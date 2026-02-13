West Elm Has Always Been High on My Wishlist, So I've Combed Through the Sale Section to Bring You My Top 12 Finds
Find everything from beautifully designed basics to investment pieces in my West Elm sale edit
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It always feels a bit unfair that the new year brings on an irresistible urge for an interiors refresh when everyone’s wallets are still recovering from Christmas. Enter the West Elm sale, which comprises a great mix of products across many of their ranges. Luckily, there’s nothing I like better than scouting for design-forward home deals worth spending on, and sorting the impulse buys from the pieces with real longevity.
West Elm is renowned for its mid-century influences, alongside a warm, timeless approach to the ever-changing design trends. Think clean lines and nostalgic silhouettes, rich-toned woods and textiles in vibrant shades that create that perfect ‘lived-in’ mix. And with discounts of up to 50% off on the cards, you’ll be sure to find something that reinvigorates your space without breaking the bank.
It’s worth keeping an eye out for collaborations too, with some sale collections designed by the likes of British designer Aaron Probyn and American interiors studio Billy Cotton. Read on to discover 12 of my favorite finds, from hand-embroidered cushions and Portuguese ceramics to a supremely comfortable-looking sofa.
As a long-standing fan of Santa & Cole’s Cesta lamp, my interest is always piqued by a contemporary lantern-style table light. This one combines a clean and simple wooden base with a playful, bubble-style dome that produces a soft, diffused glow. Tall, but with a narrow base, it’s a great lamp if you need something impactful for a slender console table, sideboard, or shelf. It’s also a steal at less than half of the original price.
I love the low-key design of this mid-century-inspired sleigh chair, which features an unfussy rubberwood frame and utilitarian washed-cotton canvas for the seat and back. A more laid-back alternative to a formal dining chair, this feels like it wouldn’t look out of place in a sunny corner of a Scandi summer cottage. Buy a set, mix and match with other chairs, or place in the corner of a bedroom or living space for when you need an extra seat for entertaining.
If you’re on the hunt for a generous sideboard, then look no further. West Elm’s pleasingly linear Ainsley Media Console is an enduring blond-wood design with a textural grain and geometric details. Large sideboards can sometimes feel a bit blocky, but the way this cabinet appears suspended within the frame helps to lighten the overall appearance of the piece. Inside, the sideboard features adjustable shelves and rear cutouts for cord management.
Buttery brown leather covers the angular silhouette of this sleek swivel armchair, which could almost pass for a really great vintage find. I’d love to see this in the corner of a den or study (preferably close to the drinks’ cabinet for a digestif within easy reach), or paired with a sofa in slubby, tactile upholstery for some textural contrast. West Elm has also designed a coordinating leather footstool if you’d like to put your feet up with that drink.
A really stylish little table that effortlessly taps into this year’s mixed materials trend, this marble-and-metal piece would add polish to any living space. I’ve seen countless marble side tables over the years, and I feel like you’d be hard pushed to know if this was high street or high end if you spotted it in situ. The slender frame of the nickel-finished base is a nice touch, while the round Sawar marble top has just the right amount of gray-green veining.
I’m a sucker for ceramic pieces with lots of surface texture, so, naturally, these Suvi stoneware bowls caught my eye. Hand-crafted pottery looks as good on display as it does on the table, but it’s always so gutting when a treasured item gets chipped or broken. That’s why a high-low mix of crockery works really well in the average kitchen; it’s worth sourcing a few interesting, affordable items to keep on hand for everyday use.
Nothing beats being enveloped by a capacious, low-slung sofa, particularly one with a really deep seat, such as West Elm’s Haven design. Generous cushions offer the ultimate lounging experience here, while the sleek and fuss-free hand-built frame elevates the silhouette. The sofa is clad in cotton canvas with a practical oil and water-repellent coating, and features concealed legs that contribute to the design’s streamlined profile. The Storm Gray colorway is currently on sale.
90s nostalgia has brought back checked fabrics in a big way, but if you’re after something that feels a touch more contemporary for your living space, then a graphic, geometric design such as this is a stylish alternative. Combining a pop of color with a linear, ladder-style pattern, this cheerful woven cushion cover has been hand-embroidered for a tactile, artisanal finish. Scoop up the cornflower-blue shade while it's discounted, and pair with a mix of patterns and plains to enliven your upholstery.
If you’re someone who loves a house filled with touches of greenery or seasonal flowers, then a tall, tapered vase is a really useful vessel to have on hand. While a large bouquet is a beautiful thing, it’s often easier (and more sustainable) to dot a few sprigs or stems around here and there, which look rather lost in a wide container. This elegant marble design is part of West Elm’s Foundations Collection, which prioritizes simplicity and versatility.
Finding textiles made solely from natural materials on the high street can be a tough task these days, which is why I was pleased to spot this knitted throw made from 100% cotton. Weighty yet breathable, a chunky cotton blanket like this will keep you feeling cozy all year round, but won’t look out of place when the warmer months eventually come round. It comes in a wide range of muted, earthy shades; choose the Frost Gray if you want to grab a bargain.
Made in Portugal yet inspired by Japan, West Elm’s Kanto collection was conceived by East London-based designer Aaron Probyn, who is renowned for his enduring and functional designs. Aaron’s ethos is that ‘good design should last a lifetime’, and I couldn’t agree more. These glazed stoneware mugs are all unique due to their surface speckling, but they’re resilient enough to be put in the dishwasher and microwave. Aaron’s collection includes a selection of plates, bowls, mugs, and serving platters in various sizes and complementary shades.
Certified Fair Trade and crafted from 80% wool and 20% cotton, this verdant rug is another all-natural find. The shade would work well in both a color-laden or neutral scheme, while the pattern adds interest without being overpowering. Measuring approximately 3 meters long and 2.5 meters wide, it’s a great option if you want to zone a dining table or sitting area (and the strong green makes it a more practical option than a pale-toned rug). It’s also currently half price.
For some more mid-century-inspired decor, here are 24 buys that feel perfect for a mid-century modern bedroom, as picked by one of Livingetc's Design Lab stylists.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Tessa Pearson is an interiors and architecture journalist, formerly Homes Director at ELLE Decoration and Editor of ELLE Decoration Country. When she's not covering design and decorative trends for Livingetc, Tessa contributes to publications such as The Observer and Table Magazine, and has recently written a book on forest architecture. Based in Sussex, Tessa has a keen interest in rural and coastal life, and spends as much time as possible by the sea.