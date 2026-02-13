Valentine’s Day is almost here, but this year I’m happy to skip the traditional flowers and chocolates as I’ve got my eyes on something a little different — a ‘snuggle chair’. The love child of an armchair and a sofa, these pieces of furniture would be a stylish addition to any living room. Not only do they look great, but they’re functional too, offering a comfortable way for one person to stretch out, or for two to get cozy.

If you’re looking for an excuse to cuddle up with the one you love, look no further than the Bouclé Ellison Snuggle Chair at Next. With its cream-colored, luxurious fabric and generously sized seat, it could be the perfect addition to your home for those seeking to 'up' the romance.

The snuggle chair also comes in three other fabrics: Faux Fur Taupe, Chenille Sage Green, and Rust Brown Bouclé fabrics. Plus, if you can’t make up your mind on which is the right one for you, Next lets you order a free fabric sample to try out in your home, so you can find the perfect loveseat for you and your space.

Next Casual Boucle Light Natural Ellison Snuggle Chair £550 at Next UK Dimensions: Height 60cm x Width 100.5cm x Depth 100cm This snuggle chair comes in a soft bouclé fabric to maximize relaxation while retaining a stylish, neutral look. The wooden feet elevate the plush silhouette and provide a classic touch to the Scandi design, while the deep seat screams comfort. With a width of 100.5cm and a depth of 100cm, this seat is perfect for two people — time to get snuggly.

Next Dry Handle Boucle Rust Brown Ellison Snuggle Chair £550 at Next UK Dimensions: Height 60cm x Width 100.5cm x Depth 100cm This rust brown bouclé version offers a warmer take on the Ellison snuggle seat. The item, which requires minimal assembly for ultimate ease, would pair well with a neutral color scheme. Accessorize with white or cream cozy blankets and get comfortable. Next Fine Chenille Sage Green Ellison Snuggle Chair £550 at Next UK Dimensions: Height 60cm x Width 100.5cm x Depth 100cm If you’re looking for a subtle pop of color, why not opt for the sage green version of the snuggle chair? Chenille accent chairs are very on-trend this year (chenille, in general, in fact) — and the fabric provides a soft yet durable surface that ensures coziness, while also adding texture to any room. Next Alaska Faux Fur Taupe Natural Ellison Snuggle Chair £550 at Next UK Dimensions: Height 60cm x Width 100.5cm x Depth 100cm With its faux fur fabric, this chair takes the word ‘snuggle’ to a new level. The soft material will not only be deliciously comfortable to rest against, but it will also add texture to your room without being too overpowering. Meanwhile, the neutral color will allow it to slot seamlessly into any living space.

Alternative 'Snuggle Chairs'

If you're looking for more 'snuggle chair' inspiration, I've rounded up six more of my favorite styles on the market right now.

Dunelm Beatrice Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm Dimensions: Height 89cm x Width 117cm x Depth 90cm This snuggle chair would add a pop of boldness to any room, but embraces the traditional with its striped pattern fabric and square arms. The foam and fiber-filled cushioning make this the perfect piece of furniture to provide that sink-in feeling. Habitat Habitat Sacha Fabric Cuddle Chair - Charcoal - Ash Leg £950 at Habitat UK Dimensions: Height 82 x Width 140 x Depth 117cm Described as ‘generous for one, cozy for two’, this cuddle chair has plush curves designed for comfort. The timeless, flat weave charcoal material allows this item to blend in seamlessly with most rooms, offering a smooth, tonal look. This handmade chair comes filled with a high-density foam core wrapped in a softer foam layer to combine support, durability, and comfort. ÉDITÉ Emeline Velvet Snuggle Chair With Castor Legs £899.99 at La Redoute UK Dimensions: Width: 119 cm x Depth: 96 cm x Height: 97 cm With scalloped roll arms, piped edges, and timeless brace castors, this chair embodies vintage charm with a modern twist. The hybrid seat cushions — using a foam base topped with a fiber layer — and plush back cushions mean this chair is both comfortable and chic. It also comes in ten more colorways to suit your style. BARKER AND STONEHOUSE Cocoon Chenille Swivel Snuggle Chair £1,079 at Marks and Spencer UK Dimensions: Height: 70 cm x Width: 117 cm x Depth: 105 cm This cocoon chair has a swivel design for convenience and functionality. The soft chenille fabric, combined with the suspension offered in the seat and back, ensures plush comfort. This Cinnamon Yellow colorway will give your modern living room a pop of personality — it's also available in four other hues and comes with two scatter cushions. John Lewis & Partners Swyft Model X01 Sofa Snuggler, Velvet Teal £999 at John Lewis Dimensions: Height 89 x Width 110 x Depth 85cm Swyft's velvet snuggler seat with light wooden legs combines simplicity with class. Perfect for relaxing on, it comes with two scatter cushions in a gorgeous teal tone. Though if you love the silhouette but fancy a different color, there are five other hues to choose from, allowing you to customize your perfect snuggle seat. Dunelm Beatrice Ii Matte Velvet Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm Dimensions: Height 85cm x Width 115cm x Depth 90cm With a vibrant, dark blue fabric, this chair is perfect for those who cherish the traditional while at the same time find themselves seeking a modern pop of color. The curved arms and wooden legs offer a classic feel, while the velvet fabric and foam and fiber-filled seats scream comfort.

