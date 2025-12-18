Skip the Kids' Table This Christmas — This Clever Tablecloth Lets You Create a Special Space For Them (While Still Remaining Surprisingly Stylish)

It'll actually save you room (and perhaps even a little bit of sanity)

Ella Kipling's avatar
By
published
in Features
Ferm Living tablecloth tent with windows and roll-up door and kid underneath the table
(Image credit: Ferm Living)

Fitting children’s toys that are fun and joyful around your personal interior style can often feel difficult to achieve, particularly when they spend their days building dens or hiding in forts. You might not want entire rooms taken over by tents and cardboard boxes, but what if your decor — or even Christmas table — could double up as a playhouse for little ones to enjoy? Neither space nor style needs to be sacrificed this Christmas, thanks to Ferm Living’s Settle Table Cloth House.

The surprisingly stylish tablecloth lets you transform the dining table into a magical, hidden space for your kids to roleplay or curl up with books and toys. It comes in a chic off-white color, and is easily laid over your table, meaning no fiddling with pegs and poles is required (and you can still use the table, too). The neutral design means it'll work in pretty much any space, and there are plenty of ways to spruce it up with Christmas table decorating ideas. Perhaps scattered baubles, or a mix of red and white tableware, candles, and colored glassware?

Adding to the whimsy is the roll-up door and three windows, which let your little ones create their own world. And when they're done? Roll it up and pack it away in the linen cupboard. Easy.

Looking for something a little more imaginative or designed specifically for them? There are a few similar styles on the market. Here are the ones that stuck out most to me.

Or if you're feeling particularly handy, why not try your hand at DIYing a tablecloth tent from an old sheet or dropcloth that's been lying around your home, like the video from DIY content creator, Geneva Vanderzeil, below.

When it comes to kids' stuff, during the festive season and beyond, it can be hard to find designs that feel like they add to your aesthetic, rather than clutter it. But it's important to remember that it's not impossible — just take a look at these stylish kids' room ideas.

Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.