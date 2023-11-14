Nearly $3,000 off a couch?! Walmart's early Black Friday sale is full of amazing sofas - here are 9 of our faves

There's a reason people wait until Black Friday every year to do the bulk of their furniture shopping — you just can't beat the deals. That sectional sofa you've had your eye on? It's probably 50% off. That convertible sleeper couch you want for your den? Likely marked down by $1000! You get the gist.

So I knew heading into Walmart's Black Friday sale that I'd likely find some good deals, but I (perhaps naively) wasn't expecting to find so many amazing and stylish couches among the site's many listings. But if you don't believe me, try first perusing my selections below and then passing judgment. I bet you'll find something you love and at a good price to boot! If I'm wrong, however, Livingetc still has you covered; take a peek at our edit of the best Black Friday furniture deals instead.

The best couches in Walmart's Black Friday sale

