As a Stylist, This Is How I’m Giving the Kitchen a Lighter, More Relaxed Feel Using Coastal Decor
A stylist's guide to creating a more relaxed feel in the heart of the home through soft textures and sun-washed finishes
Coastal kitchen decor is less about big gestures and more about the details you interact with every day. The pieces you reach for. The finishes you see up close. The way the kitchen feels when it’s quiet in the morning or softly lit in the evening. For me, that’s where the coastal design really comes to life.
A coastal kitchen doesn’t need to look obviously coastal. In fact, the best ones rarely do. The focus is on materials that feel natural and slightly relaxed. Wood that looks sun-warmed rather than polished. Stoneware with soft edges. Glass that isn’t perfectly clear.
Decor plays a bigger role here than people realize. Open shelving becomes an opportunity to layer texture. Ceramic bowls, plates, and serving pieces in chalky whites, sandy tones, or soft blues add character without visual noise. Linen tea towels, woven trays, and timber boards soften hard surfaces and make the space feel lived-in.
Metal finishes stay subtle. Brushed nickel, aged brass, or soft silver work better than anything high-shine. These finishes feel quieter and pair beautifully with pale wood and stone. Even practical items like taps, hooks, and handles become part of the overall mood when chosen thoughtfully.
This collection focuses on those finishing touches. Kitchen decor pieces that bring warmth, texture, and softness into a space that’s often dominated by hard surfaces. It’s about creating a kitchen that feels welcoming, not just functional.
If you want your kitchen to feel calmer and more inviting, coastal decor is a great place to start. You don’t need to renovate. Small changes go a long way. Swap in softer materials. Edit what’s on display. Choose pieces that feel good to touch as well as good to look at.
These are the decor pieces I’d use to create that easy coastal feel, whether you’re styling open shelves, refreshing your countertops, or just softening the overall mood of the room. And if you want help pulling together a kitchen that feels considered and design-led, this is exactly the kind of thoughtful approach we offer at Design Lab by Livingetc — practical, beautiful choices that elevate everyday spaces.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.