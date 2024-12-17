Your Essential Guide to the Best Paris Cafés — 7 Unmissable Coffee Stops Serving Interior Inspiration

If there's one city that knows how to do café culture, that's Paris. Head to the French capital in any month of the year, and you'll be met with swathes of locals, expats, and travelers all joyfully savoring a vibrant atmosphere outside one of its numerous street-facing, charming cafés.

From wind-swept curtains inscribed with cinematic signs to checkered rattan bistro chairs and round tables, the best Paris cafés embody the essence of vintage French-style décor, while the best Paris hotels attest to a more contemporary, spirited interpretation of it.

But Parisian stays aren't the only ones to have departed from the classic French aesthetic to embrace broader design inspirations. The best cafés in Paris (read: our favorite, design-led ones) now too boast imaginatively conceived interiors that leverage the power of immersive storytelling to reinvent the coffee break, as demonstrated by the whimsical destinations listed below.

Selected for the unexpectedly experimental feel of their designs, as well as for their ability to serve as both a café and a platform for the city's wider creative community, each of the Paris coffee shops mentioned in this article captures the warmth, playfulness, and wit of the French capital as a whole.

1. Noir Coffee Shop

(Image credit: Agathe Tissier. Design: Argia Architecture)

8 Rue Saint-Florentin, 75001 Paris, France

The first stop on our best Paris cafés curated itinerary, Noir Coffee Shop has nearly 20 locations in the City of Light alone, with two more set to compete with the best cafés in London when the acclaimed roasters land in the Big Smoke in the coming months. Having visited a handful of them on a recent stay in Paris, I can't stress enough how hard it was to pick my favorite one.

A collaboration between interior architect Tiphaine Duarte and studio Argia Architecture, Noir Coffee Shop's Rue Saint-Florentin flagship, situated minutes away from the lush Tuileries Gardens, had to be the one, though I recommend you visit the Hollywood vanity-lit Puces de Saint-Ouen one, too. Drenched in a chocolate-y color palette of dense brown, cream, cherry plum, and, of course, Pantone's Color of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse, the space looks as surreal and beautiful as it seems deliciously edible.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here, revisited Art Deco design illumination, including elegant gold-plated sconces and flower-shaped glass chandeliers, hints at Paris' past, while the sinuously soft lines of the walls' beige plasterwork, upholstered pink banquettes, and marble and wood bar counter cast visitors in a dreamlike ambiance. Elsewhere, Noir Coffee Shop's reflective square tables wink at the newly resurfaced mirrored walls trend, transporting the public back to the 1970s. Equally impressive, its extensive hot drinks menu and snack selection, including vegan and gluten-free options, come in sculptural serveware, expanding on the café arty feel.

2. Café Pigalle

A post shared by Café Pigalle (@cafepigalleparis) A photo posted by on

7 Rue Frochot, 75009 Paris, France

Sited in the electrifying Pigalle, Paris' entertainment and nightlife epicenter, Café Pigalle combines modern rustic décor inspired by the functionality and sculptural expressionism of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier with a warmly suffused, convivial atmosphere. The brainchild of award-winning local studio Festen, the coffee shop is a lesson in elevated wood drenching: against the linear, elegant pale wood surfaces of Café Pigalle — a stylistic choice that serves as its leitmotif — emerge a series of delicately painted, light blue abstract shapes, as well as atmospheric pendant and table lamps, each contributing to the modernist aesthetic of this hip Parisian hotspot.

Part of 4-star hotel Le Pigalle, Café Pigalle has become a go-to destination for travelers and locals alike, largely thanks to its animated energy. Its iconic sign, modeled after vintage art posters from 1950s and the 1960s France, invites passersby to step inside, while the freshly baked delicacies served at its counters, including some of the best-looking cinnamon rolls in town, convince them to stay. After hours, this bohemian coffee place transforms into the ideal location for intimate dinners and private events, bringing its magical atmosphere into the night.

3. Café Nuances

(Image credit: Félix Dol Maillot. Design: Uchronia)

25 Rue Danielle Casanova, 75001 Paris, France

Having searched far and wide for the best Paris cafés, I can only assure you there is no coffee shop in the city as spectacular and totally unexpected as the Uchronia-designed Café Nuances.

Located in the hyper-central 1st arrondissement since November 2023, this brightly colored, one-room store should be on the books of any modern interior design lover, particularly of those with a love of Space Age décor. Past its white façade, visitors are presented with a gradient color scheme defined by electric blues, reds, and yellows, and further accentuated by Café Nuances' mirrored tiled ceiling. Sparked by Uchronia founder Julien Sebban's observation of sunsets in the Tunisian desert, the café reinterprets their vibrancy through lava stone flooring, reflective walls, and similarly tinted sculptures, immersing guests in a fanciful parallel dimension.

Reinforcing the retro-futuristic feel of the location are the amusingly crafted bright red benches positioned at its entrance, finished with metallic-effect cushions, the reconfigurable interlocking tables that inhabit the space, and the 'sky' of bright, semi-spherical lights that imbues it with a disco vibe. Proudly displayed on the minimalist orange shelves of Café Nuances, its specialty coffee and tea selection, including notes as fragrant as flower bouquet, jasmine, and lychee, is a journey in itself.

4. Le Floor Café

(Image credit: Valerio Geraci. Design: MKD studio and The Socialite Family)

42 Rue Notre Dame des Victoires, 75002 Paris, France

As a die-hard supporter of the 70s dinner party revival and the wider comeback of design's grooviest decade, I couldn't not include Le Floor Café in my edit of the best coffee shops in Paris. Part of the Laurent Geneslay-co-launched members' co-working club The Bureau, which is housed on the higher floors of its Rue Notre Dame des Victoires location, this soulful café invites the wider public to enjoy an afternoon break characterized by plush upholstery, cool metallic accents, and plenty of creative inspiration.

Conceived by MKD studio's Marika Dru in partnership with The Socialite Family's founder and artistic director Constance Gennari, Le Floor Café aims to foster a Parisian coffee culture renaissance by placing importance on a laid-back, social-first atmosphere, meticulously crafted interiors that live up to France's design savoir-faire tradition, and responsibly sourced high-quality natural products. Reuniting influences from Italy and New York's timeless bar scenes under the same roof, and coupling art-filled contemporary Parisian décor with an English-style bakery, the hotspot makes the ultimate haven for cosmopolitan wanderers. Its shelves boast an ever-updated selection of today's hottest print publications, while food varies from the moreish brioches au beurre et à la cannelle and flavor-packed brunch options all the way to quintessentially French poultry and fish dishes.

5. Bokbar

A post shared by Bokbar la librairie-café nordique (@cafebokbar) A photo posted by on

72 Rue Julien Lacroix, 75020 Paris, France

Made even more iconic by its appearance in Richard Linklater's 2004 romantic drama film Before Sunset, The Shakespeare and Company Café isn't but one of the dozens of cafés librairie — destinations that are, at once, a bookstore and a coffee shop — in the city. Opened by Swedish-born Natalie Magnusson in September 2022, Bokbar is one of the coolest bookshop-cum-café of the minute, with plenty of talks, book launches, and culinary activations all happening at its 20th-arrondissement location.

Characterized by effortlessly chic, minimalist style blending Art Deco wooden accents with a raw cement industrial interior design frame, Bokbar brings Nordic baked goods and global literary inspiration to the heart of the French capital, acting at once as one of the best Paris cafés and as a springboard for creative talent. From antique tableware and striking wall art to brimming-with-volumes, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, this quirky coffee shop is a celebration of self-expression and craft. A destination for those who enjoy indulging in a hot drink and their latest read in solitude, or want to connect with some of the most imaginative minds in the City of Light, Bokbar is first and foremost a thriving artistic community.

6. Café Kitsune

(Image credit: Café Kitsuné)

51 Gal de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France

Those who have read my edit of the best Los Angeles cafés should instantly recognize the name of Café Kitsune, the food and drink concept launched by luxury fashion brand Maison Kitsune's co-founders Masaya Kuroki and Gildas Loaëc, with several outposts in Paris alone as well as locations active in Japan, Korea, China, New York, Los Angeles, and London among others.

Part of the monumental complex of the awe-inspiring Palais-Royal, their 51 Gal de Montpensier shop is hands-down my favorite in the French capital and one of the best Paris cafés for design and food enthusiasts alike. Beyond its stuck-in-time storefront, still attributed to textile family business Joules Tournier et Fils ("Joules Tournier and Sons") opens up a bijou café entirely shaped out of sleek wood, chrome, and marble surfaces. Here, the store's overall simplicity is disrupted by smaller, yet hard-to-ignore, details such as the vintage-inspired amusing "Paris" clock that hangs at its entrance, right above the just-as-striking Verde Alpi marble countertop. Its matcha lattes are out of this world, and the outdoor patio makes Café Kitsune an ideal spot to savor its baked buns in the sun.

7. Café du Canal

A post shared by HYPNOS™ (@hypnos_xp) A photo posted by on

52 Rue Bichat, 75010 Paris, France

Last but by no means least in this selection of the best Paris cafés comes the recently inaugurated Café Du Canal — a trendy all-day coffee hotspot that doubles as a nighttime destination thanks to its generous opening hours (it closes at 12PM) and electrifying atmosphere. Created to impress by local architecture and interior design studio HYPNOS™, Café Du Canal has everything you'd expect to find in a traditional Parisian coffee place — the golden-hued vintage framed art, the bistro-style wooden furniture, the candlelit ambiance, you name it — only it isn't quite like anything you've seen before.

Rising in the north-eastern side of Paris, it juxtaposes the warmth of old-style Parisian décor with characterful additions more evocative of the firm's flair for futuristic brutalism, most evidently in the raw metallic comptoir that serves as the protagonist of its main room. And it doesn't only serve coffee and pastries, either! Instead, visitors are encouraged to make the most of its breakfast-to-dinner offering and organic wine selection while feasting their eyes on riverbank sunsets.

When it comes to the French capital, there isn't but a thin line separating the best Paris cafés from its most coveted eateries, as most daytime businesses morph into warmly lit bistrot-style dining destinations after sunset. Keen to know more? Explore our curated edit of the most beautiful Paris restaurants to see how the city's eccentric décor dresses for the night.