Double Towel Rail in Brushed Brass £128 at John Lewis If you'd prefer a metallic finish, then this towel rail may be the one for you. It's available in chrome as well as brushed brass, depending on what look you'd like to achieve. Chrome is definitely having a moment right now, but the luxe look of brass will always be a winner in my eyes.

Storing your throws on a freestanding towel rail does more than just provide an easy-to-reach place in your living room; it introduces a whole new design element.

It’s such a shame to store them away out of sight, as they can offer a pop of color and introduce a new texture to your scheme. In fact, knowing how to layer fabrics in your living room is the easiest way to add a touch of cozy charm, and this is an affordable way to do it.