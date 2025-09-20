There Are Over 4,000 Possible Configurations With Next's New Build-Your-Own Table Lamp Collection — Here Are Our Editors'

Looking for a super specific style that you can't quite find? This range lets you design it yourself

a collage of different colored and shaped table lamps
(Image credit: Next)
in Features

Personalization is hot in the home right now. Any way we can find to inject a bit more uniqueness through customization (without having to spend the costs usually associated with words like 'customization') is being embraced with wanting arms. And as the days start to draw in, it's time to look at your lighting. For that, Next's new build-your-own lamp collection is the perfect salve.

You can choose from 11 different lamp base designs (which range in colors and from traditional styles to downright bonkers — yes, I'm looking at you, brass Peacock), and pick from 12 different lamp shade styles to pair it with. You can also further customize your lamp shade size, or select from a range of finishes including velvet, box-pleat, and 'tweedy'.

Now, I'm not very good at maths, but a quick calculation suggests that there are just over 4,000 possible configurations you can make. I'd argue that means no matter your style, if you're looking for where to find a table lamp you'll love, Next is it. To prove the point, I asked the Livingetc team to each design their own lamp, and you can see below just how different they all are. So the big question is: what will your lamp look like?

Want to leave the lamp designing to the professionals? Marks and Spencer's autumn table lamp collection feels super designer (and super expensive), but each comes in under £60.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

