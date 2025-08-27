I Identified My Home's 'Confidence Zones' — Now I've Found the Perfect Place for My Most Out-There Decorating Ideas

There is a duality to curating a home. On the one hand, you want a comfortable backdrop for everyday life, but on the other hand, you want your interiors to be a canvas for expressing your boldest style. So, how do you strike a balance between creativity and liveability?

'Confidence zones' are spaces in your home that are better suited for experimenting with your more out-of-the-box design ideas. Spaces like powder rooms, entryways, and offices, that are usually smaller and see less traffic, give us more 'confidence' to be bold because there's low risk and high reward. "We feel more confident being bolder in confined spaces because of scale, meaning we can create a more dramatic design impact in smaller spaces than in large spaces," says Kentucky-based interior designer Sarah Marks.

When it comes to interior design, it's always easier to keep your grand ideas pinned on a mood board rather than actually bringing them to life. That electric blue living room looked so cool on Pinterest, but would it actually overwhelm in real life? But decorating with color, pattern, and texture doesn't have to be scary — and finding your 'confidence zones' (below) will show you the perfect place to start.

1. Powder Rooms

Drenching a kitchen in red and marble may seem like too much, but in a powder room, it packs a punch. Image credit: Tim Lenz. Styling: Mariana Marcki-Matos. Design: Crystal Sinclair It seems counterintuitive, but busy wallpaper doesn't come across nearly as overwhelming in a small space. Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg

You might have overlooked the half bath in your home, but powder rooms are one of the best places to go bold. Don't just take my word for it — interior designer Nate Berkus recommends experimenting with wallpaper in this space, too.

Why are these spaces a secret 'confidence' haven? "Powder rooms often have a more narrow and specific purpose, which means your daring choices have a defined place to live that will stand out but won't encroach on the rest of the home," explains Sarah Marks.

New York-based interior designer, Crystal Sinclair, says she also saves her more daring designs for powder room ideas. "On a practical level, the space is small, so you can use more costly materials without it really breaking the bank," she adds.

A color-drench situation, unique statement lighting, a busy patterned wallpaper — in a powder room, you can use these luxurious elements to excess.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Crystal Sinclair Interior Designer Crystal Sinclair Designs (CSD) is a small, New York-based, innovative husband and wife full-service interior design firm founded in 2019. They specialize in new construction, renovating, and furnishing residential and hospitality projects in the NYC area and around the world.

2. Home Libraries

Image 1 of 3 The red shelving, zebra rug, and artwork come together to create a visually dynamic space. (Image credit: Rachel Ayotte) Statement shelving is another way to bring visual interest to a library. (Image credit: Denilson Machado. Design: NJ+ Arquitetura) Lighting instantly elevates a space from boring to bold. (Image credit: Design by Gachot)

Whether you have space for a home library idea or are working with a designated reading corner, these areas are ideal for a pop of personality. "Libraries are a great confidence zone because there are so many elements to play with — color palette, pattern, lighting, and millwork," says Sarah.

Play with scale in design by incorporating an oversized shelving unit or splurge on that elegant patterned rug that felt too bold for the living room. But "Only diverge from your home’s palette within reason in these spaces," warns Sarah. "A home's style still needs to be consistent and have the same heartbeat running throughout."

If you are worried about coordinating paint colors throughout a home, start but dialing up the intensity of a specific color or pattern used elsewhere to push the envelope. For example, if other spaces in your home use blue, try a bold, high-gloss navy in your home library or reading space.

Sarah Marks Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Based in Lexington, Kentucky Sarah Marks Interiors is a full-service design firm specializing in high-end residential projects. Sarah’s keen eye for art and antiques, as well as her attention to detail, creates timeless living spaces suited to her client’s lifestyles.

3. Entryways

Image 1 of 3 There isn't necessarily a lot of 'stuff' in this entryway, but the deep blue paint and stained glass create a unique atmosphere. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Crystal Sinclair) The sunshine yellow of this entryway peeks into other rooms, making the entire home feel more design-forward. (Image credit: The Ingalls) You can get creative with transitional rooms by adding elements like a glass divider. (Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Crystal Sinclair)

Last, but certainly not least, designers say that any entryway idea or mudroom is the perfect confidence zone. "I like to try out unique designs in entryways because they are not task rooms, meaning you can really curate a specific mood or ambiance," says Crystal.

An entryway is the first impression of your home, so why not use it to show off your style? Make a statement on walls with a unique material or wallpaper application — a fabric panel or a custom mural, perhaps? Or you can use lighting and decor, like entryway rugs, to highlight this often overlooked space.

Plus, once again, entryways are typically small, "So you can go wild and feel comfortable knowing it'll only be a small dose of wild," says Crystal.

Redefining these spaces as 'confidence zones' makes bold design less intimidating. Next thing you know, you'll be mixing marbles proudly in the kitchen.