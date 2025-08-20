Could This Be the Color of the Year for 2026? The Livingetc Editors Make Their Predictions — Spoiler: There's a Lot of Green

Ladies and gentlemen, the season is upon us. No, I'm not talking about Autumn, but the incoming influx of Color of the Year 2026 announcements. Over the next few months, we're expecting every paint brand with skin in the game to share its insight into the color we'll all soon be desperate to cover our homes with.

US paint brand Behr has already let slip its prediction: Hidden Gem, a smoky jade that's neither here nor there, but plenty elegant. Sherwin-Williams has announced its 2026 color forecast with 42 sunbaked shades that hint at what's soon to come.

But as we wait for British brands to spill the paint — please, forgive me — I've taken it upon myself to quiz the Livingetc team, an up-to-date, opinionated, and educated group when it comes to all things design, on what color they're predicting to take the top spot. Here's what they said.

Teal

(Image credit: Smac Studio)

Predicted by: Emma Breislin, Interiors Editor

As I walked around the WOW!house showcase earlier this year, it hit me. Was it blue? Was it green? Whatever it was — I was seeing it everywhere. Rich and soothing, enveloping, yet fresh. I called it then and there: "This is going to be the color of the year for 2026," I told the Benjamin Moore team, who happened to be hosting me at the time. They smiled at me coyly, refusing to confirm or deny.

But I stand by it. Burgundy and butter yellow have dominated 2025, so it's about time the pendulum swings back to the other side of the color wheel for 2026. And what's that over there? Blue and green — so why not a bit of both?

Teal is one of those perfect in-between colors. It has an innate sense of movement, depending on the light, what it's paired with, and the interior it's in. "It's best to incorporate it through texture-rich elements like glazed ceramics and glossy finishes that reflect light, paired with textural velvets and chunky fabrics," color expert Amy Moorea Wong wrote in an article for Livingetc about decorating with teal, and doesn't that sound nice?

Milk Chocolate

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: SR&O)

Predicted by: Pip Rich, Executive Editor

"Perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise that so many design houses were all focusing on the velvety warmth of milk chocolate brown at this year's Milan Design Fair. Terracotta from two years ago became last year’s oxblood, and now, a color that's richer, deeper, even more comforting to wrap yourself and your home in.

British designers like Tom Morris, Tiffany Duggan and the color guru Cassandra Ellis have been drawn to it as a paint choice for a while — Tom has called it a neutral against which all other colors pop — and it’s intriguing to watch it roll out onto the global stage. Less bright than many of the tones we’re used to seeing at Salone, it’s a shade that’s good enough to eat and just as enriching for the soul as its confectionery counterpart."

Golden Yellow

Paint colors are Golden Bark by Benjamin Moore (also Townsend Harbor Brown, Monticello Rose and Lyons Red). (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Predicted by: Ellen Finch, Deputy Editor (Print)

"The spirit of 1970s design lingers on and, given how much it's inspired some of the most popular palettes of the last few years, I'm predicting a hue that nods back to that decade — golden yellow — to be the color of 2026.

We've seen butter yellow have its moment in the spotlight, but I think this warmer, richer alternative offers the coziness and sense of comfort and safety that people want from their homes while the world feels a little scarier. It's also incredibly easy to combine with other shades, be it a moss green, deep aubergine, or even a bright red."

Army Green

(Image credit: Omer Ozturk Interiors)

Predicted by: Amiya Baratan, Home Wellness Writer

"The first color to come to my mind is a deep army green. Caught somewhere between a dusky mangrove and freshly candied Kalamata olives, it's so striking and soothing, depending on the light.

My thought process here is two-fold. Firstly, with biophilic design weaving its way into our homes, the thirst for connective colors is ever-growing. And this slightly moody army green fits the bill perfectly without being boring and bare.

Secondly, fashion. The way we dress ourselves eventually trickles into the way we dress our homes, and army green has been spotted on and off the catwalks of late. The camo comeback is real and materializing in statement bags, cool trousers, and utility jackets alike. And while the camo melange includes some lighter tints, too, this deep army green is the swatch that stands out the most."

Predicted by: Debbie Black, Deputy Editor (Digital)

"If you're not already decorating with olive green in your home, you're missing out. As Livingetc's color guru, Amy Moorea Wong, says, "Softly spoken but undeniably elegant, olive green is stepping forward as the modern neutral."

And I couldn't agree more. Not only that, with the ever-increasing resurgence of 70s color palettes, it's the perfect shade to encapsulate today's reimagining of bygone eras with earthy, moody sophistication at its finest — and I'm here for it."

Sage Green

(Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Atelier Cho Thompson)

Predicted by: Faiza Saqib, Renovations Editor

"Maybe I'm just being biased here, but sage green is truly glorious. Aside from my own kitchen cabinets, I've been seeing sage green taking over interiors in different forms. From color-drenched walls to decor pieces and accents of sage — the calming, yet delicate tone is certainly making its rounds. Its grounding and nature-like presence bring a sense of oneness, and I'm all for it!"

Matcha

(Image credit: Bradley Van Der Straeten + French + Tye)

Predicted by: Abla Fahmi, Social Media Editor

"If there's anything 2025 has established, it's that the matcha hype isn't going anywhere. Interiors included. This earthy shade of green is equal parts calming and equal parts energetic. And if it brings you joy in a cup, then a matcha green bedding or chair might brighten up your day, too.

Am I predicting it to be the color of the year solely because of my out-of-hand obsession? Maybe. But is it a versatile shade that has infiltrated all the cool homes? Definitely."

Celery

(Image credit: Katie Charlotte. Design: Cortney Bishop)

Predicted by: Hugh Metcalf, Editor

"The Color of the Year often swings from one extreme to the other, so after the warm, cosseting Mocha Mouse announced by Pantone last year, I'm feeling something fresher and more vibrant on the horizon. I think we need something that feels optimistic for 2026."

"I'm opting for what I'm calling 'celery' — a softer chartreuse that's not quite as polarizing as the darker, acidic shades of this color, but way edgier than one of 2025's big trends: butter yellow. It's almost a pale lime, and it's got energy and that 'digital color' sense of modernity that feels very apt for a year that I have no doubt is going to be technologically formative. I spotted it at Milan Design Week last year, and haven't been able to stop thinking about it."

So there you have it. A few outliers, but a strong sense that we're about to see a shift towards something green when it comes to upcoming color trends.

As always, we'll let you know as soon as anything is announced, so bookmark Livingetc's homepage and sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date.