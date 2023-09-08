These are the small things people whose bathrooms feel like spas buy

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Forget your bedroom, your bathroom should be the most soothing sanctuary in your home - the place you can escape, unwind, and de-stress. It’s the natural home for your most-used skincare and favorite soothing bath products, so it’s already halfway there when it comes to emulating a spa, but there are certain pieces of decor that can give it even more of a spa-like feel - because who wouldn’t want to feel like they’ve escaped to a luxurious sanctuary every time they enter their bathroom?

Well, lucky for you, I’ve done all the hard work and scoured the best home decor stores to find the most spa-like bathroom accessories. From sleek bath caddies to stylish storage solutions, here are the most soothing and chic decor pieces for your bathroom.

our top 12 bathroom picks

Best scented bathroom decor

Diptyque scented candle $240 at Net-a-Porter First things first, it's essential to create a calming atmosphere in your bathroom space. Whether you're having a self-care bath or just indulging in your long skincare routine, this Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint German candle will make your space look and smell great. Jo Malone reed diffuser $110 at Nordstrom I've searched high and low, but I'm yet to find a more soothing scent than Jo Malone's Lime Basil & Mandarin. This diffuser has a classic shape to add to your bathroom's minimalist scheme. Vitruvi stoneware diffuser $123 at Urban Outfitters Not only does this chic stoneware diffuser look utterly spa-worthy, it'll release a soothing steam to add to the calming ambience of your chosen essential oil scent.

Best bathroom linens

Ella towel $78 at Lulu and Georgia Nothing says 'spa' quite like wrapping yourself up in waffle-textured linens, and this white waffle bath towel looks both comfortable and unreasonably chic. Waffled hand towel $9.99 at H&M And I love the sleek grey tone of this waffled hand towel. It would look stunning against a deep charcoal stoneware-effect wall, if you're a fan on monochrome tones. Waffled bath mat $36.99 at H&M This beige bath mat completes the spa-like waffle theme perfectly. It's the perfect subtle-yet-sophisticated style to add to your minimalist space.

Best stoneware bathroom decor

Stoneware soap dispenser $10.99 at H&M Matte black stoneware accessories simply scream 'spa', and this sleek soap dispenser is no exception. Fill it with your favorite liquid soap to prevent plastic waste and keep your muted, spa-like scheme consistent. Mercedes marble bath caddy $134.40 at Anthropologie This marble bath caddy is the epitome of luxe relaxation. It'll really elevate your self-care bath, with enough room to hold your bath salts, scented candle, a book, and more. Limestone waste basket $225 at Lulu and Georgia Even the smallest and most unassuming touches can make your bathroom feel more luxe and relaxing. I adore the modern-yet-organic finish of this limestone waste basket.

Best small bathroom storage

Decorative blanket ladder $89.60 at Anthropologie When I think of a spa, the first thing that springs to mind is an endless supply of fluffy towels. This chic blanket ladder is here to elegantly store them for you. Maison two-tier bathroom shelf $198.40 at Anthropologie This luxurious gold two-tier bathroom shelf will hold your soothingly-scented scrubs, bath salts, and more. It will make an elegant statement a dark-toned wall. Alabaster bath tray $90 at Anthropologie Last but most certainly not least, this alabaster bath tray will add a chic touch and stylish storage solution to any bathroom surface. Use it to store your bath sponge and soap for an elevated finish.