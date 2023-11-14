Nearly $3,000 off a couch?! Walmart's early Black Friday sale is full of amazing sofas - here are 9 of our faves
You won't believe the deals we've found on sectionals, faux leather loveseats, and more. If you're looking to beat the Black Friday rush, head over to Walmart ASAP
There's a reason people wait until Black Friday every year to do the bulk of their furniture shopping — you just can't beat the deals. That sectional sofa you've had your eye on? It's probably 50% off. That convertible sleeper couch you want for your den? Likely marked down by $1000! You get the gist.
So I knew heading into Walmart's Black Friday sale that I'd likely find some good deals, but I (perhaps naively) wasn't expecting to find so many amazing and stylish couches among the site's many listings. But if you don't believe me, try first perusing my selections below and then passing judgment. I bet you'll find something you love and at a good price to boot! If I'm wrong, however, Livingetc still has you covered; take a peek at our edit of the best Black Friday furniture deals instead.
The best couches in Walmart's Black Friday sale
Price: $1541.70
Was: $4412.50
Savings: $2870.80
I couldn't believe this deal when I saw it. Almost $3000 off this gorgeous vegan leather sectional!? This is why it's worth waiting for Black Friday sales.
Price: $248
Was: $549
Savings: $301
If a sectional is too much for you but you're still in the market for a leather couch, this saddle brown faux leather sofa is perfect at just $250. Not only are leather couches so sleek and inviting, but they're also great for anyone with pets. Something to keep in mind if you're a dog parent!
Price: $479.99
Was: $899.99
Savings: $425
Who says you can't do both? Get the convenience of a table plus the size and comfort of a sectional with this convertible sofa from Walsunny. The third cushion from the left flips down into a tray/divider, so you have a built-in place to put your coffee or movie snacks.
Price: $359.97
Was: $399.99
Savings: $40.02
Simple and easy is the name of the game with this basic started sectional, available now for only $360. Small apartment dwellers or first-time renters, take note.
Price: $556.82
Was: $1285.89
Savings: $729.07
This multi-faceted couch functions as a sofa, a sleeper, and a storage unit all rolled into one. The chaise can be moved to either side, and the added bed portion easily pulls out from below. Not too shabby for $550.
Price: $325.59
Was: $369.99
Savings: $44.40
We love daybeds here at Livingetc — they're perfect for socialization, and their backless nature allows you to almost be in two rooms at once. This upholstered daybed from Walmart is a great starter pick for the trend.
Price: $1908.21
Was: $6816
Savings: $4907.79
Ok, this is my other favorite find from Walmart's sale. How gorgeous is this color?! Plus the little tufts are perfect for maximum comfort. I can't believe this is almost $5000 off!
Price: $359
Was: $899
Savings: $540
Sweet, cute, lovely. That's how I'd describe this beige two-seater, currently boasting a 4.4/5 star rating across 60 customer reviews.
Price: $302
Was: $459.99
Savings: $157.99
I couldn't resist including this leather loveseat, which also pulls out into a sofa bed. And though its mid-century modern design, sleek and sophisticated, would work well in other contemporary rooms, I think this would fit in even a more rustic-looking space, as well.
