Curated Finds for Andrew : Kitchen Island Lighting
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Hi Andrew,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve selected three pendant options that would sit beautifully over your kitchen island. Each one offers a slightly different mood — warm and cohesive, sculptural and elevated, or minimal and understated. Let me know which direction feels most aligned with your vision, and we can refine from there.
You’ll find the options below.
Kitchen Island Lighting
This option links nicely with the round glass pendant you’ve chosen for the dining area, creating a subtle sense of continuity between the spaces. The antiqued brass works beautifully against the deep blue cabinetry, and the warmer copper tones pick up on the wood in the stools and the back-lit cabinetry. It feels cohesive and considered without being overly decorative.
The globe form with brass detailing feels refined and sophisticated. It echoes the round glass pendant in the living/dining space while elevating the kitchen slightly — almost like a jewel over the island. The soft glass works particularly well with the stone surface, adding warmth and balance to the stronger cabinetry tones.
f you prefer something more pared back, this sleek black option keeps the look clean and architectural. It complements the black window framing, while the brass interior introduces warmth when lit. It’s more of a subtle feature than a statement, creating a calm, focused ambience over the island.
Alternatives
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.