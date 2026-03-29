What's more annoying: wind or rain? I asked a friend this the other day, as we walked down a blustering street trying to simultaneously keep our coats wrapped around us and our hair somewhat in place. Needless to say, we both agreed on wind. It's especially bad at this time of the year, when blue skies beg you to get outside and into the sunshine. So, if you've got garden party plans this weekend that you're starting to reconsider — don't.

There's a little table setting trick that keeps your tablecloth in place: tablecloth weights. Put simply, they're small weights you can clip to the corners of your tablecloth to help hold it down and prevent wind from knocking anything over. And while, in the past, these have been the sort of thing you want to hide, lately, I've seen homeware brands dropping designs that feel like they'd add to the look of your table instead.

I particularly like H&M Home's silver seashell design, but Anthropologie's whimsical radish-shaped tablecloth weights would appeal to anyone who likes a more playful setting. Regardless, I've found a few other options

If your outdoor area is particularly exposed and gets hit with wind a lot, it might also be worth considering a privacy screen that will not only block out nosy neighbors, but stop unruly weather and wind from interrupting your social plans.

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