It's a simple fact: outdoor furniture is expensive. And often, that's the only difference between a good and a great outdoor space. So, naturally, discovering Habitat's Cali four-seater outdoor set on sale for just £120 caught my attention. I mean, being able to seat up to four people in serious style for just over £100... It's a no-brainer.

And if the color scares you, it shouldn't. This year's outdoor furniture trends have favored bold colors and strong materials (namely, powder-coated metal outdoor furniture that does both). Whether you choose to dress it down with a neutral, natural side table or go all in with colorful throw pillows — well, either works.

In fact, I think the color is one of its selling points. LA-based interior designer to the stars, Brigette Romanek, even recently told Livingetc's executive editor Pip Rich that she put bright orange outdoor furniture in a client's garden. "They're just so fun, exactly the vibe you want for outdoors," she said.

20% Off Habitat Cali 4 Seater Metal Patio Set in Orange £120 at Habitat UK Made from textilene and steel, the set includes two armchairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table. (Yes, all that for £120.) Reviews say it "brightens up the garden," "it's comfortable," and it's "very light so easy to move around, but at the same time feels very sturdy". A few did comment that it can be tricky to put together and definitely requires two people, but for these savings, I'd say it's definitely worth the effort.





This affordable set not only brings a playful energy to your outdoor space, but it also completely furnishes your outdoor living room in just one click. Sure, sometimes matchy-matchy sets are a type of garden furniture mistake you don't want to make, but that's not the case with this set.

That's because it's not too clunky and won't overwhelm a space. Plus, you can mix and match the pieces around your garden, adding in other garden furniture to complete your setup.

It has received over 80 reviews with mostly positive comments about its style and comfort. That said, the biggest downside seems to be that it requires at least two people to put it together — an easy enough fix.

Orange isn't the easiest outdoor furniture color to get behind, but I think this set has officially convinced me. So, I've sourced six other outdoor sets that will also bring this zesty hue to your garden this summer.

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Habitat is killing it this season when it comes to outdoor furniture. I still haven't gotten over the brand's 'perfect' outdoor sofa set yet. Plus, I'll be keeping an eye on the new releases as the warmer weather continues to roll, so be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to stay up to date.