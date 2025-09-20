There Are Over 4,000 Possible Configurations With Next's New Build-Your-Own Table Lamp Collection — Here Are Our Editors'
Looking for a super specific style that you can't quite find? This range lets you design it yourself
Personalization is hot in the home right now. Any way we can find to inject a bit more uniqueness through customization (without having to spend the costs usually associated with words like 'customization') is being embraced with wanting arms. And as the days start to draw in, it's time to look at your lighting. For that, Next's new build-your-own lamp collection is the perfect salve.
You can choose from 11 different lamp base designs (which range in colors and from traditional styles to downright bonkers — yes, I'm looking at you, brass Peacock), and pick from 12 different lamp shade styles to pair it with. You can also further customize your lamp shade size, or select from a range of finishes including velvet, box-pleat, and 'tweedy'.
Now, I'm not very good at maths, but a quick calculation suggests that there are just over 4,000 possible configurations you can make. I'd argue that means no matter your style, if you're looking for where to find a table lamp you'll love, Next is it. To prove the point, I asked the Livingetc team to each design their own lamp, and you can see below just how different they all are. So the big question is: what will your lamp look like?
First up, my lamp design. Call me boring, but I like to lean classic when it comes to my lamps. Something simple that anchors a space, any space, and lets the material do the talking, rather than too many patterns or colors. A big, oversized base also reads as expensive to me, and this one, made from textured concrete, will become even more beautiful once you switch the light on. Finish it with a simple big shade in a crisp ivory white, and it's all elegance.
Our social media editor, Abla Fahmi, isn't ready to let go of leopard print just yet. "I built the perfect lamp that instantly adds a statement through pattern and color," she says. "Leopard has that unapologetic energy with just the right amount of edge, while the red base adds something unexpected. You'd be surprised how many shades pair with leopard, it's basically a universal cool girl language."
Deputy editor Debbie Black was instantly drawn to the Highgrove design (although she says she quite likes the Honey Yellow Geo lamp shade, too). "I like the small, green geometric base and how well it tones with the amber lamp shade," she says. "It's giving me quiet maximalist vibes, which I'm here for. The gold rim around the top of the base is a nice touch that gives it added warmth, too."
Design writer Olivia Wolfe tossed and turned over designing something neutral or something colorful. "Obviously, color won," she says. "I've been a huge fan of baby blue and brown as a color combination this season, and the amber base with the light blue box pleat shade felt like a nod to those color trends. The bobbin detailing and colored glass are playful, while the overall style aesthetic stays refined. It's a lamp that ticks every box — but isn't that the whole point of a customizable lamp?"
It should come as no surprise that Livingetc's very own wellness writer likes to keep her lighting calming. "In this case, the Cream Moreton Table Lamp Base is a charming stand that is minimalist without being boring," she says. "And I love the idea of pairing it with the Ochre Yellow Tweedy Lamp Shade for textural warmth. Pop it by a reading nook, a nightstand, or even a dim, bare corner for a soft statement."
Design writer Maya Glantz defines herself as a "diehard leopard lover," but admits there's a fine line between bold statement and totally tacky when it comes to decorating with animal print. "Finding the balance is exactly where the magic lies," she says, "and this lamp gets that balance just right. The green-tinted glass base feels elegant, almost reminiscent of amber glass, and makes the perfect accompaniment to the leopard shade, which is done in a pleasingly diffused color palette. I’m calling it mob-wife chic."
Renovations editor, Faiza Saqib, loves mixing patterns with a pop of color. "I chose the Green Highgrove Table Lamp Base with the Ocher Yellow Velvet Lamp Shade as it's a great way to add dimension and depth to a space that may lack a bit of flair," she says. "If you have an empty corner in your home, this will certainly brighten it up with its geometric shapes and bold tones."
For our social media assistant, Abby Keenan, the choice was simple: soothing shades of blue-green. "I love this lamp set because the base does all the talking; that gorgeous green just pops," she says. "It carries all the visual weight and interest, while the navy velvet shade plays the perfect counterpart, softening the look and making the whole combination feel bold yet effortlessly chic."
Full disclosure, out of the 4,000 combinations, when editor Hugh Metcalf first chose his lamp design, it was the same as Amiya's, above. Second time around, he picked the (underutilized in this edit) glass base, with a green shade in a classic pleated style. "Though I'd describe my home as modern, I'm definitely leaning more towards a more classic style of lampshade right now," Hugh explains.
