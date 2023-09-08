These are the small things people whose bathrooms feel like spas buy
If you’re in the market for some chic new bathroom buys then look no further than this list of soothing and elevating pieces
Forget your bedroom, your bathroom should be the most soothing sanctuary in your home - the place you can escape, unwind, and de-stress. It’s the natural home for your most-used skincare and favorite soothing bath products, so it’s already halfway there when it comes to emulating a spa, but there are certain pieces of decor that can give it even more of a spa-like feel - because who wouldn’t want to feel like they’ve escaped to a luxurious sanctuary every time they enter their bathroom?
Well, lucky for you, I’ve done all the hard work and scoured the best home decor stores to find the most spa-like bathroom accessories. From sleek bath caddies to stylish storage solutions, here are the most soothing and chic decor pieces for your bathroom.
our top 12 bathroom picks
Best scented bathroom decor
First things first, it's essential to create a calming atmosphere in your bathroom space. Whether you're having a self-care bath or just indulging in your long skincare routine, this Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint German candle will make your space look and smell great.
I've searched high and low, but I'm yet to find a more soothing scent than Jo Malone's Lime Basil & Mandarin. This diffuser has a classic shape to add to your bathroom's minimalist scheme.
Best bathroom linens
Nothing says 'spa' quite like wrapping yourself up in waffle-textured linens, and this white waffle bath towel looks both comfortable and unreasonably chic.
And I love the sleek grey tone of this waffled hand towel. It would look stunning against a deep charcoal stoneware-effect wall, if you're a fan on monochrome tones.
Best stoneware bathroom decor
Matte black stoneware accessories simply scream 'spa', and this sleek soap dispenser is no exception. Fill it with your favorite liquid soap to prevent plastic waste and keep your muted, spa-like scheme consistent.
This marble bath caddy is the epitome of luxe relaxation. It'll really elevate your self-care bath, with enough room to hold your bath salts, scented candle, a book, and more.
Best small bathroom storage
When I think of a spa, the first thing that springs to mind is an endless supply of fluffy towels. This chic blanket ladder is here to elegantly store them for you.
This luxurious gold two-tier bathroom shelf will hold your soothingly-scented scrubs, bath salts, and more. It will make an elegant statement a dark-toned wall.
How can I decorate my bathroom like a spa?
Accessories using natural materials like textured stoneware, wood, linen, and organic cotton instantly emulate the feel of a relaxing spa. While the odd touch of gold will add a luxe touch to the overall aesthetic, it’s a good idea to stick to organic materials for the main bulk of your bathroom decor.
In terms of color, stick to neutral, earthy, and monochrome tones. A bold pop of color or artistic design (while pleasing to the eye) will often over-stimulate the senses, which is pretty much the opposite to what we’re aiming to achieve here.
Finally, don’t forget to treat all your senses to the relaxing experience. Scented accessories like the candle and diffusers we’ve highlighted above won’t just add to your bathroom’s spa-like aesthetic, but they’ll also make you feel instantly more relaxed.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
