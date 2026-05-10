There’s an evolution happening in outdoor furniture right now. The plasticky, flat-pack aesthetic that dominated budget gardens for years is being replaced by something far more elevated. Sculptural silhouettes and natural materials are being used increasingly in outdoor furniture design.

The most desirable garden furniture right now are those that borrow from interior design rather than traditional patio styling.

And what was once a reserve of the high-end brands is now filtering down to the high street. The ultimate example of this? John Lewis' Terra teak range, specifically the Terra Teak Wood Garden Lounge Chair, which looks far more high-end than its high-street origins.

John Lewis Terra Teak Wood Garden Lounge Chair £599 at John Lewis

At first glance, this chair doesn’t even look like garden furniture in the traditional sense. In fact, it looks more like a lounge chair. It borrows heavily from the rounded, upholstered feel of indoor armchairs, the kind of architectural seating you’d expect in a modern living room. The result is a beautiful piece that blurs the boundary between interior comfort and exterior durability in a way most outdoor ranges simply don’t manage.

The structure is built from naturally weather-resistant teak wood, a material long associated with premium outdoor furniture thanks to its durability and ability to age gracefully over time.

What really elevates the Terra lounge chair, though, is the contrast between the wood frame and the luxuriously upholstered seat and back cushions. They’re shower-resistant, which is standard for outdoor seating at this level, but visually they soften the geometry of the teak frame. Instead of feeling like a hard garden chair with cushions added on, it feels integrated into the sophisticated design.

The proportions look low and relaxed, with a seat height that encourages lounging rather than formal sitting, perfect for enjoying relaxing on a sun-drenched terrace.

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Of course, teak isn’t just about looks. It’s one of the most practical hardwoods for outdoor use, naturally resistant to rot, moisture, and decay. That durability is part of why it has become renowned for being “expensive” in outdoor design. Even when used in a high-street context, it feels premium.

The chair has been built for durability and weight-tested for stability, designed to support up to 110kg. It's robust, but without losing style, which is exactly where so many outdoor ranges fall short.

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In a market full of over designed or under thought outdoor furniture, John Lewis’ Teak Garden Chairs stand out. But there are plenty of ways to bring architectural elevation to your outdoor seating such as Habitat’s June Garden Sofa Set.



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