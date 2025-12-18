Skip the Kids' Table This Christmas — This Clever Tablecloth Lets You Create a Special Space For Them (While Still Remaining Surprisingly Stylish)

Fitting children’s toys that are fun and joyful around your personal interior style can often feel difficult to achieve, particularly when they spend their days building dens or hiding in forts. You might not want entire rooms taken over by tents and cardboard boxes, but what if your decor — or even Christmas table — could double up as a playhouse for little ones to enjoy? Neither space nor style needs to be sacrificed this Christmas, thanks to Ferm Living’s Settle Table Cloth House.

The surprisingly stylish tablecloth lets you transform the dining table into a magical, hidden space for your kids to roleplay or curl up with books and toys. It comes in a chic off-white color, and is easily laid over your table, meaning no fiddling with pegs and poles is required (and you can still use the table, too). The neutral design means it'll work in pretty much any space, and there are plenty of ways to spruce it up with Christmas table decorating ideas. Perhaps scattered baubles, or a mix of red and white tableware, candles, and colored glassware?

Adding to the whimsy is the roll-up door and three windows, which let your little ones create their own world. And when they're done? Roll it up and pack it away in the linen cupboard. Easy.

Ferm Living Settle Table Cloth House in Off-White £99 at fermliving.co.uk This tablecloth can be placed over your dining table to create a playful fort for children to enjoy — and what could be a better way to keep them occupied while you’re in the kitchen prepping Turkey or enjoying a meal with friends above? Made from undyed, post-industrial cotton, it measures 230x260cm, meaning it fits most tables with a width of 70-85cm and a length of 112-140cm. And, even better, it's machine washable.





Looking for something a little more imaginative or designed specifically for them? There are a few similar styles on the market. Here are the ones that stuck out most to me.

Moontastic Studio Table Playhouse From £73 at Etsy Etsy has a wide range of table playhouses to choose from, in all kinds of different themes, colors, and patterns. They also come in a few different sizes, so you can find one that'll fit your space best. Or, this seller even has the option of requesting a custom design. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Tipea Play Tent £149.99 at La Redoute UK While not for a table, this easily transportable playhouse is another great option — you can set it outside for your children to enjoy summer days in the shade, or pop it in a cozy corner at home where imaginations can run wild. Add soft pillows and a lamp to create a real retreat. It won't take up too much room, and the neutral material offers a calming aesthetic that would pair nicely with a range of design choices. H&M Home Play Tent in Light Khaki Green/Striped £49.99 at H&M (US) Also not designed for a table, but easy to squish into a spare corner, children can enjoy reading or playing inside this play tent, and can roll down the doors for added privacy if they want to escape into their own little world. The foldaway design means it's easy to store and it doesn’t have to take up space in your home when it’s not in use — simply slot it behind the sofa or pop it in a cupboard.

Or if you're feeling particularly handy, why not try your hand at DIYing a tablecloth tent from an old sheet or dropcloth that's been lying around your home, like the video from DIY content creator, Geneva Vanderzeil, below.

When it comes to kids' stuff, during the festive season and beyond, it can be hard to find designs that feel like they add to your aesthetic, rather than clutter it. But it's important to remember that it's not impossible — just take a look at these stylish kids' room ideas.