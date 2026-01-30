It's hard to believe that coffee pods first came into existence in the mid 1980s — they seem at once a permanent fixture in our coffee-loving world, while still feeling novel in many respects. And with billions of coffee pods used every year, it's safe to say many of us will have piles of them cluttering up valuable space on our countertops — and clutter is never a good look in a kitchen (or anywhere for that matter). So if you're one of those people, I've found a genius solution for you: Joseph Joseph's Under-Shelf Coffee Pod Drawer.

I look at a lot of kitchens every day — one of the joys of my job — and when it comes to organizing products, Joseph Joseph is the brand that comes up time and time again. It's one of my favorite brands for clever storage solutions — my go-to for functional products that don't skimp on style, and some of the items I've purchased are total game-changers for how I store and organize my culinary space. This under-shelf coffee pod drawer is no exception. It allows you to have all of your pods close at hand without taking up additional space on your countertop, seamlessly blending into the design of your space under one of your kitchen shelves.

One happy customer notes, "What perfect use of space between cupboards." And that's exactly it — this handy drawer uses the space under shelves that would otherwise be wasted, creating more room on your counters, where you need it most. Oh, and did I mention it only costs £16? Here's everything you need to know about this clever, space-saving hidden storage solution for your coffee pods.

Joseph Joseph Cupboardstore™ Gray Under-Shelf Coffee Pod Drawer £16 at Joseph Joseph UK Size: Suitable for kitchen units over H7.5 x W27.2 x D18.5 cm (H3 x W10.75 x D7.25 inches) — Maximum shelf thickness: 2 cm (0.75 inches) Joseph Joseph's Under-Shelf Coffee Pod Drawer is the practical and affordable answer to neatly organizing pods for your coffee pod machine, while keeping them within easy reach and without taking up extra counter space in your kitchen. With a capacity to hold up to 30 Nespresso® original-style coffee pods, the shelf is also super easy to install — no tools required — using strong 3M™ VHB™ tape.

What I appreciate so much about this product is the simple yet highly effective design — it seamlessly integrates into your current kitchen's setup. And I'm also all for an easy installation process that doesn't involve tools and drills.

"I have purchased so many different organizers for our coffee pods over the years — this one is the best," says one reviewer. "Easy to fit and keeps the kitchen looking tidy."

Another reviewer notes that it's the "Best coffee storage ever! Looks so smart. I love it. Design is perfect and sits beautifully under my cupboard, freeing up countertop space."

But I think the award for my favorite review goes to this one: "Finally, some order in my chaotic caffeine life. This sleek little drawer keeps all my pods lined up like soldiers waiting for battle. It slides out smoothly, looks fancy, and somehow makes me feel like a functioning adult."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've all been there — adulting can be tough — at least this coffee machine accessory makes some of the simpler things easier.

It's worth noting that a few customers mentioned the coffee pods can slip around inside the drawer, and one explained they used a non-slip mat on the base of the drawer, which solved the issue.

Something like Linda's Essentials Kitchen Drawer Liners at Amazon would do the trick. Also, the ability to neatly sort the different Nespresso pod colors in the under-shelf drawer is both visually pleasing and satisfying to the organizer in me.

The only other thing is to ensure the coffee pods you wish to store are either Nespresso® original-style pods or Nespresso®-compatible, and you'll be good to go for a coffee-loving, clutter-free kitchen.

Alternative Coffee Pod Storage

If you're not entirely sold on the under-shelf storage idea for your pods, don't worry, I have found plenty of alternatives, which are also affordable, to suit a variety of spaces.

Coffee Pod Storage Drawers

TelKeen Telkeen Coffee Pod Storage Holder Drawer Insert £17.59 at Amazon UK I appreciate that dedicating an entire drawer to coffee pod storage is not reasonable in most situations, but if you do have a drawer overflowing with coffee bits and bobs, this is a sure-fire way to keep it more organized, and it fits 40 Vertuo capsules. FLYIEE Wooden K-Cup Organizer - Coffee Pod & Tea Storage Box £27.90 at Amazon UK The other option is to blend your coffee pod storage into a coffee machine stand — a ready-made caffeine station that is a design statement in itself, so you won't mind having it on show. This wooden storage box can store up to 30 coffee pods. Wayfair Latitude Run Winon Coffee Pod Drawer £53.99 at Wayfair UK This highly rated coffee pod storage drawer is praised for its style and spacious drawers, and is another design that makes a feature of your coffee station rather than concealing it. If your coffee machine is already on the counter, why not house the pods stylishly underneath it?

Now that you know how to store your Nespresso coffee pods, you may be wondering if you have the best Nespresso machine — our Livingetc coffee expert and ex-barista, Olivia Wolfe, shares her best advice, including whether a pod machine is really worth it.