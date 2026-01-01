At Last — This Designer-Looking Burl Side Table (That I've Been Obsessing Over for Months) Is Now on Sale at 30% Off
It's so satisfying when you find something you've been lusting after for so long on sale — but I don't imagine this burl beauty will be available for long
In amongst all the sale madness, you will occasionally stumble across an item that you have long been lusting after — though it doesn't happen all that often, might I add — so when I realized the Burl Side Table from M&S that I've had my eye on for months was now on sale for under £140, I was more than a little bit pleased.
This designer-looking side table already looked far more expensive than its original price tag, but at 30% off, it's an absolute steal. And while this particular side table is not made of real burl wood, the poplar burl veneer will absolutely have the same desired effect in a space, while also being far more budget-friendly.
I'm a big fan of burl wood decor, which made a big comeback in 2025, and I anticipate it will continue to dominate our interiors in 2026 due to its Art Deco appeal and characterful nature — and this side table could be the perfect way to bring its timeless style into your home.
30% Off
Size: Height: 48 cm x Width: 30 cm x Depth: 30 cm
Composed of poplar burl veneer (most burl wood furniture will be a veneer — a thin layer of real wood over the top of the main frame — as it's such an expensive material), this striking side table is sure to make a stylish and unique addition to your space.
With a protective lacquer in a semi-gloss finish, it is both durable and on-trend, and the curved base adds an extra layer of elegance and depth.
And although this side table only has two reviews to date, they are both five stars, with the happy customers noting that it's "A really well-made piece of furniture; a great design with an excellent finish," and noting that the burl wood finish on ths table is "lovely; beautifully matched and the pedestal base makes it look elegant rather than solid."
With Art Deco design vibes, it exudes luxury at a fraction of the cost. (It's also available in a sideboard, too.)
Alternative Burl Side Tables
Like the burl wood finish but looking for something slightly different? These styles are incredibly chic and suit a range of budgets.
Size: H50 x W40 x D40cm
Also available in Walnut, this Burl Side Table from John Lewis features a woodgrain-patterned burl veneer in a cylindrical style with an inset base for a sophisticated piece that would look as good as a decorative feature as a side table.
Size: 46cm H x 56cm W x 56cm D
The Leonne Burl Wood Side Table from Anthropologie will add dimension and class to your space as a statement piece. With a mappa burl wood veneer, the style is also available in a darker finish.
Size: L 67cm x W 35cm x H 35cm
The best part about this piece? It's hidden storage, complete with an adjustable shelf. Made from FSC™-certified burl birch, it could work just as well as a bedside table to house all of your night-time essentials.
Alternative Plinth Side Tables
If you're into the plinth-style but not necessarily in a burl wood finish, then these options might be more to your liking.
Size: H 65cm x W 25cm x D 25cm
Also available in a Natural and White Marble style, this side table would be perfect for a minimalist living room to display a decorative piece or house one of your table lamps. Customers have noted the great value for money.
Size: Height: 48 cm x Width: 30 cm
The glass-topped Blithe Tortoise Print Side Table is both bold and beautiful, making for a unique accent piece in any space. The tortoiseshell pattern is contemporary and is a wonderful way to bring a slice of joy into your home.
20% Off
Size: H 60cm x W 20cm
With rave reviews and 4.9/5 stars after 311 ratings, the Handmade Calacatta Viola Marble Plinth at Etsy is an elegant statement piece for your space. Also available in a wider option, customers comment on its quality and the beauty of the marble.
If you're looking for more ways to bring the Art Deco vibe into your living room, this stylist’s shopping cart balances the style’s timeless glamour with modern sophistication.
