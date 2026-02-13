Skip the Flowers and Chocolate — All I Want for Valentine's Day This Year Is One of Next's Super Stylish 'Snuggle Chairs'

Getting all snuggled up with your loved one shouldn't be confined to one day of the year — with these 'snuggle chairs', you have an excuse to be close every day

Next Ellison Snuggle Chair
Valentine’s Day is almost here, but this year I’m happy to skip the traditional flowers and chocolates as I’ve got my eyes on something a little different — a ‘snuggle chair’. The love child of an armchair and a sofa, these pieces of furniture would be a stylish addition to any living room. Not only do they look great, but they’re functional too, offering a comfortable way for one person to stretch out, or for two to get cozy.

If you’re looking for an excuse to cuddle up with the one you love, look no further than the Bouclé Ellison Snuggle Chair at Next. With its cream-colored, luxurious fabric and generously sized seat, it could be the perfect addition to your home for those seeking to 'up' the romance.

The snuggle chair also comes in three other fabrics: Faux Fur Taupe, Chenille Sage Green, and Rust Brown Bouclé fabrics. Plus, if you can’t make up your mind on which is the right one for you, Next lets you order a free fabric sample to try out in your home, so you can find the perfect loveseat for you and your space.

Alternative 'Snuggle Chairs'

If you're looking for more 'snuggle chair' inspiration, I've rounded up six more of my favorite styles on the market right now.

For even more love-inspired decor, these are the best 'romantic' interior pieces to shop right now, as selected by a stylist who knows how to build atmosphere.

